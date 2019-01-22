Ryder System - Undervalued Dividend Contender With An Attractive 4% Yield

Ryder clearly accepts that changes in technology will have a significant impact on its business model and it is looking to capitalize on those changes.

Investment Thesis

Whenever someone asks me how they should choose a handful of companies to invest in, I always told them to start by buying stock in companies whose products and services they use on a regular basis. On a basic level, this process can be extremely simple because we interact with so many products from a variety of companies every day. Here are a few items that are right in front of me:

3M (MMM)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Apple (AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

These types of companies are all things that we have a first-degree relationship with because we directly interact with them on a daily basis. If we continue to think more deeply about companies that impact our lives we get to what I refer to as second-degree relationships. Second-degree relationships include companies that impact our lives but in a much more discreet way. Many of these companies are involved in building the supply chain that makes it possible for first-degree relationship companies to have an impact on our lives in the way that they do. Here are a few examples:

McKesson (MKC)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Fedex (FDX)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Synnex (SNX)

All of the companies listed above play a crucial role in either delivering the products that we use every day or offering a service to first-degree companies that make their products and services more efficient.

If you commute to work like me, it is likely that you pass countless semi trucks on the road. In my opinion, trucking as a method of transportation is overlooked as a potential investment (when compared with train and dry-bulk shipping companies) even though it is still the most versatile way to transport freight in the United States. Some of the largest transportation services include:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Expediters International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)

All Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

JBHT data by YCharts

Compared to its competition, Ryder System (R) is about a quarter of the market cap of all the companies listed above. Personally, I believe its size is part of the reason why it has experienced more volatility over the last 12 months than its larger competitors. At the same time, it's size also serves as a benefit because I see stronger growth potential and more flexibility that will allow it to be successful (regardless of whether the economy keeps improving or we experience an economic downturn). From the investor's perspective, Ryder looks like the better play because it offers the most stock price appreciation potential and pays the 4.1% yield while we wait. Additionally, Ryder has increased the dividend every year for the last 14 years and is well on its way to becoming a dividend champion in the next decade.

JBHT Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

When we compare the dividend yield of the five companies above we see the four of them have continued to offer a rather flat yield over the course of the last decade. Meanwhile, Ryder is offering a yield that is actually above 4% which is price that has not been available for roughly a decade.

Price/Earnings Ratio

When looking for companies that are attractively priced I try to find one that is trading significantly below its current P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio because this indicates whether or not a company is trading below its historical average. I believe in using a historical P/E Ratio average for a company with a long history because it is generally a good indicator of whether or not you are paying too much for shares. At its lowest point, Ryder was trading for $48.15/share or a P/E Ratio of 8.3x estimated 2018 Earnings.

Source: Fastgraphs - 20 Year Price and P/E Ratio

Ryder's current share price pushes the current P/E ratio to 9.3x based on a share price of $54.23 and using FY-2018 earnings of $5.79/share. The forward P/E ratio is even lower because it is based on an estimate of $6.19/share in FY-2019 resulting in a forward P/E ratio closer to 8.8x.

Historically speaking, Ryder has typically trended around a P/E ratio of 14.0x. This means that purchasing shares above 14.0x is risky because it means the elimination of upside potential and locking in lower yield. Purchasing below 14.0x means that the change of the P/E ratio moving back to the average is higher (assuming that the business is being run properly). Let's assume that the earnings estimates from FY-2018 and FY-2019 are accurate, this would result in a share price between $81.06 and $86.66. This would imply an upside in price appreciation alone of nearly 50-60% (and this is before we consider the 4.10% yield).

The P/E ratio alone doesn't tell us everything, after all, I would expect that most companies that are selling for less than they did previously to have some negative trends associated with earnings, restructuring, or is potentially becoming obsolete due to changes in technology or in the business environment. It is important to remember that the P/E ratio is mostly useful for determining whether or not there is an upside/downside in the current share price. More importantly, the P/E ratio in the bigger picture is useful for helping reduce the number of potential companies we are interested in because we generally exclude anything from eligibility that is trading at a premium. This allows us to narrow a list of potential companies so that we are left with only those that are truly undervalued.

Cash Flow & Debt-to-Equity

One of Ryder's focuses has been to improve their cash flow and debt-to-equity position because management sees major value in maintaining maximum financial flexibility.

Source: Ryder Investor Presentation - FY-2017 & FY-2018 Estimates

This paints a rather interesting picture of Ryder's operations because it demonstrates the company is estimating that it can generate an additional $230 million in cash (compared with FY-2017) while still ending FY-2018 with -$750 million in free cash flow. At first glance, Ryder's negative free cash flow is incredibly concerning because it is one of the most important measures of whether or not a company is making money.

Gross Capital Expenditures

Estimated to be $3.1 billion in 2018

$1.94 billion in 2017

Capital expenditures are estimated to increase by almost 60% year-over-year (YoY) or around $1.16 billion.

Net Capital Expenditures

Estimated net capital expenditures of $2.7 billion in 2018

$1.512 billion in 2017.

Net capital expenditures are estimated to increase by 78.5% (YoY) in 2018 compared with 2017.

In other words, the company is choosing to utilize debt financing to make up for its shortfall of $750 million which is estimated to increase its debt-to-equity from 191% to 210% (FY-2018). This seems reasonable because Ryder has an investment grade credit rating and finds that it is cheaper to use debt instead of equity to fund this growth. Ryder has chosen to target a debt-to-equity of 200% to 250%.

