BB&T (BBT) has a knack for being a little out of sync with its banking peers, and that’s not always (or even often) a bad thing, as BB&T has generally been of the long-term outperformers in its peer group. In this particular case, “a little out of sync” means a little more apparent loan growth momentum heading into 2019, not to mention some potentially above-average benefits to come from tech investments and regulatory changes.

My revised numbers for BB&T support a fair value in the low-to-mid $50s, and I’m perfectly to continue holding these shares in my own account. I can’t really call them a top idea for new money, though, as PNC (PNC) and Comerica (CMA) both look cheaper, as do Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C), though those are more troubled and controversial picks today.

Mixed Numbers, But Healthy Underlying Trends

On a reported basis, BB&T’s fourth quarter was okay, but not really all that special compared to its peer group. Digging a little deeper, though, I think there are some positive trends that go beyond the one-cent core EPS beat.

Core revenue was about 1% lighter than expected, growing 2% from last year and staying more or less flat sequentially. Net interest income rose 3% yoy/1% qoq, which was a little better than expected on a little better balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 1%), while net interest margin rose 6bp/2bp.

Fee income was the main source of the disappointment, as reported fee income was flat yoy and down about 1% qoq. On an adjusted basis, underlying fee income rose about 3% sequentially, and the large insurance business (which generates more than a third of fee income) grew 17%/9% as reported (helped by the acquisition of Regions’ (RF) business).

Expenses remain well-controlled despite an ongoing IT investment initiative. Core expenses rose less than 1% and contracted 1% sequentially, making one of the better performances this quarter. Pre-provision rose 3% on an adjusted basis, while tangible book value per share grew 4%.

The healthiest trends to me were in the balance sheet, with some bright spots in both loans and deposits.

Loans rose 4% yoy on a period-end basis, outdoing peers like Bank of America (BAC), Citi, PNC, Comerica, and U.S. Bancorp, though Synovus (SNV) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) did beat them on a yoy basis. More importantly, loan growth continues to accelerate – from less than 1% growth in Q1 to about 2% in Q2 to a little under 3% in Q3. Likewise, C&I lending is improving, with nearly 5% yoy and 4% qoq growth this quarter. BB&T is also benefiting from its decision to retain more mortgages, as yoy period-end mortgage loan growth of 11% was well ahead of underlying originations (down 4%).

Deposits rose about 2% yoy on a period-end basis, but slipped slightly on an average basis. That makes BB&T an overall laggard for the quarter so far (with Bank of America leading with 4% avg yoy deposit growth, followed by Citi at 3%), but BB&T did much better with its non-interest-bearing deposits. While NIBs did decline about 1% yoy on average, the next-best performance was Wells Fargo at 3% and J.P. Morgan at 4%, while PNC and U.S. Bancorp both saw a 6% decline and Citi saw 10%.

BB&T remains on the lower end of its comp group in terms of deposit beta, and the company is seeing good earnings beta, as loan yields rose 45bp/11bp this quarter versus 27bp/9bp growth in deposit costs. I’d also note that credit quality remains very benign, with the second-lowest NPA ratio in its reported peer group so far (only U.S. Bancorp did better), and BB&T is generating about 16bp higher loan yields than Wells Fargo with better credit numbers.

Plan The Work, Now Work The Plan

BB&T has been consistently trying to get the message across in recent months that management is committed to leveraging its substantial IT investments and its specialty lending operations to generate growth, and that it is not actively looking for whole bank M&A opportunities. BB&T doesn’t seem ready to go into national/semi-national branch-light digital banking to the same extent as banks like Citi, J.P. Morgan, or PNC, nor do they seem as interested in “land and expand” branch expansion, but I think BB&T will still do some of that in the coming years.

In the near term, I expect BB&T to continue to leverage a relative attractive deposit base and strong specialty C&I lending franchise to continue building on that recent momentum in loan growth. Management’s full-year loan growth guidance was unchanged from the November Analyst Day, but first quarter guidance was a little better than expected, so there could be some room for upside to 2019 numbers if the economy stays cooperative. As far as the economy goes, BB&T management is not counting on much further help from rate hikes but, like PNC and other CEOs, doesn’t expect a serious downturn in operating conditions in the near future.

Thinking a little more long term, I believe BB&T is relatively well-placed to fight some growing competitive challenges. J.P. Morgan is getting more aggressive with its consumer banking growth plans (as are Bank of America, Citi, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp), and many of BB&T’s core operating areas are in their competitors’ crosshairs. At the same time, community banks have been doing better than many regional banks by stepping up their lending in CRE and construction (where many regionals are pulling back) and maintaining commitments to high service levels while larger banks try to wring out expenses. BB&T has the wherewithal to stay competitive on IT, and they also have valuable assets like a good core deposit and strong specialty lending franchises that should help offset these increased competitive threats from above and below.

The Outlook

Unlike a lot of banks, which seem to be going through a “nibbled to death by ducks” process of gradual downward revisions, my numbers for BB&T actually go up slightly for 2019 (though down a bit for 2020 and 2021). My core expectations really haven’t changed, as I’m still looking for about 4% growth over the next five and 10 year, though my capital return expectations have gone up a bit (which is largely why my earnings expectations for 2020 and 2021 have gone down a bit).

On a discounted earnings basis, my core valuation approach for banks, I believe far value is around $54. Both ROTE-T/BV and P/E-based methodologies give me a higher fair value (around $56) even with 10% discounts to long-term valuation/multiple norms.

The Bottom Line

BB&T is still undervalued today, and I like the bank’s loan growth momentum heading into 2019. The only significant “but” is that there are cheaper ideas out there like PNC that don’t require much, if any, compromise in quality. I’m not expecting particularly robust pre-provision growth from BB&T, and that could be both a source of stock momentum headwinds (lackluster reported growth rates won’t excite investors) and outperformance if BB&T can keep loans growing at a stronger-than-expected rate.