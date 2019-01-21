Why I Purchased Shares Of Dominion Energy

January has been off to an interesting start. Lanny has crushed it with his stock purchases over the last 30 days, adding some serious dividend income to his total. Me, not so much. I've been on the sidelines for a while now and talked about how frustrated that was making me in my last dividend income summary. Now, that's no longer the case and I've finally made my first stock purchase of 2019. As the title suggests, I purchased shares of Dominion Energy recently and here are some of the main reasons why.

The other day I sent out a Tweet teasing a stock purchase. You guessed it, this was the "mystery" purchase that I could not wait