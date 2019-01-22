Taiwan Semiconductor: 2019 Is A Buying Opportunity

As the industry leader in the foundry market, TSM is already working with its 7nm customers to tape out 5nm product roll outs across mobile and computing for 2020.

Despite forecasting 0 growth in the foundry market for 2019, TSMC management is still confident about a 5% CAGR for 2017-2021 revenues, implying double-digit growth from 2020.

Driven by a ramp up in 7 nanometres manufacturing and strong market demand for mobile in 2H18, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ended 2018 on a high with record revenue and profits.

Figure 1. TSMC reported fourth quarter and full year earnings on 17 th January (Source: TSMC)

On 2 January, Apple CEO shocked the markets and (especially TSMC investors) when he lowered Q1 revenue guidance due to slower iPhone sales and a weakening Chinese economy. Apple relies solely on TSMC to manufacture its A14 chips for the iPhone and this announcement could not have come at a worse time for TSMC investors. For months now industry watchers have been warning about high inventory build-up across semiconductor supply chains globally and news from Apple casts further doubts over 2019 prospects for chip-making suppliers like TSMC. In the latest quarterly earnings call, CEO C.C. Wei echoed those fears when he forecasts the overall semiconductor market (excluding memory) to grow only 1% while the foundry market will have zero growth at all. Despite that he remains optimistic that TSMC remains on track to achieve a 5% compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) in revenue across 2017-2020 period due to an anticipation of a strong ramp up in 7 nm products in 2019 and 5 nm products in 2020.

For the full year of 2019, we forecast the overall semiconductor market excluding memory will grow 1% while foundry growth will be flat. For TSMC, we estimate our business will grow only slightly in 2019 given the slowing economic environment.” C.C. Wei, TSMC Chief Executive Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

With all the recent doom and gloom, it was easy to lost sight of the fact that 2018 has been a year record year in terms of revenue and profits for Taiwan Semiconductor. With a growing free cash flow and healthy dividend pay-out, TSM represents the best opportunity for investors to buy a defensive investment to weather the upcoming industry downturn while we wait for a rebound in 2020.

TSMC ends 2018 with a strong fourth quarter

Fourth quarter revenue increased 11.3% sequentially to NT$290 billion as our business benefited from the strong demand for our 7-nanometer technology covering both mobile and high performance computing applications. Gross margin increased 30 basis points sequentially to 47.7% reflecting the absence of the virus incident that occurred in the third quarter, an improvement in back-end profitability, higher capacity utilization and the more favorable foreign exchange rate these factors helped offset the unfavorable technology mix.” Lora Ho, TSMC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

In the latest earnings release, TSMC reported strong year-on-year growth in revenue (10.7%) and net income (12.3%). Margins dropped slightly year-on-year due to the high depreciation costs associated with the roll out of the 7 nm manufacturing node in the third quarter of 2018. Positively though there are signs that TSMC is utilizing its 7 nm process more efficiently as gross and net margins in the 4th quarter has improved slightly from the 3rd quarter as 7 nm contribution to revenue doubled from 11% in the 3 rd quarter to 23% in the fourth quarter. As the only major player at this leading edge node, achieving efficiency while retaining technology leadership at 7 nm will be key to TSMC gaining market share at the expense of competitors in a weak 2019.

Figure 2. TSMC enjoyed both quarterly and yearly growth in revenue, however margins and net income are slightly lower than a year ago. (Source: TSMC)

Figure 3. Despite a slight growth in free cash flow, TSMC increased dividends to shareholders by 14.3%. (Source: TSMC)

In terms of financial positions, the company continues to generate a positive free cash flow by managing capex in line with operating cash flows to fund growing dividends to investors. At NTD 207.44 billion (USD 6.9 billion), this translates to USD 0.27 a share or $1.38 per ADR. This gives investors a good margin of safety in the form of a reasonable 3.8% annual dividend yield (at last Friday’s closing price of $36.84 per ADR) as we approach an upcoming downturn in the industry.

Business review: 7 nm ramp up in mobile

Okay. A lot of it because of seasonality of the high-end smartphone. So in the second half, we expect to ramp up the high-end smartphone again. The first half is a little bit kind of cyclical in the high-end smartphone.” C.C. Wei, TSMC Chief Executive Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

As forecast by management in the previous quarter, 7 nm products is expected to contribute more than 20% of total revenue. Actual numbers for the fourth quarter did came in at 23% as the holiday shopping season drove demand for smartphones that uses chips (Apple’s A13 and Huawei’s Kirin 980 chip) made on TSMC’s industry leading 7 nm process. The fourth quarter has always been the strongest quarter for TSMC seasonally so it is not a surprise to see communications grew by 27% sequentially to contribute a whopping 64% of revenue.

Figure 4. 7 nm contribution has doubled from 11% in the third quarter to 23% in the fourth quarter (Source: TSMC)

Figure 5. Communication has the main driver behind Q4 earnings while other segments declined quarter-on-quarter (Source: TSMC)

The computer segment remains flattish with a -2% decline. However this could be the wildcard segment as we head into 2019 because customers in this segment (like AMD) is planning an aggressive road map of microprocessors and graphic cards roll out on TSMC’s 7 nm process in 2019. If growth do materializes this could go a long way to offset the expected decline in the communications segment for the first half of this year.

