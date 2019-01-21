Expect Schlumberger To Struggle For The Most Part In 2019

Schlumberger's dichotomy

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is the largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. In FY2019, SLB is likely to witness a relatively tricky period for its North America operations and a smoother recovery in the many international operations. The U.S. energy production can decelerate by 2020 due to underinvestment. Some of the key international energy producing regions have started to see higher investment, which will lead to higher production and demand growth for SLB's products and services in the coming quarters. SLB has placed efforts to maintain the capital discipline to improve free cash flow. I do not expect SLB's stock to start outperforming the industry anytime soon. Expect a more robust recovery from SLB in 2H 2019. In the past year, SLB's stock price has decreased by 44%, which was in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF's (NYSEARCA:OIH) performance (41% down) during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Which emerging trends does SLB notice?

The three economic and energy industry trends observed by Schlumberger's management in the Q4 earnings call are a significant drop in oil prices, shale production growth in the U.S., and some concerns over economic growth. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, from December 2018 to November 2019, crude oil production in the key U.S. unconventional shales increased by 18.5% on average. In 2018, the U.S. rig count increased by ~17%. So, the crude oil supply was stable. On the other hand, there have been some concerns about demand growth. The IMF, in its October report, concluded that although the global economy is still expanding, the downside risks to global growth have risen while the potential for upside surprises has receded in the past six months. The two most uncertain geopolitical factors to affect crude oil price are the effects of the sanctions on oil supply from Iran and OPEC's oil production target.

Given the short-supply nature of the U.S. tight oil production and the tightening of demand-supply pattern, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has declined by 24.8% in 2018. The EIA expects crude oil prices to remain lower than the levels experienced during most of 2018. Crude oil price can make a comeback in late-2019 and 2020 following higher demand for light-sweet crude oil as a result of IMO regulations to reduce sulfur content in fuel oil used on board ships.

The EIA's forecasts generally jibe well with SLB's management's comments. Going forward, however, SLB notes a few opposing themes emerging, including the effect of completions activity slowdown in North America, the expiry of Iranian oil sanctions, and the U.S. and China working towards pacifying potential tension. The consequences of these actions are yet to culminate, though, which can effectively lead to higher crude oil price volatility. As a result of increased volatility, the upstream companies have been less than committing in setting their E&P capex budget for 2019, particularly in the U.S.

What do the trends mean for SLB's U.S. operations?

The upstream operators in the U.S. have chosen capital discipline and higher return on capital over merely growing production and revenues. This is because many of these companies have high borrowing costs due to their leveraged balance sheet. So, they intend to keep their capex budget in line with the FCF growth. If crude oil price stays steady, the E&P budget may remain steady in 2019, else we may see a decline in investment in the U.S. and production will emanate mostly from the drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells. SLB expects there will be a deceleration in energy production growth before 2020. Investors may note that the steep decline rate of the U.S. unconventional wells will eventually catch up with overall production growth if investments dry down. The other factor that can hold the U.S. crude oil production run is the plateauing of growth in lateral length and proppant per stage at the initial production stages.

On top of that, SLB expects an adverse effect on its drilling business due to lower rig count anticipated in 2019. SLB expects its Integrated Drilling Services projects in Norway, Saudi Arabia, India, Argentina, Ecuador, China, and Iraq would be relatively insulated due to the use of advanced technologies. SLB's management also expects steady growth in ESP and rod lift technologies business, which are closely linked to fracking activities.

Revenues from Schlumberger's Cameron segment have declined consecutively in the past four quarters. OneSubsea's poor show in 2018, weak demand for valves and measurement products and service systems in Q4 have led to revenue and margin fall from Cameron segment. Regarding recovery in the Cameron business, SLB's management commented in the Q4 call,

And we also see the long cycle businesses of Cameron, I think dropping in the first half of the year. And we should start to get some overall positive contributions from Cameron in terms of growth rates in the second half of this year. So full year the main I think direction is solid growth internationally, a bit of challenge in North America land, which we are fully equipped to handle.

What're Schlumberger's observations on the international markets?

In the international market, SLB's management notices more stability in 2018 than in the prior years. The international rig count has increased by more than 7% throughout 2018. Some international regions like Norway, the UK, Brazil, and Nigeria have been facing aging production base. Some regions like Mexico, Angola, Indonesia, and China have seen a decline in crude oil production in recent years. However, more than offsetting the adverse effects would be higher project start-ups and increased investment in many of these regions. SLB expects nominal energy production growth in the North Sea, Russia, and the Middle East due to project expansions. Overall, SLB anticipates year-over-year revenue growth in the international markets at a mid-single digit for 1H 2019. Answering a question in the Q4 earnings conference call, SLB's management responded,

if you look at our business today compared to say 2014, where we still have by far the highest revenue and activity compression it is in Latin America, it is in Africa and it is in Asia. Both the North Sea, Russia and the Middle East have invested much more sustainably through the downturn we've been through. So actually it's very clear to us where the highest growth rate is coming from and that is in Latin America, it's in Africa and it's in Asia. Now -- so very solid growth rates coming from these regions.

