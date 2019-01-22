The economic cost needs to be digested as it can vary from GAAP.

Introduction

My thesis is that current and prospective shareholders at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) need to appreciate the impact of stock based compensation when considering the prospects for future economics on a per share basis. The GAAP numbers don’t fully reflect the true economics at this time.

Most of the stock based compensation at Alphabet comes in the form of Restricted Stock Units [RSUs] and I believe this is a better system than options.

Economic Value Vs GAAP Value

The stock-based compensation section of the 2017 Alphabet 10-K filing says that stock-based compensation for the year was $7.9 billion including amounts expected to be settled with stock of $7.7 billion. This is understated - it is based on the lower grant-date price of the stock as opposed to the higher vested-date price of the stock.

The 10-K explains that RSUs are measured at the grant-date value of the underlying stock as opposed to the vested-date value. It also notes that the tax withholding paid by the company reduces the number of shares issued:

RSUs are equity classified and measured at the fair market value of the underlying stock at the grant date. We recognize RSU expense using the straight-line attribution method over the requisite service period and account for forfeitures as they occur. For RSUs, shares are issued on the vesting dates net of the applicable statutory tax withholding to be paid by us on behalf of our employees. As a result, fewer shares are issued than the number of RSUs outstanding. We record a liability for the tax withholding to be paid by us as a reduction to additional paid-in capital.

The 2017 10-K shows that 12,071,413 RSUs vested for a total fair value of $11.3 billion implying a Weighted-Average Vested-Date Fair Value of $936.10. This compares to the Weighted-Average Grant-Date Fair Value of just $623.94 which implies a total grant price fair value of only $7.5 billion. Obviously the economic ramifications for existing shareholders is based on the vested date fair value as opposed to the grant date fair value. The economic value of the RSUs alone is $11.3 billion whereas the GAAP value of all stock based compensation is just $7.9 billion.

If a share were to be issued for every RSU vested then the hypothetical dilution would be 1.75% or 12,071,413 divided by the 691,293,000 share count at the start of the year from the statement of equity and the 2016 balance sheet. The additional paid-in capital portion of the statement of equity shows $4.4 billion for tax withholding tied to the vesting of RSUs. As such, the statement of equity shows the net number of issued shares as just 8,652,000. The dilution doesn’t look like a big percentage in a single year but over time it can be pernicious.

The April 2017 Accounting Today write-up by Paul Bahnson and Paul Miller is centered on options as opposed to RSUs but it brings up the point we see above that GAAP uses the grant date value as opposed to the exercise date value:

The difference between the derivatives’ values at their grant and exercise dates never passes through earnings.

RSUs Vs Options

Employees are more aligned with existing shareholders when they receive RSUs as opposed to options. Not having downside protection, options can lead to reckless decisions. For example, suppose Company A has a share price of $40 and options are granted with a strike price of $45. Employees are pressured to do whatever it takes to get the stock price above $45 during the time when their options vest. If the company’s share price is $39 at the time of vesting then the options are just as worthless as if the share price is $1 but RSUs still have a value of $39 per unit. When options are used this could mean taking on risky gambles with tremendous downside possibilities. When RSUs are used employees are more aligned with existing shareholders when assessing the downside risk of decisions.

Even for great companies like Alphabet, the stock price does not go up in a straight line. There are short term vicissitudes. If employees have options that vest during a tough time such that they are worthless as opposed to RSUs, multiple problems can arise. Under this scenario employees may become indignant and decide to leave the company or give in to temptation to see about having their options backdated.

Learning From The Way Warren Buffett Sees Coca-Cola

Warren Buffett discusses a share based compensation plan for Coca-Cola (KO) in Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) May 2014 annual meeting. He explains the way in which he thinks about the transfer of value:

