Genuine Parts Company: Buy This Dividend King While It's On Sale

Sideways trading creates the opportunity

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) is a stock that I've been fairly down on in the past couple of years. The company's dividend history is one of the best in the entire market, so, in my view, investors cut it more slack with operating results than they otherwise would. That has led to what I viewed as overvaluations in the past, but today, GPC looks well-positioned to take advantage of continuously-improving fundamentals in the automotive supply market. Coupled with the 60+ year history of dividend increases, GPC looks like a buy.

The stock has bounced around a bunch in the past couple of years, but in essence, it began 2019 right where it began 2017. Back then, I saw a high-$90s stock price as excessive given that EPS for that year was just $4.71. However, estimates for this year are at ~$6, meaning that although the price is the same, the value is substantially better.

Automotive supply is the key

GPC has an unusual business model where over half of its revenue comes from its familiar automotive supply business, while the balance is from a somewhat-odd assortment of industrial and office products. I've never liked the other two businesses being attached to the automotive business, but it is what it is. The industrial and office supply businesses do help diversify GPC's revenue and earnings, so that's a decent benefit. However, I think growth is going to come from the continued success of the automotive segment, so we'll focus our efforts there.

GPC presents here the first major tailwind for the automotive supply sector, and that is vehicle age. It is no secret that consumers and businesses are driving vehicles for longer periods of time than they used to. Part of that is because vehicles built in recent years are more reliable than they used to be, but the ever-rising price of new vehicles is likely a contributing factor as well. Regardless, we know this phenomenon has been in place for years and benefits all automotive suppliers, GPC included.

With more than seven out of 10 cars on the road today at least six years old, we should continue to see a steady stream of repair dollars flowing from both DIY and professional car care. GPC stands to benefit from either channel with its thousands of retail locations and thousands of other car repair facilities it serves. GPC is uniquely positioned, in my view, to take full advantage of this as it doesn't rely upon just DIY customers.

The company is also remodeling its US stores from small, dimly lit, uninviting spaces to brighter ones with more modern signage. While auto parts stores are never going to be sexy, GPC's stores were long overdue for a refresh. The company notes that stores that have been reimaged are outperforming those that haven't, so that should drive some comparable sales growth in the near term and potentially beyond.

GPC also spends very heavily on acquisitions and always has, as that is a core use of cash each year. GPC went big with its 2017 acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group, which is a leading player in Europe in auto part distribution. The company has top-three market share in France, the UK, and Germany, and recently acquired Hennig Fahrzeugteile Group, adding another $190 million in annual revenue to a ~$1.7 billion revenue base. While synergies for the AAG acquisition were slight, it gave GPC a huge foothold in the lucrative European market, which should help drive growth for years to come.

Apart from these growth drivers, GPC is going to continue doing what it has always done; it will open new stores, acquire growth, expand its commercial programs, and improve its existing stores. With long-term fundamental tailwinds and what I view as prudent execution from management, GPC looks well-positioned to continue growing at moderate rates in the coming years.

Reasons to buy the stock

The valuation, as I mentioned, has gotten much better in the past couple of years. Two years of disappointing returns for shareholders has created a situation where GPC's fundamentals haven't deteriorated, but the stock is much cheaper. Shares trade at just 16.4 times next year's estimate of $5.96 per share, which is well below the low-20s multiples GPC has traded for in recent years. I don't think it deserves to trade quite that high - as anyone that has read my coverage of GPC would know - but I do think 18 or 19 is a fair multiple. That's more in line with its longer-term norms and given its earnings growth, yield and exemplary history of dividend increases, it seems about right.

That implies the stock is somewhat undervalued, but obviously, the dividend is a huge draw. The yield is right at 3% today, which is about where it has traded in the past with some minor fluctuation, so on that metric, it appears somewhat undervalued as well. However, investors generally pay a premium for stocks like GPC because of its ridiculously good dividend history.

GPC is at more than 60 years of consecutive dividend increases and given that the dividend is roughly half of earnings, there is no reason to think that streak will end anytime soon. As an income stock, you can hardly find better than GPC; it has a six-decade-long history of increasing the payout, the yield is 3%, and the dividend is very safe.

The company's cash flows afford it the ability to continue to boost the dividend, as seen here. While free cash flow has been lumpy, it is always more than enough to cover capital expenses and the dividend with ease, even during lower years. Free cash flow is generally in the $1 billion to $1.2 billion range while the dividend is just $400 million, so there is lots of cushion for potential downturns.

Management has said long-term goals are to boost sales by 6% to 8% annually, increase operating margins, and achieve 7% to 10% EPS growth. Those goals are very achievable given GPC's operating history, the fact that it continues to buy growth via acquisitions, and that it buys back a fair amount of stock each year. Indeed, if the company achieves the midpoint of its guidance at 7% sales growth, gets ~1% from the buyback and achieves even some small measure of margin growth, 10% EPS should be achieved with ease. Even so, 7% EPS growth combined with the dividend are plenty good enough at 16 times forward earnings, implying there is more upside risk to the valuation than downside.

Given the exposure GPC has to the auto supply sector, the valuation as well as the dividend, I'm finally rating the stock a buy. Shares have traded sideways for long enough to work out their former overvalued condition, and I think the future is bright for GPC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.