Schlumberger's drivers and strategies in Q4 2018

North America: SLB's North America region saw flat revenues in Q4 compared to a year ago, but saw a more dramatic fall over the Q3 revenues (12% down). The fall resulted from a decline in fracturing activity following lower oil prices in Q4 and lower revenues from SLB's Cameron segment due to weaker revenue in Valves & Measurements and service systems.

To offset the negative effect, SLB has started to warm stack its frac fleets and focus on securing dedicated contracts for 1H 2019. SLB has also focused on development projects to counter the weakness in North America performance. North America accounted for 38% of SLB's Q4 revenues.

International markets: In Q4 2018, the Middle East/Asia region saw the highest growth among SLB's four primary geographic segments (3% up), while Latin America saw the steepest decline (5% down) year over year. SLB's integrated drilling services projects were the primary drivers in the Middle East. This included eight wells for Eni S.p.A. (E) in Iraq and a 40-well award for another operator. Also, positively affecting SLB's Middle East operation was strong fracking activity in Oman and more wireline and testing exploration activity in the UAE. On the other hand, in Mexico and Central Asia, lower WesternGeco multi-client seismic license sales translated into lower revenues for SLB in Q4.

Going by the trends above and SLB's outlook discussed earlier, we can expect a difficult period for SLB in North America but a relatively improved result from its international operations.

SLB's performance in Q4 by segments

SLB's Drilling was the only segment that registered revenue growth in Q4 compared to Q3. On the other hand, revenues from its Production segment declined by 10% sequentially. Investors may note that SLB completed the divestment of the WesternGeco marine seismic acquisition assets for $600 million and a 15% post-closing equity interest in Shearwater GeoServices Holdings.

OneSubsea backlog is improving

While Cameron's OneSubsea business was weak in Q4, orders and backlog from this business signal an improvement in the coming quarters. The Drilling Systems, however, will continue to lower revenue visibility in the coming quarters, as shown in the graph above.

SLB's management guidance

Schlumberger's management expects earnings to reduce by ~10% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018 as upstream customers' drilling activities slow down, SLB's products sales take a hit, and the U.S. onshore activity remains muted. Partially offsetting the effect would be continued strong performance in the international market, which started in Q4 2018. Also, SLB's management expects SLB's product sales drop would be less steep in Q1 2019 compared to the past average.

SLB's capex to fall

SLB's free cash flow was $2.47 billion in FY2018, which was a 48% improvement compared to FY2017. While cash flow from operations remained nearly flat in the past year, Schlumberger spent less on SPM (Schlumberger Production Management) investments in FY2018, and hence the increase in FCF. In FY2017, SLB acquired non-operating interests in the Palliser Block in Canada from Cenovus Energy (CVE). Crude oil production from SLB's four rigs operated in Palliser doubled in 2018.

In FY2019, SLB expects to improve FCF through revenue and margin growth in its international operations, lower capex, and improvement in working capital. In FY2019, SLB now plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. The lower capex represents expected lower SPM investment. Regarding this, SLB's management commented in the Q4 call,

our SPM investments will be down by around $200 million in 2019 and we will produce positive free cash flow from our SPM business for the second consecutive year, while being parallel continue to discuss monetization opportunities with interested parties.

In Q4 2018, SLB spent $100 million to repurchase 2.1 million shares at an average price of $48.44. Investors may note that the repurchase is part of a $10 billion share repurchase program, which was initiated in 2016.

SLB's its debt-to-equity is 0.44x. Its debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers (Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE), and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)) average. Halliburton's debt-to-equity stands at 1.3x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company's debt-to-equity stands at 0.20x. TecnipFMC's debt-to-equity is 0.3x. With improved FCF, SLB can look forward to a stable or a marginally improved balance sheet in FY2019.

What does SLB's relative valuation say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.5x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, SLB's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.9x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, SLB's average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~11.4x. So, SLB is currently trading in line with its past seven-year average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the industry peers' average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect SLB's EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. SLB's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, BHGE, and FTI) average of 8.3x.

Analysts' rating on SLB

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 22 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in January 2019 (includes strong buys), while 13 recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell" on SLB. The analysts' consensus target price for SLB is $54.4, which at SLB's current price yields ~22% returns.

What's the take on SLB?

The apparent trends that are coming off of Schlumberger's Q4 results and management commentary are that SLB is likely to witness a relatively difficult period for North America operations and a smoother recovery in many international operations. The completion activity slowdown and volatility in crude oil price can lead to underinvestment in the U.S. unconventional shales, which typically have high decline rates. This can lead to energy production deceleration by 2020. To offset the adverse effects, SLB has started to warm stack its frac fleets and focus on securing dedicated contracts for 1H 2019. SLB's Cameron segment, which has been the primary negative driver in the past couple of quarters, is not expected to turn around before the second half of 2019.

On the other hand, some of SLB's key international operations like Latin America and Angola, where energy growth was stalled due to underinvestment, have finally started to see investment coming, which can lead the recovery in the coming quarters. Although SLB generates nearly 62% of its revenues from international operations, not all geographies will perform well in 2019. So, overall, I do not expect SLB's stock to start outperforming the industry anytime soon. Its relative valuation multiples are in line with the industry peers. Given low revenue and margin growth, SLB's valuation multiples can improve if its FCF generation accelerates. Expect a more robust recovery from SLB in 2H 2019.

