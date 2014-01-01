In one sense, the story at Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) finally is set to play out. The company was created by the combination of International Paper's (IP) xpedx distribution unit and Unisource, owned by Bain Capital and Georgia-Pacific. Since the 2014 spin-off, the bull case for VRTV has been based on post-merger synergies and a realigned, streamlined distribution network, with the company integrating operations onto single systems and closing multiple warehouses.

That work essentially has been completed by the end of 2018, better positioning the company going forward. And Veritiv has targeted an incremental $100 million in annual EBITDA over the next three years - a material contribution against the $180-190 million guided for 2018.

Meanwhile, pressure of late has come from the company's Print and Publishing segments, given secular declines in both businesses. But the headwind is fading along with those businesses: over the past four quarters, the Packaging business has driven ~68% of Adjusted EBITDA, with much better margins (7% against sub-3% in other three segments, which includes a small Facility Solutions business). So, there's room for multi-year EBITDA growth improvements which, given a balance sheet levered at 5x+, including capital lease obligations, can combine with deleveraging to drive free cash flow growth for years to come.

It's a story that I've backed in the past, buying VRTV in 2017 and doubling down on a post-earnings sell-off later that year. But I've since exited my position - and honestly felt somewhat relieved to do so. There's one big catch with the story looking forward even as VRTV has pulled back in recent months: the story looking backwards hasn't played out.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA in 2014 was $153.6 million. At the time, the company planned for $150-225 million in net annual synergies, which would drive ~$100 million in profits (with some of the improvements offset by expected declines in print and publishing). 2018 EBITDA, however, is guided to just $180-190 million - while, according to the Q4 2017 conference call, some 90% of the $225 million in synergies had been captured by the end of that year.

In other words, the merger has delivered ~$200 million in synergies - and the company is delivering ~$190 million in Adjusted EBITDA this year. With pressures pushing the business in the wrong direction, it's fair to wonder if the next $100 million similarly will be eroded - and if VRTV at best will continue the sideways, choppy, trading it's experienced for the nearly five years it's been public.

The Story Has Stalled Out

VRTV has been a roller-coaster:

VRTV data by YCharts

And the volatility is not necessarily surprising. Every aspect of the business and the P&L is magnified by the time it hits the share price. Consolidated EBITDA margins (note that Veritiv books a large amount of corporate expense, which is why segment-level margins look higher) are 2.16% on a trailing twelve-month basis. The balance sheet is levered up. At the current ~8x EBITDA multiple, just 10 bps' worth of margin expansion moves the equity up 13%.

But the broader issue at the moment, with VRTV still down by about half from brief early 2017 peaks, is that the story seems to have stalled out. Initial guidance for 2017 - which projected basically flat EBITDA growth - disappointed to begin with. That guidance started the stock on its downward descent - and then a reduction after Q3 (a reduction which seemed almost certain after Q2) helped push it to the lows.

The issues of late haven't been major. There is, however, a sense that management has been surprised by developments that really shouldn't have been surprises. Last year's guidance cut, for instance, was driven in part by the fact that the decline in the print segment was worse than expected. Given the well-known secular pressures in that industry, that overconfidence seems disappointing. Bad debt expense has crept up - which, too, should have been expected. Investments behind the business - even in print and publishing - seem to negate some of the synergies and/or suggest that the cost-cutting has gone too far.

2018 performance has been better in terms of Adjusted EBITDA: guidance has been reaffirmed, and the company actually looks likely to come in at the high end of the range. (LTM Adjusted EBITDA, per the Q3 slides, is $187.8 million against guidance of $180-190 million.) But free cash flow guidance has been pulled down: it went from $60 million to ~zero last year (the actual figure was $4.1 million) and, per the Q3 call, went from ~$30 million to ~breakeven this year.

That's a problem from a fundamental perspective, as the lack of FCF has stymied the deleveraging that contributed to realistic bull cases of $100+ in the years immediately following the spinoff. (There was a path to those levels on paper: The Baupost Group, run by well-known value investor Seth Klarman, started buying in late 2014 with the stock in the $40s and now owns 23% of the company.)

But it's also a problem from a qualitative perspective. Modeling VRTV has a significant "garbage in, garbage out" problem. Add the $100 million back to EBITDA and move the EV/EBITDA multiple up a half turn even to 8.5x and VRTV goes to $90 (and higher if that growth is accompanied by deleveraging). Model Print and Publishing as heading to zero (combined EBITDA of about $90 million, nearly half the consolidated total) and assume Packaging stalls out, and VRTV faces a real risk of bankruptcy.

Whatever the model inputs, this is a thin-margin, heavily-leveraged company with two businesses in secular decline. Its core segment faces upheaval from both internal efforts (warehouse consolidation and systems changes) and external factors (input cost fluctuations, competition). Execution is paramount. It's not just the fact that guidance has missed, but some of the reasons for those misses that has undercut the market's confidence in that execution - and the VRTV story.

Can VRTV Bounce Back?

That said, it's too early to write Veritiv off just yet - and indeed, the stock has bounced nicely along with broad markets over the past few weeks. The ~$100 million in benefits should start following in 2019, though they're projected to have more impact in 2020 and 2021. The Packaging business continues to grow nicely with a 10.6% increase in 2017 revenue (about 8% excluding the acquisition of All American Containers) and another 16% growth YTD (with a little less than half of that from AAC). The Facility Solutions segment has been a disappointment, with profits down 20%+ in 2017 and again through the first nine months. But Veritiv has walked away from some business and on the Q3 call projected stabilization in 2019.

In Publishing, the broader strategy seems to be working: 2018 EBITDA should come in above 2016 levels, with a modest decline this year against a strong bottom-line performance in 2017. Even the Print business hasn't been that bad of late, with revenue declines slowing to 4.2% this year and margins up 30 bps despite an equal increase in bad debt expense (per figures from the Q). A restructuring effected earlier this year should start to help margins further starting in Q4.

Looking holistically, consolidated revenue has already turned the corner, as packaging growth outweighs declines elsewhere. Some level of margin stabilization means that profits can start to do the same - and that the next $100 million of merger-driven benefits actually will accrue to the bottom line.

But the path here looks a little too thin. Directional 2019 guidance on the Q3 conference call suggests a further deceleration in revenue growth for Packaging, where margins already have compressed in both 2017 and 2018. (I'm guessing it was that guidance that led the stock lower after the report: EPS did seem to miss badly, but that's a common occurrence given the multiple charges being taken during the transformation. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19.5% actually was the best performance in some time and, as noted, set the company up well against full-year projections.) Facility Services doesn't sound like it's ready to bounce back. And whatever the reason, 2018 EBITDA still is below 2016 levels - even with 7-plus points of help from the AAC acquisition, which contributed ~$15 million in EBITDA per the Q3 2017 conference call.

If some of that $100 million can drop to the bottom line, there still is some upside here. But the 8x EV/EBITDA multiple seems to price in some of those benefits: peers are tough to nail down, but low-margin distributors in this market seem to be getting closer to 6-7x multiples (looking at the IT space, for instance, which has similar margins and similar growth questions). Even if EBITDA gets to $235 million (50% capture of the optimization benefits) and the multiple drops to 7x, that still only suggests 25-30% upside to the equity over a few years - not a hugely attractive outcome considering volatility and downside risk.

Again, this still can work - but it's going to take some patience and some risk. And with qualitative and quantitative concerns, I'm longer convinced VRTV merits either.