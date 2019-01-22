Positive Global Developments For Enphase Energy

The new year has begun with the US-China trade war still pending; however, recent news from China suggests change is coming. Trump’s tough trade policies appear to be ushering in a new age of globalism, one where Chinese companies can be wholly owned by foreign entities without having to share a majority percentage with other Chinese companies, state or local governments. This opens the door to new market possibilities for companies like Enphase Energy (ENPH), and with the advent of their revolutionary IQ8 microgrid and storage technology, the company is poised for solid growth.

Enphase Energy — almost 1 million served!

In a January 13th article published in the South China Morning Post, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan announced that China would finally discontinue a rule that has made the trade tables imbalanced since the start of Sino-American relations, established during the Nixon administration almost 50 years ago — the rule being that any foreign company wanting to do business in China needed to have at least 50% Chinese ownership, whereas in the USA, only a ~20% minority position was necessary. This rule made doing business in China or purchasing Chinese companies quite unattractive. With the Trump administration’s determination for a level playing field for trade, this ownership news is even better than the recent one of Tesla (TSLA) cars receiving a 25% tariff reduction from 40%. With the 90-day truce expiring at the end of March, the trade war could actually end fairly for both countries, bringing about some real positive changes in the spirit of "free trade."

Companies like Enphase, with the right financial backing, would now be able to purchase Chinese companies like Hoymiles or APS to increase their global marketshare, while at the same time addressing the dual- and quad-inverter markets; this could bolster Enphase positions in residential, new home and housing association markets, et cetera. Sungrow, TBEA, TMEIC and the rest of the Chinese string inverter companies would now become potential targets by industrials like ABB (ABB), GE (GE), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF) and Solaredge (SEDG); however, Solaredge appears to be on a path to diversify into other power conversion verticals instead of jumping on the string inverter consolidation bandwagon. Currently, 20 companies represent 93% of the inverter market, and normally a mature market is 6 to 8 companies; thus, with news of this policy change, a level of consolidation in the inverter market may have just begun. With Enphase being the leader of “low voltage DC-to-AC” inversion, they’re in a unique position, especially after defeating competing products from ABB, SMA, Renesola (SOL), SolarBridge (SunPower) and Enecsys. Recall that ABB paid $1B for Power-One to obtain the Aurora microinverters in 2014, and SunPower’s (SPWR) purchase of SolarBridge in late 2014 was undisclosed; Enphase’s victories over these Goliaths, although not front-page news, demonstrates the true value of the company.

Geopolitical issues like the US-China trade war ending with a good outcome would be a godsend for many investors; adding to that potential are recent comments from Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen of the Federal Reserve of the high potency that no rate increase will occur for the foreseeable future, and that even a rate reduction is possible at the end of 2019; news of finality in this realm would be seriously beneficial to the markets. Still, other global developments like Brexit, as well as domestic ones like the government shutdown, add risk, so it is important for shareholders to do their own due diligence.

Another insight for Enphase surfaced deep in Europe's Solar Magazine, January edition; in the article, Alius Energy claimed to be SolarEdge’s primary distributor in the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) and was exclusively carrying panel-maker DMEGC (p.90) with their ~1.6GW of annual capacity. It was further revealed that DMEGC had become “Enphase Energized” (p.42), joining Enphase partners SunPower, Solaria, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), LONGi, LG (OTC:LGEAF) and Jinko Solar (JKS). DMEGC has a large sales volume in Western Europe’s C/I sector, so this should open the door for Enphase into a virgin market for its AC Modules; what better way to go after your chief competitor than by striking a deal with one of their top panel partners. If what happened to SunPower's residential portfolio in a year happens to Enphase's partners, then an IQ tsunami lies ahead.

Enphase Energy - Analyst Day - Profitable Top Line Growth - August 16, 2018 - p.21

In perfect timing for the partners' higher-wattage panels, Enphase just got UL-approval for their newest microinverter, the IQ7A; it will be Enphase's lowest production-cost Heron-3 platform micro to date, and a nice midpoint before IQ8; plus, it is much more revenue needle-moving in terms of volume and profits; Enphase now has a micro that blows every competing micro out of the water with real Apple performance; this micro should be able to pair with SunPower's NGT, LG's 360-Watt Neon R, all bi-facials, and it completes a portfolio set that will cover all types of panels, except possibly the thin-films. From the spec's posted, this "A" version could hit the jackpot, especially if it is capable for dual-18V and triple-12V 36-cell 100W Waarree panels that are used for water-pumps and streetlights; then, down the product roadmap road, an "A+" or an "AX" could indeed be the "425" and "500" hinted at during Analysts Day in 2018 (above); as shown in that roadmap graph, these new models should be suitable for dual 215 or 250's in the Western Hemisphere markets as replacements or upgrades. In summary, the ACM's are definitely coming this year, and a Jinko Solar rep admitted they had to fulfill FPL's order first as part of the Jinko Jacksonville deal, but after that they would be producing ACM's which made them more revenue.

In addition to the ACM partner news, the leading, privately-held, residential solar and storage service provider, Sunnova, added LONGi to their approved vendor list, as well as Solaria a few weeks ago. Both LONGi and Solaria are Enphase AC Module partners. LONGI has gone from 0 to 25% of SunRun’s (RUN) panel capacity provider in 2018, and is releasing both 60- and 72-cell AC Modules. Solaria currently sells a 60-cell Power XT AC Module, and the success of their aesthetically-pleasing PowerXT line has resulted in a tripling of their capacity this year. Panasonic just received UL-approval for four AC Modules in early December, so these are all clear signs that Enphase’s partners will complement the company’s 2019 revenue, and Q1 should start to see ACM’s from these “Enphase Energized” partners once the supply chains have settled from the 201/301 tariffs (Mexico Flex will launch in Q2). AC Modules are one of Enphase’s main levers for profitable top-line growth, and they've allowed Enphase to reach a higher gross margin.

