L'Oreal: A Unique Investment Opportunity In The Personal Care Industry
About: L'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF), Includes: EL, REV
by: Aitezaz Khan
Summary
A competitor analysis reveals that LRLCF has the best fundamental position among selected peers.
LRLCF has witnessed significant revenue growth in the Asia Pacific markets and can utilize its free cash flows to fuel expansion through acquisitions in that region.
LRLCF provides a mix of income and growth investment with upside potential.
Introduction:
L'Oréal Co. (OTCPK:LRLCF) is a French manufacturer of personal care products, including hair products, beauty products, skin care products, and perfumes. The company operates through three main business divisions, including L'Oréal Luxe