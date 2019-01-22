The Implications For Altria If E-Cigarettes Go Up In Smoke

Introduction

The long weekend seems to have brought Altria’s (MO) investors more negative news, with the commissioner of the FDA seemingly threatening to ban e-cigarettes if teenage use continues rising throughout 2019. His comments that “the entire category will face an existential threat” is particularly concerning for all companies operating in the industry. If this news had occurred only two months ago it would have arguably been considered a positive development for Altria, however, this is no longer the case following their massive $12.8b investment in Juul (JUUL).

The Possible Implications For Altria

If the FDA targets e-cigarettes with new strict regulations or a ban in the worst scenario, it would be a double edged sword for Altria. On one hand there has been concerns that e-cigarettes are taking market share away from the traditional cigarettes that comprise the bulk of their earnings, naturally this concern would be alleviated if they were heavily regulated or banned. Whereas on the opposite hand if such an event occurs, it would cause them to write down a multi-billion dollar portion of their recent Juul investment.

Since Juul is the company at the forefront of the FDA commissioner’s crusade against teenage e-cigarette usage, it’s a guarantee that any new regulations will be directed towards their company and by extension, Altria. Since Juul is planning to expand their international sales in the future, the threat posed by the FDA will progressively diminish as time passes, however, any significant losses in the United States market would be irreplaceable. This would materially reduce the value of their company and thus trigger a multi-billion dollar write down for Altria.

Naturally this would cause some investors to be concerned whether Altria is capable of maintaining their current dividend and in the extreme case, remain a going concern. After news initially broke regarding their Juul investment I published an article outlining the impact to their financial position and dividend coverage. Based upon my analysis of their financial position, I see zero reason to believe they cannot remain a going concern even if all of their Juul investment is written down to zero in the future. Whilst their ability to maintain their dividend is not quite as clear cut, based upon my analysis contained in the same article, I believe they would be capable of still covering their existing dividend without any contribution from Juul. Hence it stands to reason, especially given their strong track history of dividend stability, they would be capable of maintaining their dividend even in the worst case scenario where e-cigarettes are effectively banned. Unfortunately it would materially reduce their potential future growth rate and intrinsic value of their shares. It’ rather needless to explain that despite being capable of maintaining their dividend, this scenario would cause quite a severe plunge in their share price and would certainly mark one of the worst, if not the worst, decision the company had ever made in its long history.

The main negative implication for Altria if their Juul investment proves disappointing is the opportunity cost. They will never have their $12.8b to invest elsewhere to achieve a higher return and it will further complicate their efforts to diversify their company’s earnings away from traditional cigarettes. Whilst this isn’t implying that it will be impossible to diversify in the future, it’s undeniable it would be a historically large setback that theoretically restricts their future options.

Based upon my research, analysis and personal logic, Altria would certainly be better suited if e-cigarettes remain with essentially the same current regulatory environment. A couple of months ago I published an article outlining my trend analysis of Altria’s traditional cigarette volumes dating back to 1994. Based on the observations I determined that despite the rise of e-cigarettes, their current volume declines remain within the same steady and mostly predicable trend they have since peaking in 1997. This indicates they should be capable of maintaining earnings from this business segment and thus there is still immense value to be derived from their traditional cigarette business, regardless of the rise of e-cigarettes. If the future proves me correct, the FDA crushing e-cigarette sales will cause more harm to Altria than benefit, as e-cigarettes can coexist with their traditional cigarettes.

Final Thoughts

Even if the FDA commissioner’s concerns are adequately addressed and teenage use of e-cigarettes declines, this poses an important question of whether Juul’s sales can continue growing sufficiently to justify the price Altria paid. Unfortunately I cannot provide any specific answer on this particular thought today, given the uncertainties in the future regardless of regulation.

Considering the level of attention this topic has been receiving in the last half year or so, I feel it’s very likely the FDA will implement some degree of stricter regulation on e-cigarettes in the coming years. Regardless of the changes that Juul or any other e-cigarette company makes to their marketing campaigns this year, I’m very skeptical it will significantly impact demand from teenagers in such a short period of time.

Given this dynamic and the apparent short time frame the commissioner has indicated, I’m concerned he may have already effectively made his mind up and is merely appearing to give the industry a chance to address this problem. Additionally, I suspect Altria’s massive investment into the industry has drawn more negative attention from the hard-line anti-smoking advocates, which could further complicate their future.

Conclusion

After considering the possibility of regulation to lower nicotine, ban menthol cigarettes and now this news, it seems as though Altria is facing all the main threats to their industry simultaneously. Whilst I’m not particularly concerned regarding the proposed menthol ban, as explain in a previous article of mine, the idea currently being floated of regulation posing an “existential threat” to e-cigarettes is significantly more concerning. Unfortunately this uncertainty will continue to hang over Altria for a while yet and ultimately only time will tell the outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.