Enphase promised their off-grid version of IQ8 for Q4, and that product has now been sited in Australia, Africa and India from multiple sources, with Enphase’s $6M mystery partner first in line. A solar professional in Europe, Stefan Hanzai, recently stated that positive “IQ8 [field] trials [had been conducted] in Africa/India,” and that Enphase expected a “market launch by February”; he also stated that “several agreements” had been “signed with partners”; he is part of a “team of 25 employees” who “specialize in financing solar and wind power plants, mostly cooperatives operating in Europe.” This information coincided well with other installer reports from Australia (Oz) who have seen storage products operating with four IQ8 microinverters integrated (the Encharge 3.3kWh product is spec’d with 4 internal IQ8’s). Also, reports from attendees of Enphase’s online webinars have also indicated positive news on the IQ8 field trials.

With regards to Enphase’s upcoming storage product, the Solar Magazine edition also revealed statistics (p.82) on 5 of the largest storage markets for 2019 where:

Germany has 45k storage systems which represent a 90% attach rate, 50 brands, with LG and Sonnen each at 20% share, Italy has 18k systems which represent a 20% attach rate, UK has 8.8k systems which represent a 25% attach rate; in March, the UK’s FiT will end, so their attach rate and self-consumption will increase, the US has 50k systems which represent ~300MWh of residential storage, and Australia has ~140k storage systems where more than 50% are retrofitted.

Enphase has already sold ~27MWh of storage capacity or ~13k AC Battery systems; these sales represent ~2 ACB’s per household, which at current pricing over a 2 year stretch is impressive given a first-gen product. Furthermore, Enphase was recently added to South Australia’s AU$500/kWh subsidy list, bringing the price of their low-end storage into a very affordable range for the millions of solar PV owners that are in the ~4.5kW threshold and are ideal candidates for a battery retrofit; the addition of Enphase’s low-end ACB storage product demonstrates how DG superiority is not only proving itself in solar, but in storage, too. In summary, these stats represent a 2019 SAM resi storage market of ~260k systems, including the midpoint estimate of market leader, Australia.

Enphase’s next generation of AC Battery will be called “Encharge” and come in a 3.3kWh capacity with (4) IQ8 microinverters integrated; with almost a threefold capacity improvement over the original ACB, 4-times the reliability and microgrid capability, Enphase should be able to leverage marketshare at a much more favorable price-point for Encharge (Note: other Encharge models will include a 10.0- and 13.2-kWh).

With IQ7 “universal SKU” products, Enphase is now active in all of the storage markets aforementioned, so IQ8 will allow them to grow their battery storage SAM without having to break new ground. Enphase’s 100k solar systems logged annually, along with SunPower’s latest revelation of a 35% storage attachment rate, suggests 30-50k Encharge systems could be sold initially. Consider the CEO’s mentioning of a 10GW TAM with 25% marketshare in 2017; at a 25% CAGR over a 5-year period, Enphase could grow their storage market to 100-150k systems annually at ~6kWh times $600-800/kWh; this “accessory” business could add ~$500M in revenue, giving Enphase an additional $10-12 in share price using the 2x multiple valuation based on revenue.

Of course, these projections require strategy to grow marketshare, but Enphase does have a veteran global management team in place now, with no shortage of billionaire investors who believe in the company's vision. Enphase is using partnerships and exclusives to make that growth happen, and it coincides perfectly with their company DNA — decentralization and distributed generation of power. Additionally, Enphase is using partnerships with utilities to further that growth. Utility customer bases can be used to provide door-to-door sales and street-by-street DG installs with 100% depreciation via rental-lease options from the utility. With multiple sources like FEMA claiming that DG is the superior power topology versus huge solar farms out in the middle of nowhere requiring transport to individual homes, or centralized power topologies hamstrung by lines and poles, utilities en masse could start to warm up to the fact that Enphase could be their best friend. Brown-outs could be eliminated entirely with behind-the-meter storage leased from the utility which is passively-cooled (no service required) using the safest chemistry, and IQ8 microgrid could help utilities retain their claim of true reliability; this would be a win-win for both Enphase and the multitude of utility fiefdoms out there, and as more utilities came onboard the DG bandwagon, Enphase would grow.

Enphase Energy Investor Presentation, March 2018, p.5

The last two Q4 earnings calls have been on February 27th (2017) and February 28th (2016). An early call date is likely set for February 23rd, so this could be interpreted as the “booking” of Q3 sales to Q4 have allowed Enphase to reach their 30-20-10 milestone budget goal. Last quarter, Enphase surpassed their gross margin part of the budget goal at ~33%. Recent blog commentary suggests that some of the company’s operations have been moved to Bangalore and Christchurch, which hints that management is working hard to reduce costs and meet their 20% OpEx goal. Furthermore, Enphase could achieve their 10% operating income given the partnerships and exclusive deals that have been struck over this past year.

In summary, 2019 holds incredible potential for Enphase, and recent geopolitical changes on the global scale, along with news of ACM’s in Europe and IQ8 sightings, have all added to that potential. Given the last year of successful earnings calls led by Enphase’s conservative CEO, the Q4 earnings call should be a continuation of that success.

