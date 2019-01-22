Agilent Technologies: Buy For Total Return And Potential Technology Growth

Agilent Technologies three-year forward CAGR of 10% is moderate and expected to grow with the increasing technology developments of the company.

Agilent Technologies' total return over-performed the Dow average for my 48.0 month test period by 44.47%, which is good and makes up for the low dividend yield.

This article is about Agilent Technologies (A) and why it's a buy for the total return investor who also wants some dividend income. Agilent Technologies is one of the largest life sciences and chemical analysis testing products and services companies in the world. Agilent Technologies is a manufacturer of technical products on the edge of technologies and has the potential for future growth. The dividend was last increased in November 2018 for an increase from 0.139/Qtr to 0.164/Qtr or a 10% increase.

Agilent Technologies is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has cash it uses to buy back shares and expand the technology of its products.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Agilent Technologies has a fair chart that follows the market's ups and downs with strong gains in 2016 and 2017 and flat for 2018.

Fundamentals of Agilent Technologies will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Agilent Technologies passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Agilent Technologies does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, failing this guideline with dividend increases for 7 years but with a low yield of 0.9%. The five-year average earnings payout ratio is low at 36%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. Agilent Technologies passes that guideline. Agilent Technologies is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22 Billion. Agilent Technologies' cash flow of $1 Billion a year gives it the ability to increase the business going forward. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement with future growth from developing of new products. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Agilent Technologies passes this guideline with a total return of 82.13%, much more than the Dow's total return of 37.67% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth $16,600 today. This great total return makes Agilent Technologies a good investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth from business expansion. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. Agilent Technologies' S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $72, passing the guideline. Agilent Technologies' price is presently 2% below the target. Agilent Technologies is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 23, making it a buy at this entry point if you consider the growth potential of the company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend yield is poor, but the total return more than makes up for the low yield. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Agilent Technologies interesting is the total return and potential growth of the business.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Agilent Technologies total return is higher compared to the Dow baseline in my 48-month test. I chose the 48 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 82.13% makes Agilent Technologies a good investment for the total return investor. Agilent Technologies has a below average dividend yield of 0.9% and has been increased for 7 years in a row. The Dividend was last increased in November 2018 to $0.164Qtr. from $0.149/Qtr. or a 10% increase.

DOW's 48.0 Month total return baseline is 37.67%

Company name 48 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline dividend yield Agilent Technologies 82.13% 44.47% 0.9%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on November 19, 2018, Agilent Technologies reported earnings that beat expected by $0.07 at $0.81 and compared to last year at $0.74. Total revenue was higher at $1.29 Billion more than a year ago by 8.4% year over year and beat expected revenue by $30 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line beating and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out February 2019 and is expected to be $0.73 compared to last year at $0.66, a good increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the earnings/revenues for the 4th quarter of 2018.

Business Overview

Agilent Technologies provides life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Agilent Technologies provides application-focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The Company has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics, and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business. The life sciences and applied markets business segment bring together the Company's analytical laboratory instrumentation and informatics. The Company's diagnostics and genomics business segment includes the reagent partnership, pathology, companion diagnostics, genomics and the nucleic acid solutions businesses. The Company's Agilent CrossLab business segment spans the entire lab with its consumables and services portfolio."

Overall Agilent Technologies is a good solid business with 10% CAGR growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more life sciences and applied diagnostics products. The revenue growth provides Agilent Technologies the capability to continue its growth as the need for faster testing and diagnostics is needed.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for next year which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. Recently the Fed chairman made a statement that was dovish, and the market went up strongly.

On the November 19, 2018, earnings call, Mike McMullen (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

This quarter we are reporting our strongest quarterly results since the 2015 launch of the new Agilent. We are ending the year with a terrific quarter. Our revenues, profitability, and earnings per share are significantly ahead of expectations. Now, some of the specifics. Q4 revenues grew 9% on a core basis to $1.29 billion. This exceeded the high end of our guidance by more than $30 million. Double-digit, end-market growth in Pharma, environmental forensics, along with the continued strength in our chemical energy business are driving the results. Geographically, our China business is up sharply with 16% growth for the quarter. For the year, the Agilent China team delivered double-digit growth and achieved a major milestone crossing over $1 billion in business for the first time. Q4 adjusted operating margin is 25.2%, up 190 basis points from last year. This is our 15 th consecutive quarter of the Agilent team improving year-over-year operating margins. Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.81 is $0.07 above the high end of our guidance. Compared to last year, this is an increase of 21%. In addition, we took advantage of marketing conditions to purchase $86 million in stock during the quarter. For the full year, stock repurchases stand at $422 million underscoring the confidence we have in our future performance. I am also pleased to report that the Agilent Board has just approved a new $1.75 billion share repurchase plan. This quarter, performance caps off an excellent 2018. Our strongest quarterly performance translates into full-year core growth of 7.1%, our highest annual growth rate since the launch of the new Agilent. Total reported revenues grew to $4.9 billion. We continue to deliver improved profitability while investing for growth. For the year, adjusted operating margin is 23.1%, up 110 basis points over last year. Our earnings per share are up 18% for the year to $2.79. The numbers tell the story, a strong team delivering yet another stellar annual performance. Core revenue grew a healthy 9% for LSAG, our Life Science Applied Markets Group. Product strength is broad-based, driven by mass spec, chromatography, and cell analysis. We continue to introduce innovative new products. We are strengthening the molecular spectroscopy portfolio with the launch of the Agilent 8700 Laser Direct Infrared Chemical Imaging System. This is a breakthrough in both chemical imaging and spectral analysis. We also introduced the Cary 3500 UV-Vis system, the first significant advancement in UV-Vis architecture in decades."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Agilent Technologies business and shareholder return via share buybacks with an increase in future growth. Agilent Technologies has good growth going forward and will continue as the world need for the company’s products increases.

The graphic below shows the start of Agilent Technologies’ growth in the life sciences business that will grow the company’s capabilities going forward.

Takeaways

Agilent Technologies is a great investment choice for the total return investor with it's below average dividend yield adding a bit of income to the shareholders. Agilent Technologies will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) when cash is available. The stability of the revenue growth and earnings from Agilent Technologies would be a good addition to my total return companies.

The graphic below shows the company guidance for the next quarter.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez (MDLZ) from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility made me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22 increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio; I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15 sold all remaining Amerisource Bergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors at 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing at 14.2% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in 2019. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $ 450 for a possible 37% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, PM, MO, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), which are in The Good Business Portfolio, and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, ADP, EOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.