As of September 30, 2018, Ryder has a debt-to-equity metric of 215% compared with 263% at the end of 2016.

JBHT Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

When we compare Ryder to its larger competitors we can see that it has a significantly higher debt to equity ratio. Always remember that debt is much cheaper than equity and the real risk has more to do with a company that uses excessive debt which makes them more exposed to market downturns.

Fleet Size & Maintenance Costs

To help resolve the issues created by negative cash-flow and increasing debt-to-equity, it is important to know that Ryder is a capital-intensive business and its lease fleet size is estimated to grow by 8500 units in 2018.

Source: Ryder Investor Presentation - Lease Fleet Growth

As part of its business model, Ryder has found it to be optimal to begin selling its lease fleet after seven years of operation (this strikes a balance between the cost to maintain a vehicle, the market value, and replacement cost. This allows the company to spread out its capital expenditures, decrease maintenance costs, and achieve the best pricing when it sells used models.

Source: Ryder Investor Presentation - Used Vehicle Sales

The image above provides insight into two important aspects of Ryder's operating fleet and used vehicle sales.

Nearly 90% of its operating fleet is post-2012 or newer models which should lead to reduced maintenance expenditures. Throughout the Q3-2018 earnings call transcript "increased maintenance costs" are mentioned a total of 29 times and strictly appears to be directly tied to its aging fleet. Because of the additional capital expenditures made in FY-2018, Ryder will reduce and eventually eliminate many of these higher maintenance cost vehicles.

Another major point of interest is that Ryder will be making accounting changes so that the revenue generated better matches the maintenance costs as the vehicle ages. On the Q3-2018 earnings call CEO Robert Sanchez explained the accounting change like this:

Number one is it doesn't impact the cash flow of the business. Number two is it doesn't impact the overall earnings from any deal over the life of the deal. I think the third thing that's very important is in the long run, this is actually a good thing from the standpoint of we've had periods where we've had to talk about earnings impact from the fleet getting older or the fleet getting younger. That kind of goes away with this new accounting treatment, because the revenue will better match the maintenance costs as the vehicle ages. So some of the discussions we've had in the not-too-distant past, and even before that, where we had to say, "Hey, our margins are down because the fleet has aged," or, "Our margins are better because the fleet is younger," those kind of go away. This kind of equalizes all that, and what you're going to get is just earnings growth from the growth that you get and earnings growth from operational improvements, but not so much having to do with what happens with the age of the fleet at any given time.

Based on Sanchez's explanation of the accounting changes I believe that this will benefit Ryder over the next decade by moderating the drastic swings in maintenance expenditures as the lease fleet ages.

Capitalizing On Changes In Technology

Changes in technology have the potential to majorly disrupt the transportation and supply chain industry. Ryder has made it clear that they are paying attention to the pipeline of changes and plan to leverage its size and balance sheet when the time comes to adopt these new technologies. In my opinion, two of this industry-changing effects are already in play while the third still has a number of hurdles that need to be cleared before can become a viable technology.

Asset Sharing - Ryder refers to asset sharing as the Uber effect as it attempts to solve the problem of large companies underutilizing its fleet while smaller companies with less capacity and resources may be in need of increased capacity on a short-term basis. To help solve this dilemma, Ryder literally designed a peer-to-peer digital platform named COOP for commercial vehicle sharing.

E-Commerce - Referred to as the Amazon (AMZN) effect, Ryder acknowledges that there is a major shift in the movement of goods and that this is primarily driven by the continued growth of E-Commerce. Ryder states that they intend to grow the business alongside the strong trends of the E-Commerce Industry.

Transportation Technology Advancement - At this point, automation among the heavy duty trucking industry is likely quite a ways off due to the fact that there are research and regulatory hurdles that still need to be cleared. I agree with Ryder's management in their assessment that we will need to see many of these technologies used in the consumer (light-duty) before they can begin to explore how they will be used in industrial applications.

The trucking industry is bound to change (much like every industry has) over the next 5-10 years. I appreciate that management is approaching the situation with an open mind and are prepared to make the changes needed so they can continue to thrive.

Dividends

As mentioned earlier in the article, Ryder has delivered increasing dividends for the last 14 years straight and continued to do so even during the financial crisis. A few details about the dividend include:

35% payout ratio

8.4% five-year growth rate

7.9% ten-year growth rate

Between the steady decline in price and the generous dividend increases, it is now available at a 4%+ yield when its five-year dividend yield average comes in at closer to 2.1%. In other words, Ryder is offering a yield that is nearly double its five-year average.

Conclusion

I believe Ryder System is one of the most undervalued stocks available in the transportation and logistics sector. The current share price represents a significant discount for a long-term investor who is also interested in establishing a cost-basis that comes with a dividend yield greater than 4%. Looking forward to the end of 2019, even if Ryder only moves to P/E ratio of 10x we still see a roughly 11% total return (dividends and price appreciation) but a return to P/E ratio of 14x would generate a total return of over 60% (dividends and price appreciation). In other words, I view Ryder as a compelling stock because the downside from here is extremely limited with the potential for average or above-average gains.

In fact, I felt compelled enough to add Ryder to my clients' Taxable Portfolio (A total of 75 shares over the last two weeks. The blended cost basis is $53.49/share. This has resulted in a gain of nearly 6% over the last week.

Source: Charles Schwab - Ryder Share Purchase

My clients' are current long the following stocks mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cardinal Health (CAH), JPMorgan (JPM), Coca Cola (KO), 3M (MMM), Ryder (R), and Synnex (SNX).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.