But Coca-Cola has a plan that involves 500 million shares. And they say in the annual report that they expect to issue these over approximately four years. And then they have a further calculation between performance shares and option shares, but I’ll leave that out. Make this a little simpler. And that’s a lot of shares. Let’s assume for the moment that Coca-Cola’s selling around $40 a share now, which it is. And that when — and that all the options are issued at $40. And that the — when they’re exercised, we’ll say the stock is $60. Now, at that point, there has been a $10 billion transfer of value. Twenty dollars a share times 500 million shares, a $10 billion transfer of value. Now, the company, when that is done, gets a tax deduction — and at the — for 10 billion — and at the present tax rates, that would result in 3 1/2 billion less tax. So if you take 20 billion of proceeds from exercise of the options, and you add 3 1/2 billion of tax savings, the Coca-Cola Company receives 23 1/2 billion. And if they should buy in the stock at $60 a share, which it would be selling for then, they would be able to buy 391,666,666 shares. So, in effect, the Coca-Cola Company, net, would be out a little over eight — 108 million shares. And that’s on a base of four-billion-four. So the dilution — assuming all the proceeds from the option exercise and the tax refund were used to buy shares — the dilution would be 108 million shares on 4.4 billion, or about 2 1/2 percent.

As usual, Buffett is looking at the economic impact which isn't necessarily the same as the GAAP impact. I like to put his example in my own words to better understand the thought process.

500 million call options are issued. $40 is the approximate strike price. $60 is the assumed price where we think they will end up being exercised. 500 million options * $20 is a $10 billion transfer of value.

The 35% tax rate of 2014 implied $3.5 billion in tax savings. 500 million options * $40 is $20 billion in proceeds.

The company receives the tax savings and the proceeds from the options:

$3.5 billion in tax savings

$20.0 billion in proceeds

------

$23.5 billion

If the company wants to reduce dilution they can use the $23.5 billion to buy almost 392 million shares or $23.5 billion/$60. This leaves 108 million shares outstanding. The dilution is 108 million/4.4 billion or almost 2 1/2 percent.

At the time of this writing the Coca-Cola share price has been less than $60 and the number of shares involved has been substantially less than 500 million. As such, dilution has been far lower than the numbers in Buffett’s summary. Still, this example shows us how to think through stock based compensation plans while using an economic lens.

Capital Allocation 101 - Buying Back Shares At The Right Time

Often times outstanding companies like Alphabet are more of a hold than a buy. The Outsiders by William Thorndike shows that CEOs can be very successful if they have flexibility such that shares are only repurchased when they are underpriced. Stock based compensation can dampen this flexibility if shares are forced to be repurchased every year in order to pay statutory tax withholding and control dilution.

Other Capital Allocation Considerations

The Berkshire Hathaway 2005 letter to shareholders shows that inefficient capital allocation choices can be made when stock based compensation is involved. This example is worth studying even though it involves options as opposed to RSUs. Dividends are more likely to be nonexistent, shares might be repurchased at nonsensical values and subpar projects and acquisitions may take place.

Take, for instance, ten year, fixed-price options (and who wouldn’t?). If Fred Futile, CEO of Stagnant, Inc., receives a bundle of these – let’s say enough to give him an option on 1% of the company – his self-interest is clear: He should skip dividends entirely and instead use all of the company’s earnings to repurchase stock. Let’s assume that under Fred’s leadership Stagnant lives up to its name. In each of the ten years after the option grant, it earns $1 billion on $10 billion of net worth, which initially comes to $10 per share on the 100 million shares then outstanding. Fred eschews dividends and regularly uses all earnings to repurchase shares. If the stock constantly sells at ten times earnings per share, it will have appreciated 158% by the end of the option period. That’s because repurchases would reduce the number of shares to 38.7 million by that time, and earnings per share would thereby increase to $25.80. Simply by withholding earnings from owners, Fred gets very rich, making a cool $158 million, despite the business itself improving not at all. Astonishingly, Fred could have made more than $100 million if Stagnant’s earnings had declined by 20% during the ten-year period. Fred can also get a splendid result for himself by paying no dividends and deploying the earnings he withholds from shareholders into a variety of disappointing projects and acquisitions. Even if these initiatives deliver a paltry 5% return, Fred will still make a bundle. Specifically – with Stagnant’s p/e ratio remaining unchanged at ten – Fred’s option will deliver him $63 million. Meanwhile, his shareholders will wonder what happened to the “alignment of interests” that was supposed to occur when Fred was issued options.

Closing Thoughts

Of course we need compensation to remain competitive at Alphabet. However, I will be happy if they pay more in the way of cash and less in the way of RSUs in the coming years such that dilution decreases.

Special thanks to Paul Bahnson.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.A, BRK.B, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.