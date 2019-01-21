Boost Your Royal Dutch Shell Dividend Yield Using Covered Calls
About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A), RDS.B
by: Option Generator
Summary
Covered call writing is an appealing approach to generate monthly income.
The strike price you choose in a covered call strategy can be the key factor in determining whether the strategy will be successful.
Shell fits the requirements for my strategy.
Introduction
Covered call writing is an appealing approach to generate monthly income. Many link regular income streams to dividends. Although you might prefer the highest dividend yields you can find, these mouthwatering returns aren't necessarily