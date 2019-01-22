Eldorado Gold: No Signs Of A Turnaround Yet

While the majority of the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has attempted to bottom out, Eldorado Gold (EGO) continues to perform as laggards do, with feeble rallies and the inability to string together any real rally. The stock is now down more than 85% since I published my sell recommendation in August 2016 at a $3.56 pre-split adjusted, or an equivalent of $17.80 post-split adjusted. Analysts have lined up to the buy stock all the way down for more than two years suggesting that the weakness does not make sense, but just because something doesn't make sense does not make it a buy. The epic buying opportunity mentioned above $1.00 per share ($5.50 post-split adjusted) has become an epic crying opportunity for those that haven't used stops, and there is seemingly no reprieve to the selling. I continue to see absolutely zero reason to own the stock, and just because a stock has fallen 90%, does not mean it can't fall another 90%. In fact, the stock was already down 90% from its highs at the time of the 2016, and has now fallen another 85%. Companies with poor execution that consistently miss targets are cheap for a reason, and unfortunately, the market does not care about our feelings or what our average cost is.

Just over six months ago I wrote on Eldorado Gold to attempt to do a favor for investors who I believed were stuck in a dangerous value trap in my article "The Trouble With Fundamentals". The article was met with hostility from most commenters, but this was not their fault as sometimes love can be blind, as can adoration for a stock. The reason I wrote the article was because I don't like to see anyone lose money, and it's often difficult for less experienced investors to spot a value trap before it's too late. This task of correctly spotting a value trap becomes even harder when analysts continue to state they're buying the stock, even if to only trade the stock into rallies and leaves others to hold the bag. When a sub-par company sees its stock rally thanks to a powerful move in the sector like we saw in Q1 through Q3 2016, investors are being handed a great time to exit their positions on a silver platter. This is precisely the problem with using valuation for investment decisions and ignoring technicals, the lower a stock goes, the more compelling a buy it seemingly becomes. Unfortunately, some stocks belong trading at pennies and their declines are for good reason.

The bullish case we keep hearing about on Eldorado Gold seems to stem around commercial production at Lamaque and the fact that the company saw Philip Yee from Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) join their team. While there's no denying that Lamaque is a positive if production goes smoothly there, spinning the appointment of Philip Yee as CFO as a positive development is more speculation than anything. It is certainly a plus that ElDorado Gold has a CFO with an extremely successful company joining them, but a CFO alone cannot fix a company which has been plagued with problems for years. In the most recent conference call, Eldorado suggested that it should be able to nearly double production by 2021, and while this is an ambitious bet, it rhymes a lot like the statement they made in 2011 about doubling production within 5 years. As those who have followed Eldorado for the past decade like I have know, this target of 1.5 million ounces of annual production for 2015, and 1.7 million ounces for 2017 came up about 1.2 million ounces and 1.4 million ounces short of their targets, respectively.

To be completely fair to Eldorado Gold, Lamaque has a lower chance of being a completely flop given that it's not Skouries, but the decision to buy the Greek projects in the first place was a huge blow to shareholders. While it's unfortunate that this did not work out, history would have told them this was not an asset to bet a good chunk of their company on. TVX Gold had to take a huge write-down in 2002 with respect to their Greece assets, and the story sounds very familiar to Eldorado's issues in Greece (shown below).

Eldorado's plan to become a 600,000 ounce producer with the help of Lamaque certainly sounds great on paper and discussed in the Q3 conference call, but in my opinion, it's a matter of too little too late. I believe that the company has exhausted most institution's patience when it comes to ambitious promises, and I believe most funds are taking a "sell first, and asses later" approach rather than taking the company's word for it this time around. As fund disclosure has shown us on the company, funds in Eldorado Gold have dropped from 550 in Q1 2017 down to 124 in Q4 2018, with a significant drop from Q3 2018 to Q4 2018 from 246 funds down to 124. This is absolutely not accumulation as some bull-only analysts are suggesting and "smart money buying the dip" as we are seeing funds flee at the fastest pace they have over the past three years (a 50% drop in one quarter). Of course this flight out of the stock is absolutely no surprise as the earnings trend continues to see absolutely zero improvement. As we can see from the below table, Eldorado's annual earnings per share has dropped from $2.90 in 2011, down to $0.40 in 2016 with a brief up-tick, and it's gone negative for 2018, with expectations for yet another annual loss in earnings for 2019. While deceleration is annual earnings is never a welcome sign for shareholders, a deceleration into negative territory is a disaster. This deceleration can be attributed slightly to the gold (GLD) price, but is mostly the result of poorly timed and unfortunate decisions that have buried the company's earnings.

