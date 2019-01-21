MAM Software: 2019 Update

I first wrote about MAM Software (MAMS) back in September of 2018. This automotive aftermarket company was looking to expand its solutions to new verticals in the UK market after experiencing consecutive years of negative growth there. On the bright side, its North America revenues were increasing, albeit at a decelerating pace. I decided to wait one more quarter to see how MAMS' growth trajectory would pan out and told investors to hold shares.

After seeing the latest quarterly financials, MAM Software is shaping up to be a good investment after deferred revenue and accounts receivable increased from subscription services and licensed products, respectively. These increases have granted MAMS greater liquidity, which has boosted the company's growth outlook.

Now, let's look at how shares have performed recently.

Price Action

MAMS data by YCharts

Here is a price history chart that starts at 09/17/2018, when I last covered MAM Software. Back then, MAMS was trading at $7.41 per share and is now at $8.15 per share. As typical with software companies, there was significant volatility in the form of two major troughs in late-October and mid-December, but MAMS seems to be on an upward trajectory.

MAMS data by YCharts

Compared to the Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK), which I use as a benchmark for technology companies, MAMS is up 10%, while XLK is down 11.7% in the same period. In October, you can see convergence in performance as the entire market took a hit. Though, as time went on, MAMS' performance diverged and trended upward. The company's shares seem to be doing well, so let's see if the financials corroborate this growth.

Balance Sheet

(Source: MAMS Q1 10-Q)

Looking at MAM Software's assets, there have been no significant changes. Cash and cash equivalents rose by 0.8% in three months, accounts receivable rose 4%, and total current assets were up 4.8% for the quarter. MAMS' asset situation has improved steadily since their foray into new verticals in the UK market. As a software company, MAM has the benefit of low development costs when it comes to entering markets aside from the auto market, because the software is essentially the same. Thus, diversification of their markets has had little impact on their cash situation, because it does not take much to rehash existing software solutions for use in industries such as lumber.

(Source: MAMS Q1 10-Q)

On the other side of the balance sheet, liabilities seem to be rising at a faster pace than assets. Accounts payable rose 10.8%, and current portion of long-term debt rose 11.65%. Considering that MAMS has been pushing into the software market for the plumbing, electrical, building, and lumber industries, management has had to bolster sales staff to find customers and drive revenues. As a result, the current portion of deferred revenue jumped 43.8%, rising from $1.885 million to $2.712 million. So, the fact that liabilities have been outpacing assets in the last quarter is inconsequential, because MAMS is seeing a strong increase in deferred revenues. For a software company, deferred revenue is practically revenue, because much of the cost that goes into the product and delivery has already been accounted for. As a result, MAMS' liquidity situation is looking much better as cash is flowing through from a spike in deferred revenues.

As a brief comment on the increase in the current portion of long-term debt, MAM Software seems to have taken on debt to pay for overhead and small offices to better reach and serve customers in those new industries they have been targeting. So, investors can be confident that management is effectively using debt to expand operations.

Revenues

(Source: MAMS Q1 10-Q)

As mentioned in my previous article on MAM Software, the company saw revenue increase 13.2% between 2017 and 2018. This quarter, revenue rose 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Although this is less than 13.2% growth, MAMS typically sees revenue increase the most in the fourth quarter, with the most modest gains coming in the first quarter. Therefore, I don't see 7.7% as low for the company. Meanwhile, cost of revenues grew at a slower pace of 6.8%, which allowed for gross profit to increase 8.4%. For a company that had flat growth from 2015 to 2017, 8%+ growth in gross profit is a respectable figure, and with the 43% in deferred revenue, that figure will increase rapidly in the next few quarters.

Moving down the list, I was surprised to see that sales and marketing expenses only rose 2.7%, while research and development expenses rose 21%. Beforehand, I assumed that expanding into new verticals required a sizable increase in the sales/marketing budget, but for MAM Software, I believe the company has reassigned existing sales staff to focus on the new industries, while maintaining existing accounts in the original automotive aftermarket industry. This means that MAMS actually hired more software developers to create more industry-specific solutions. Based on the fact that MAMS is now focused on subscription revenue, more developers are typically needed to provide support and frequent updates in this business model. Besides that, general and administrative rose 6.4%, since the increase in R&D led to greater overhead for the new employees and new equipment required for the expansion of offerings. Putting everything together, net income rose 8.7%. Since the first quarter is typically the slowest in terms of sales, I expect MAMS to pick up the pace as 2019 progresses and beat the 13.2% growth it had between 2017 and 2018.

Cash Flows

(Source: MAMS Q1 10-Q)

Looking at the cash flows from operations, the first thing I notice is stock-based compensation, which essentially doubled. This boosts MAMS' liquidity in the short term and further incentivizes current employees/management to grow the company's top and bottom lines. The $198,000 increase in accounts receivable is a sign that licensed sales are picking up, since cash is often collected over time after MAMS sells its licensed software to other companies. The sevenfold increase in deferred revenue also caught my eye. This is a sign that MAM Software's subscription services are also increasing rapidly, because their subscriptions require upfront payment for service to be provided over a certain period of time. Thus, the proceeds from sales for subscription services are recognized as revenue incrementally until the whole period is complete. However, MAMS is free to use the cash immediately, which gives them ample opportunity to reinvest quickly to generate more sales.

(Source: MAMS Q1 10-Q)

There was not much activity in the cash flows from investing and financing. From investing cash flows, capitalized software development costs fell by roughly one-third. These costs are associated with licensed products, so this signals that MAMS is using more of their developers to work on subscription-related software. For financing cash flows, the only interesting change was a modest $39,000 stock buyback. Although that is a small amount, this buyback at least communicates to investors that management is confident in the company's profit outlook.

Conclusion

MAM Software was struggling with anemic growth up until 2017. Its decision to expand into the plumbing, electrical, building, and lumber industries bolstered revenues, with quarterly revenue increasing 7.7% compared to last year. Likewise, the firm enjoyed both increased deferred revenues from its subscription services and increased accounts receivables from licensed products. This has increased liquidity and has led management to buy back shares to signal their confidence in the firm.

In light of the latest quarterly financial results, I recommend investors go long on MAM Software.

