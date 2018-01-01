iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSE:NYSEARCA:FM) offers investors exposure to 100 of the most liquid equities from countries classified by MSCI as one-development-level below emerging markets, the frontier. The tracked index is cap-weighted with a construction methodology that emphasizes liquidity, investability and replicability with a semi-annual rebalancing. About 45% of the index and ETF is concentrated in the financials; which is consistent with local banks often representing the largest institutions in many of the smaller countries. 41% of the fund is concentrated between Kuwait with a weighting of 24% and Argentina at 17.7%.

FM geography and sector exposures source - iShares, table by author

Argentina Reclassification and Kuwait Review

A major development to be aware of is that the index composition is likely to change significantly enough that the risk profile will be fundamentally altered. MSCI announced in June of 2018 that Argentina would be reclassified as an "emerging market", effectively an upgrade based on economic reforms instituted in recent years that have removed capital restrictions and FX controls. From the MSCI press release:

MSCI announced the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets status. This decision followed the broad acceptance of the reclassification proposal by market participants that took part in the consultation. In particular, international institutional investors expressed their confidence in the country’s ability to maintain current equity market accessibility conditions, which is a key factor in MSCI’s classification framework. The MSCI Argentina Index will be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index coinciding with the May 2019 Semi‐ Annual Index Review. MSCI will continue to restrict the inclusion in the index to only foreign listings of Argentinian companies, such as American Depositary Receipts.

This means that from June 2019, the MSCI Frontier 100 Index will no longer include Argentine companies, and the index and ETF will be re-balanced accordingly. Investors looking at FM today, should be aware that the 17.7% of the fund currently represented by Argentine companies will be substituted either by re-weighting existing holdings or a selection of new equities from other markets.

Kuwait is next and could likely see a reclassification by 2020. In the same press release, MSCI also disclosed that Kuwait will be included in the 2019 Annual Market Classification Review for a potential reclassification from Frontier Markets to Emerging Markets status. Based on the current index methodology, Kuwaiti companies represent the largest exposure at 24% of the fund's holdings.

There is a question as to how the index and ETF will continue in its current format should Kuwait no longer be included in the future. The current investable universe of the Index is rather narrow at 16 countries classified as "Frontier" including: Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Croatia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Romania, Slovenia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

What are Frontier Markets

According to the fund prospectus:

Frontier markets are those emerging markets that are considered to be among the smallest, least mature and least liquid, and as a result, may be more likely to experience inflation, political turmoil and rapid changes in economic conditions than more developed and traditional emerging markets. Investments in frontier markets may be subject to a greater risk of loss than investments in more developed and traditional emerging markets. Frontier markets often have less uniformity in accounting and reporting requirements, unreliable securities valuations and greater risk associated with custody of securities. Economic, political, liquidity and currency risks may be more pronounced with respect to investments in frontier markets than in emerging markets.

With Argentina and Kuwait essentially "on the bubble" of what it means by MSCI to be frontier, it's clear there is some level of subjectivity highlighting how the frontier status is more or less simply an extension of emerging markets.

Kuwait

The middle eastern nation of Kuwait with a population of about 4 million people is given a 48.1% weighting in the fund. The country is recognized as high-income economy backed by the world's sixth largest oil reserves. According to the World Bank, the country has the eight highest per-capita income in terms of purchasing power parity. The Kuwaiti shares in the fund is led by National Bank of Kuwait with a weighting of 7.1%. It's expected that the financial institutions in the country have direct or indirect exposure to the energy sector and oil prices represent the main risk factor for the market.

FM Kuwait equity holdings. source - iShares, table by author

Kuwait's sovereign credit is rated by Fitch Ratings as AA which puts the country in the same category of high-investment grade sovereigns as developed countries like Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom all rated by Fitch as AA, outlook stable. Fitch summarizes the following strengths and weakness in its credit rating assessment.

Kuwait's key credit strengths are its exceptionally strong fiscal and external metrics and, at a forecast USD56/bbl, one of the lowest fiscal breakeven Brent oil prices among Fitch-rated oil exporters. These strengths are tempered by Kuwait's heavily oil-dependent economy, geopolitical risk, and weak governance and business environment.

This highlights an important distinction between MSCI's "frontier classification" and that normally used by rating agencies. The main difference is that MSCI is looking at the development of capital markets, financial system liquidity and corporate governance indicators, while ratings agencies are more concerned about the ability of the government to service its debt obligations and overall macro stability. Typically, the two are interrelated but there are exceptions.

