Lipper FundMarket Insight Report: Below Investment-Grade Debt Weighs Down Bond Funds In Q4

After posting an average quarterly gain of +0.38% in Q3, fixed income funds recorded a loss of -0.33% for Q4. Fixed income funds finished in the red in three of the four quarters this year and, overall, were down -0.78% for 2018. Negative results from Lipper's general domestic taxable bond fund macro-group (-2.70%) was the main driver in fixed income funds finishing under water this quarter. Within the general domestic taxable group, it was the below-investment-grade peer groups which accounted for the lion's share of the losses as the High Yield Funds (-4.54%), Flexible Income Funds (-4.49%), and Loan Participation Funds (-3.47%) peer groups were responsible for the three worst quarterly performances among all of the fixed income fund peer groups. Outside of the general domestic taxable group, only the world income funds group recorded a loss (-0.08%), while municipal debt funds (+0.98%), government/Treasury funds (+0.61%), and investment grade corporate bond funds (+0.45%) were all on the positive side of the ledger. Despite the overall negative performance for the fixed income fund sector in Q4, 38 of the 48 fixed income fund peer groups did post positive returns for the quarter.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 25 basis points (bps) at its December policy meeting to increase the federal funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.50%. This marked the fourth rate increase this year and the ninth since December 2015. This rate hike was anticipated by the markets, but there was some additional unexpected information that emerged from December's meeting. First, the Fed revised its interest rate hike forecast for 2019 down to two from three. This reduction was viewed as a positive by the markets, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's statement that the Fed would not consider backing off its quantitative tightening program was not. Quantitative tightening refers to the Fed's program to remove/sell $50 billion in government debt and mortgage bonds every month from its balance sheet. By selling these assets, the Fed creates upward pressure on long-term interest rates. This is important because a higher interest rate means that future corporate earnings will be discounted at this higher rate, therefore reducing the present value of the earnings. The Fed acquired this debt during its long-term quantitative easing regime in response to the global financial crisis. The Fed believes it's acceptable to continue reducing its balance sheet due to the continued strength of the U.S. economy, while Wall Street is concerned that the Fed is not weighing other factors heavily enough. These factors include the equity markets slump in Q4, global growth concerns driven mainly by an economic slowdown in China, and continued U.S./China trade tensions.

Government/Treasury Funds Summary

Government bonds closed the year on a nearly two-month rally as global growth concerns drove Treasury yields down. The relationship between Treasury yields and prices is inverted - as yields go down, prices go up. The following situation illustrates this concept. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed November at 3.01%. As global growth concerns increased (U.S./China tariff war, economic slowdown in China) during December, the yield on the 10-year note declined, closing the year at 2.69%, which represents a one-month decrease of 32 bps. Meanwhile, the General U.S. Treasury Funds peer group posted a gain of 3.73% for the month, which was the largest increase by far of all the fixed income peer groups. The rally also slowed down the flattening of the yield curve. The two-/ten-year spread continued to narrow, closing December 11 at 0.11 (its lowest level since Q2 2007) before widening to 0.21 by the end of the year.

On average, the government/Treasury funds macro-group gained 0.61% for the quarter after retreating 0.50% in Q3. All of the government/Treasury peer groups (except for Inflation Protected Bond Funds) recorded gains for the quarter. The General U.S. Treasury Funds (+3.55%) group led the way, followed by the U.S. Government Funds (+2.20%) and Intermediate U.S. Government Funds (+2.03%) classifications. The shorter-maturity term peer groups also posted gains for the quarter, but not as strong as the aforementioned longer-term maturity groups. Short-Intermediate U.S. Government Funds, Short U.S. Government Funds, and Short U.S. Treasury Funds were up 1.22%, 0.90%, and 0.87%, respectively, for the quarter. Inflation Protected Bond Funds lost 1.05% for the quarter and also had the worst performance within the macro-group (-1.64%) for the year. The inflation protected group was hurt by inflation being below the Fed's 2.0% target rate and moving in the wrong direction.

Investment-Grade Corporate Bond Funds

Credit spreads grew in Q4. Credit spreads widen when U.S. Treasury markets are favored over corporate bonds, typically in times of uncertainty or when economic conditions are expected to deteriorate. The spread measures the difference in yield between U.S. Treasury bonds and other debt securities of lesser quality, such as corporate bonds. The BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate BBB Option-Adjusted Spread grew to 2.02% by the end of the year, up from 1.43% at the end of Q3. This represents a gain of 59 bps. The strong performance of the government/Treasury funds macro-group and worries over the global economy provide evidence for the increase in the spread. Despite the increase in credit spreads, the investment-grade corporate bond funds peer group posted a respectable gain of 0.45% for the fourth quarter. Six out of the seven peer groups finished up for the quarter, paced by Core Bond Funds (+0.90%), while Corporate Debt Funds BBB-Rated Funds (-0.40%) was the only peer group to record a loss.

General Domestic Taxable Bond Funds

As referenced in the executive summary, the poor performance from the general domestic taxable bond funds macro-group was responsible for the overall loss suffered by the fixed income funds asset class. The previously mentioned below-investment grade classifications were primarily responsible for these losses, but the majority of the other peer groups also underperformed. Overall, seven of the nine peer groups were in the red for the quarter. In addition to the losses suffered by High Yield Funds, Flexible Income Funds, and Loan Participation Funds, the Specialty Fixed Income Funds (-1.72%), Alternative Credit Focus Funds (-1.61%), Multi-Sector Income Funds (-1.53%), and General Bond Funds (-1.01%) peer groups also lost ground for the quarter. Credit spreads for below-investment grade debt also grew in the fourth quarter. The BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread closed the year at 5.33%, an increase of 2.05% since the end of Q3.

World Income Funds Summary

World Income Funds retreated -0.08% on average in Q4. It was the group's third straight quarterly decline after losing 0.07% and 4.65% in Q3 and Q2. Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt Funds was the only peer group to record a loss for Q4 (-1.10%), but it was enough to hamstring the entire macro-group as it is the largest classification, with 292 funds. On the positive side, the Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Funds, Alternative Currency Strategies Funds, International Income Funds, and Global Income Funds posted quarterly returns of +1.79%, +0.72%, +0.54%, and +0.06%, respectively.

Municipal Debt Funds Summary

Municipal debt funds recorded the best average returns for the quarter among the fund macro-groups for the quarter at 0.98%. Both single-state municipal debt funds (+1.14%) and national municipal debt funds (+0.81%) contributed to the overall gains. The best performing peer groups were Other States Intermediate Muni Debt Funds (+1.46%) for single-state municipals, and Intermediate Municipal Debt Funds (+1.10%) for national municipals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.