You might be saying "we already know all of this and it's in the rear-view mirror, what about going forward"? One of the best ways to assess a turnaround story is by watching the technical picture closely, and also looking for an up-tick in earnings on an annual basis. Unfortunately for Eldorado Gold, we have neither of these current things present. The technical picture continues to remain bleak with absolutely zero accumulation and another set of lower lows, and the earnings have seen no up-tick either. Based on these two points, I believe it's far too early to call this a turnaround story, as a turn-around story by definition requires a turn which we do not have. We clearly have a downtrend in earnings and a downtrend in the stock, and this is a trend going in the wrong direction, with absolutely no turn.

So let's take a look at the charts:

Taking a look at the above chart, there are some clear lessons to point out to avoid this type of wealth destruction in the future for shareholders. When a company is seeing its stock sold off on heavier than average volume and seeing consistent gaps to the downside, there is usually something wrong. At the time of multiple weeks of above average selling volume Eldorado Gold was sitting nearly 400% higher than its current share price, and at the time of the second gap-down the stock was nearly 250% higher. This was the final opportunity to investors to get out of the stock with some of their investment left if they had established positions in 2016. While we have seen a couple spikes in buying volume over the past year, a simple study of where the stock closed during that period shows that it closes near the lows of its weekly bar during these spikes. This suggests that these spikes in volume were actually more distribution vs. accumulation as the strength during that week was sold into. This is basically funds seeing a spike in the share price and taking full advantage to exit their position while they have some bids to do so.

Taking a weekly chart of the stock from a trend perspective, we can see that there's been absolutely zero reason to buy the stock over the past three years. The stock has been one of the only gold stocks that has remained below its weekly trend band during this whole period, and this trend band makes it very simple to avoid purchases on a stock. For future reference, if an analyst suggests that a stock is a buy and it's below its key weekly moving averages and continuously making lower lows on above average volume, it's probably wise to think twice before pressing the 'buy' button. Based on the above weekly chart, there is absolutely turnaround in the technicals for Eldorado as we have no improvement in the trend whatsoever.

Looking at a daily chart, the stock also remains below its 50-day moving average and its 200-day moving average which suggests it remains in a bear market. While the Gold Miners Index remains more than 15% above its September lows near $17.30, Eldorado Gold has more three sets of new lows since and is 40% lower than the index.

While I am a large proponent of buying individual stocks vs. the sector itself in most cases, this strategy is infinitely more risky if one decides to buy the laggards in a given sector. As can be seen from Primero Mining (OTCPK:PPPMF), Allied Nevada Gold, New Gold (NGD), Sibanye Gold (SBGL), Canaco Resources, and several other companies that have been reduced to pennies or de-listed, the cheapest stocks in the sector typically have problems which are keeping them the cheapest. If a company is 90% off of its highs that is not a matter of a sector being out of favor, that is a matter of a company being out of favor. The big take-away from the article should be to be careful of stocks selling off on above average volume, be careful of stocks showing a steady downtrend in earnings, and be careful of stocks continuously making new lows. If Eldorado Gold investors had paid attention to even one of these above red flags they would have avoided what's been a painful investment for one's portfolio, and would have preserved a significant amount of capital.

Analysts continue to suggest that there is improvement coming for Eldorado Gold, but if this was truly the case, it would be showing up in the charts. If Lamaque was the savior for the company and the company was truly going to be a 600,000 ounce producer in three years and this was a near certainty, funds would be taking advantage of this and becoming net buyers which would show up in the form of large weekly volume and the stock closing well off of its lows each week. The fact that we are not seeing this does not mean that the company's plan to become a 600,000 ounce producer by 2021 can't come to fruition, but it suggests that funds are either skeptical of this or they are not willing to give the company a second chance. Trust is everything in the stock market and when a company loses the trust of debtors and their shareholders, it is very difficult to get this back overnight. I continue to see no reason to own Eldorado shares and have zero interest in buying the stock even as it sits 90% off of its 2016 highs. This does not mean the share price cannot recover and miracles aren't possible, but I don't invest on miracles and I don't invest in companies that have lost trust in their shareholders who ultimately dictate the price of a company's stock through their buying and selling operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.