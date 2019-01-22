Long Ideas | Services 

The Risk In Owning Macy's Is Rapidly Diminishing

About: Macy's, Inc. (M)
by: Healthy Wealth Coach
Healthy Wealth Coach
Long/short equity, growth at reasonable price, debt, long-term horizon
Summary

Macy's ongoing debt reduction has dramatically de-risked the company.

Underneath the surface, Macy's has positives that cannot be ignored forever.

Macy’s 6% dividend is more likely to be increased than decreased.

A simple options strategy can yield 10%+ cash returns and 50% total returns in one year.

The second half of 2018 was a time that no matter what Macy's (M) said or did, its stock was trashed relentlessly. The price action was reminiscent of 2017, which saw similar behavior.