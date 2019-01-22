Bristol-Myers/Celgene: The Spread Is Your Friend

2019 began with a healthy dose of M&A deals, but I believe the most interesting deal of the year is between Bristol Myers (BMY) and Celgene (CELG). This deal will be finalized before 2019 comes to an end, and still offers you a healthy 16 percent spread for your money. In this article I will discuss why this spread will close in 2019 and why investors are overly pessimistic about the deal.

Bristol Myers is a global pharmaceutical company with a leading position in the global market for oncology and hematology. On January 3rd, the company announced that it would purchase Celgene in a deal valued at $89 billion. Shareholders of Celgene will receive $50 in cash and one share of Bristol Myers, the buyer. The deal is on track to be finalized by the third quarter of 2019.

The Rationale Behind The Deal

The most important parameter you should check before investing in an arbitrage play is the rational of the deal. If the deal does not make sense from a business perspective, no spread is high enough to compensate for the risk. In that sense, the combination between Bristol Myers and Celgene makes perfect sense. You see, Bristol Myers has suffered some significant setbacks during 2018 in its attempts to develop the highly lucrative cocktail of Opdivo + Yervoy for treating various types of cancer. Specifically, its leading rival, Merck (MRK) was able to demonstrate cure robustness with its product Keynote – 042 for lung cancer.

But That's not the end for Bristol Myers. The company has a very rich pipeline of drugs maturing in the next coming years, while its leading drugs Opdivo and Yervoy are still showing double digit growth year over year. Following the successful completion of the deal, Bristol Myers wishes to become a one-stop- shop in the field of innovative cures for cancer and hematology. More specifically, it will be one of the top 5 in global immunology, led by Ocrencia and Otezla, and it will grab the much desired number 1 title in cardiovascular and oncology, led by Eliquis and Opdivo, respectively.

The Price Is Right

The second parameter you want to check before investing in a spread play is the value of the transaction. By making sure the purchaser is not overpaying for the asset, you can avoid some future mischief. In our case, Bristol Myers took advantage of a severe gap in pricing within the pharma sector. You see, for most of 2018, mega cap names like Pfizer (PFE) and Amgen (AMGN) traded for not less than 14 times next year earnings. But that was much, much higher than the mid cap tier of pharma companies such as Allergan (AGN) and Mylan (MYL) that spent most of 2018 trading for less than 8 times next year earnings.

And Celgene was no different. In fact, even after considering the acquisition premium, Bristol was still able to grab Celgene for 9.5 times earnings or 7 times next year's ebitda. Now, that's a very conservative price to pay for a company that generated revenues of $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter, up 18 percent year over year, and grew earnings by 20 percent compared to the third quarter of 2017.

What The Market Is Missing

Currently, Mr. Market is offering a healthy spread of 16 percent between the current share price and the share takeout price as outlined in the terms of the deal. I believe this arbitrage can be attributed to two possible concerns by Mr. Market – the deal compensation terms and fear of regulatory hurdles.

The first concern evolves around the compensation terms. Specifically, half of the price will be paid out in shares of Bristol Myers. Since cash is always more certain than stock, investors are afraid of slippage in the price resulting from a plunge in the share price of Bristol. I believe this fear is not warranted. Bristol Myers is currently trading at an excellent valuation of only 12 times next year's earnings and offering a 3.5 percent dividend yield.

In fact, much of the technical pressure resulting from the takeover announcement has already subsided. More specifically, Bristol Myers has announced an accelerated $5 billion share repurchase program to be completed within the next twelve months.

I don't believe there's any significant downside to the share price from here, hence – I don't mind getting half of my compensation in shares of Bristol Myers. I even prefer that this would be the case.

The second concern evolves around regulatory hurdles. Specifically, the market is concerned that the FTC will not give a greenlight to the buyout due to over-dominant position in the oncology space. I believe that this is highly unlikely due to the crowded market for innovative cancer treatments and the diversity of companies in the space, such as Novartis (NVS), Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Merck (MRK) and Astrazeneca (AZN). The combined entity of Celgene and Bristol Myers is estimated to be one of the top five players, but not anything close to the top of the list.

That Cute Little CVR

In addition to the equity component and the cash, shareholders of Celgene will also receive a contingent value right (CVR). Most investors have no idea what this CVR means, and therefore assign it a value of zero. That is absolutely wrong. This specific CVR granted to Celgene shareholders will give them the right to receive $9 in cash, subject to an FDA approval of three drugs – Ozanimod, Liso-cel and bb2121 before 2021. In fact, This CVR is already trading (CELGZ) and is currently changing hands for $0.8, reflecting 8.8 percent chance for approval before 2021. Even if you believe that the CVR will not pay $9, you cannot ignore its current market price. Once you add the extra $0.8, the spread in the deal widens to 17 percent.

Risks

There are two main risks associated with investing in Celgene today. The first risk is that the buyer, Bristol Myers, will receive an offer from one of the mega cap pharma companies such as Amgen or Pfizer. That is not likely, but might occur. In that case, it is very likely that shares of Celgene will experience a selloff. The second risk is that Celgene's leading product – Revlimid will experience an intense generic competition earlier than 2023, which is what the market is expecting.

My Bottom Line

Shares of Celgene are currently trading with a healthy 16 percent spread between share price and the price outlined in the pending takeover transaction. I believe the spread will close very soon.

