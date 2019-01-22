The Risk In Owning Macy's Is Rapidly Diminishing
by: Healthy Wealth Coach
Summary
Macy's ongoing debt reduction has dramatically de-risked the company.
Underneath the surface, Macy's has positives that cannot be ignored forever.
Macy’s 6% dividend is more likely to be increased than decreased.
A simple options strategy can yield 10%+ cash returns and 50% total returns in one year.
The second half of 2018 was a time that no matter what Macy's (M) said or did, its stock was trashed relentlessly. The price action was reminiscent of 2017, which saw similar behavior.