Weak near term outlook but still strong long term fundamentals

To be honest, this high-end smartphone drop in the first quarter came a little bit sudden. So the inventory in the supply chain is quite a lot, so that may push the first half drop. But the second half, we expect the new product launch will carry on another wave of ramp.” Mark Liu, Chairman, TSMC Earnings Transcript

First quarter of '19 is quite weak, and we think it's going to take another quarter to recover. So from what I have seen now for this year, if you compare year-over-year, our first half may not be higher, maybe worse than last year. But second half definitely will be better.” Lora Ho, TSMC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

In the first quarter, TSMC management is already seeing a “sudden” drop in high-end smartphones but expects one more quarter for the industry to work through the semiconductor inventory before growth picks up again in the second half of the year. For the first quarter of 2019 TSMC forecasts revenue to be between $7.3 billion and $7.4 billion and gross margins of between 43% and 45%. First quarter numbers are seasonally weaker than fourth quarter numbers so this is not a surprise. However this guidance is much lower than 1Q18 numbers which came in at $8.46 billion, creating a lot of disappointment for investors.

Figure 6. TSMC forecasts revenue of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion and gross margin between 43% and 45% for the first quarter. (Source: TSMC)

Amidst the disappointing outlook for the semiconductor industry, it is easy to lose sight of the big picture and TSMC’s strong fundamentals. I will reiterate the reasons why I like TSMC and why these fundamentals are still strong.

Market Leadership TSMC’s 50% share of the foundry market makes it a leader by a long mile. I expect TSMC to maintain its lead as it moves 7 nm progressively to 5 nm across 2019-2020. In a downturn, strong technology leadership and effective cost management through operating efficiencies could result more market share wins at the expense of struggling rivals. TSMC is definitely capable of both.

Our 2019 business will be supported by the continuing demand for our 7-nanometer where we see strong interests from our customer in high-performance computing, mobile and automotive. Even with a slow year like 2019, we firmly believe AI and 5G are the megatrends that will drive the future semiconductor growth. And we reaffirm our long-term growth projection of 5% to 10% CAGR.” C.C. Wei, TSMC Chief Executive Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

5G, AI and increasing semiconductor content in devices CEO C.C. Wei points out 5G and AI as secular trends that will drive future semiconductor growth. As the world’s foundry and the manufacturing partner of choice for many fabless customers across various technology segments (mobile, computing, consumer and industrial) there is reason for optimism that TSMC can maintain its 5% to 10% growth rate. Assuming 2019 growth is flat, this implies a return to double digit growth in 2020-21 to maintain CAGR at that level.

Cheap valuation and excellent cash flows TSMC still trades at mid-teens valuation and could get cheaper still in 2019. Positive free cash flows and dividend pay-out yield continues to provide a margin of safety for investors and could be a good defensive stock in the portfolio.

Updated TSMC Valuation

Using TSMC’s weaker than expected 1Q19 guidance and factoring that in my revenue and growth estimates, I try to estimate TSMC’s earnings per ADR and fair value per ADR for 2019. For this valuation I use a net margin on 34% which is close to the recent gross margins numbers with 7 nm contributions. I also assume seasonal growth rates of -10% in Q2, +23% in Q3 and + 13% in Q4 to derive total revenue of NTD 951 billion for the full year of 2019. This is a very conservative estimate for 2019 revenue that reflects a 10% drop in annual revenue from 2018.

Figure 7. The sector average P/E ratio of the listed semiconductor companies with fabrication facilities is about 18.36. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Figure 8 . Applying a sector average earnings multiple of 18.36 to updated forecasts of $0.41 a share or $2.06 per ADR we determine the fair value of TSMC to be $37.84. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Estimating TSMC to earn $0.41 a share (or $2.06 per ADR) for FY18 the updated fair value of TSMC is around $37.84 per ADR using a sector average P/E ratio of 18.36. This is about slightly higher than the current price level that TSMC is trading at. In other words TSMC remains close to fairly valued by the market despite very conservative revenue estimates for 2019. However I would expect earnings estimates for 2020 to be revise significantly upwards once we get more clarity on the pace at which the semiconductor industry is working through the inventory glut.

Conclusion: Key Points for TSMC investors

“ Well, let me comment on that. 5-nanometer are ramping in 2020. I would expect that product portfolio is expanding more as compared with the 7-nanometer in 2018. How much of a steeper of that one, it will be similar or probably we're a little bit conservative. But today, we saw the better product portfolio, better customer portfolio, but steeper ramp probably will be similar.” C.C. Wei, TSMC Chief Executive Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

“ Despite the short-term market weakness, if we look at free cash flow that we can generate remain very strong. So we plan to further increase dividend in 2019. We will get the Board approval in February, so will make announcement after that.” Lora Ho, TSMC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

The key takeaway from the recent earnings call is that 2019 will be a slow year for the industry and TSMC because of the slow-down in mobile spending. But looking long term the macro-economic trends in the form of 5G and artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) in devices will continue to be a driver for earnings and revenue growth from 2020 and beyond. If anything 2019 weakness may be the opportunity that investors are waiting for to buy the world’s foundry at a cheap valuation. Having said that 2019 may not be all that doom and gloom for TSMC as there is still a possible upside on the computing space if AMD’s roll out of 7 nm CPUs and GPUs are better than expected. This will benefit TSMC tremendously and could partially offset the decline in communications revenue. As CEO C.C. Wei alluded to, 5 nanometres ramp up in 2020 would have a bigger product portfolio than 7 nanometres in 2018 and this could be a very good reason for optimism in TSMC in the second half of this year.

