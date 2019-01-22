Sandstorm Gold: Updates After The Latest Royalty Acquisition
Sandstorm Gold acquired a 0.9% NSR royalty on the gold and silver produced from the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, currently under construction by Lundin Gold.
Commercial production is expected for the first half of 2020, but the peak production won't be reached until 2022.
The royalty has a lot of exploration upside, covering an area of 644 square kilometers.
According to my estimates, this royalty would generate annualized cash flows from $3 to 5.5 million during - at least - 13 years.
I've revised my target price to $6.86, or an upside potential of 55.6%.
Sandstorm Gold (SAND) recently announced the acquisition of a 0.9% NSR royalty on Lundin Gold's (OTCPK: OTCPK:FTMNF) Fruta del Norte mine for $32.8 million in cash, with no dilution to shareholders.