For all intents and purposes, Kuwait is a stable investment grade economy, but its capital markets trail indicators consistent with "emerging market" peers. Kuwait is notable since it has the largest weighting in the fund but Slovenia also stands out as having an A+ sovereign credit rating by Fitch, although only represented by a single security with a 0.82% weighting.

ETF Representative Countries by Sovereign Credit Rating

The sovereign credit rating of each country represented in the fund is important to note since it provides an indication of the general level of perceived risk and macro stability. Countries with the lowest sovereign credit rating are likely to have weak fiscal and external account indicators implying vulnerabilities that could lead to volatile currency exchange rates, an important risk factor for international equity investors. Among the 16 countries represented in FM, 9 are rated in the B/BB category by Fitch effectively "non-investment grade speculative".

Country Weighting in FM # of Stocks in FM Fitch Sovereign Credit Rating Kuwait 24.06% 18 AA, stable Argentina 17.70% 18 B/negative Vietnam 16.93% 21 BB, stable Morocco 7.32% 7 BBB-/stable Kenya 6.48% 5 B+, stable Bangladesh 6.41% 15 BB-/stable Nigeria 5.72% 9 B+, stable Romania 5.06% 6 BBB-/stable Bahrain 4.72% 4 BB-/stable Oman 2.03% 5 BB+/stable Jordan 1.53% 4 B+ (S&P) Kazakhstan 1.04% 2 BBB/stable Slovenia 0.41% 1 A+/stable Sri Lanka 0.25% 1 B/stable Mauritius 0.23% 1 Baa1 (Moody's)

FM holdings by country and sovereign credit rating. source - iShares/ Fitch Ratings/ table by author

Argentina

Argentina is set to leave the Index and will no longer be part of the ETF from June 2019. It's a curious case that amid a deep recession where the economy and effective collapse in its currency over the last few years, MSCI has chosen to reclassify the economy to emerging market. The change is based primarily on the relative depth of the country's financial system and acknowledgment of the economic reform policies pursued by the Macri administration in recent years in an attempt to liberalization. The major changes were elimination of foreign exchange controls and settling debt from a 2001 sovereign default.

FM Argentina equity holdings. source - iShares, table by author

All the underlying Argentine stock in FM are U.S. traded ADRs.

The country faces serious challenges as the government attempts to balance fiscal austerity with attempting to revive growth. Fitch Ratings made the following comments in justifying its downgrade of the government sovereign credit rating to B and negative outlook in November 2018.

The revision of Argentina's Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects sharply weaker economic activity and uncertain prospects for multi-year fiscal consolidation and market financing availability as IMF funds are used up, posing risks to sovereign debt sustainability. Fitch assumes that in 2019 the government will achieve the fiscal adjustment targeted in the budget and that the recently renegotiated IMF program will help it fully cover its financing needs, but sees downside risks amid a nascent economic recession and election cycle. After 2019, prospects for further fiscal consolidation, economic recovery and restoration of external market access are uncertain and are likely to be sensitive to the election outcome. Intense macroeconomic instability in 2018, marked by a major depreciation in the peso, have dramatically weakened Argentina's near-term growth prospects. Fitch projects real GDP will contract 2.7% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019, driven by a collapse in confidence and erosion of real incomes as inflation has shot upward.

The country was swept into a financial crisis last year when the wide fiscal deficit, weak external account indicators along with weaker than expected growth leading to a speculative attack on the currency. The IMF ultimately arranged an assistance package of USD $56.3 billion in available credit through 2021.

iShares Frontier 100 ETF Performance and Outlook

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has under-performed emerging markets in recent years driven in large part to the currency weakness in Argentina. The Peso has collapsed over 50% in 2018. Over the last year, FM is down 22.3% compared to iShares Emerging Markets (NYSE:EEM) down 17.6%. A country specific Argentina focused ETF, Global X MSCI Argentina (NYSE:ARGT) is down 28.8% over the past year.

FM data by YCharts

The conversation of whether now is a good time to buy into Argentina is beyond the scope of this article. In terms of frontier markets broadly, I expect global themes of decelerating growth and continued uncertainties regarding trade from the ongoing U.S and China dispute to weigh on emerging markets and 'frontier' sentiment. The main risk in the fund is commodity price risk, given the large number exposure of exporting based economies (Kuwait, Nigeria) and changes to the foreign exchange rates of underlying base currencies.

Takeaway

Given the expected exclusion of Argentina later this year and possibly Kuwait in 2020, there is too much uncertainty to take a long term position in this fund. The expense ratio of 0.81% is also expensive in current circumstances. Investors should monitor developments to see how MSCI will handle the reconstitution and watch the index as a barometer for underlying sentiment in this asset class.