Mutual Fund Investors Duck For Cover, While APs Keep The Pedal To The Metal In December

For the third month in four, investors were net sellers of mutual fund assets, withdrawing $94.9 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for December. Investors shrugged off a Goldilocks November non-farm payrolls report and focused on the implications of an imminent government shutdown, declining global growth, and uncertain U.S./China trade relations, pushing U.S. stocks deep into the red for the month. For the third month in a row, the fixed income funds macro-group witnessed net outflows, handing back $62.4 billion for the month. And for the eighth consecutive month, stock & mixed-asset funds witnessed net outflows (-$115.4 billion for December, their largest monthly net outflows since at least January 2008), while money market funds (+$63.1 billion, for their third consecutive month of inflows) witnessed the only net inflows of the three broad-based macro-groups in the open-end fund universe.

For the sixth month in a row, ETFs overall witnessed net inflows, taking in $50.1 billion for December - their largest monthly net inflows since January 2018. Authorized participants (APs, those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs, adding $35.2 billion to equity ETF coffers. And for the second consecutive month, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $14.9 billion for December. APs were net purchasers of three of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications: USDE ETFs (+$27.5 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$18.0 billion), and Mixed-Asset ETFs (+$609 million), while being net redeemers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$10.6 billion) and Alternatives ETFs (-$321 million). In this segment, I highlight the December fund-flows results for both types of investment vehicles.

