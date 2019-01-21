Dividend Ideas | Basic Materials | Netherlands

Boost Your Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Yield Using Covered Calls

|
About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B
by: Option Generator
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Option Generator
Long only, growth at reasonable price, momentum, special situations
Option Generator
Summary

Covered call writing is an appealing approach to generate monthly income.

The strike price you choose in a covered call strategy can be the key factor in determining whether the strategy will be successful.

Shell fits the requirements for my strategy.

Introduction

Covered call writing is an appealing approach to generate monthly income. Many link regular income streams to dividends. Although you might prefer the highest dividend yields you can find, these mouthwatering returns aren't necessarily