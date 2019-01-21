VCVOF: Vietnam Stocks Have Fallen More Than 25% Off Their Highs, Time To Examine This CEF
About: Vinacapital Vietnam Opportnty Fd Ltd (VCVOF), Includes: VNM
by: Steve Green
Summary
Vietnam's economy has been one of the best performing in the world in recent years.
Unlike many developed markets, the best way to obtain exposure to their share market is via an active manager.
VinaCapital is developing a long improving track record of managing this CEF.
It generally trades at a discount of near 20% to NAV and that discount has scope to contract further.
Introduction
For those not familiar with the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCPK:VCVOF), the fund manager's website is an excellent resource to get further info after you read this. The US listing here has