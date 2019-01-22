DBB: Reflections On The Recent Rebound In Base Metals

More upside to come on China’s policy easing, pause in the Fed hiking cycle, constructive US-China trade talks.

Let's take at a look at changes in open interest across the complex.

Aside from idiosyncratic factors, the chief driver of the base metals rebound is the positive turn in Chinese macro sentiment.

Reflection, Claudia Fauth (Saatchi Art)

In this brief article, I wish to review the recent performance of the base metals complex, the recent change in investor positioning, and the macro sentiment.

LME base metals have started the year on a solid note – the London Metal Exchange Index (LMEX) is up a little bit more than 2% since the start of 2019, after a sharp loss of 18% in 2018.

Source: LME

Among the base metals complex, the stronger performers are nickel (+8%) and tin (+5%).

Source: LME

While the outperformance of nickel and tin is primarily driven by idiosyncratic factors (nickel: nearby spreads in backwardation / tin: Indonesian tin supply disrupted), the broad-based recovery in the industrial metals group stems from a positive turn in risk sentiment, especially in China.

Source: Thomson Reuters

The chart above shows the Shanghai composite index versus the China surprise index. Chinese risk-taking appetite started its recovery early this month despite weaker-than-expected macro data. This was chiefly triggered by a notable easing in China’s monetary (RRR cut, liquidity injections) and fiscal (tax cut) policy easing.

Because Chinese investor sentiment has rebounded so far this year, investors have jumped back on the long side of the industrial metals.

Source: LME

The chart above shows the fluctuations in open interest since the start of 2019.

With the exception of copper and lead, the open interest has increased decently for the rest of the complex, which signals, in the main, renewed fresh buying.

For copper, the strength in prices is more driven by short-covering. Still, this signals that excessive bearish positioning, built in the course of 2018 on excessive fears over China, is being corrected.

While the physical market across most base metals (excluding tin) does not show any real sign of tightness, physical premiums could start picking up after the Lunar New Year (February 5-19) after the traditionally slow demand period comes to an end. A surge in physical premiums would be viewed as a sign of market tightness, which could prompt investors to lift further their net long exposure to the base metals complex.

For now, the positive turn in macro sentiment, especially in China, seems to be the driving force of the year-to-date rebound across the industrial metals complex.

In the near term, I expect Chinese macro sentiment to continue to improve after 1)the recent loosening of policy stance, 2)the pause in the Fed hiking cycle, and 3)constructive US-China trade talks.

As a result, base metals should continue to move still higher in the first quarter of the year.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

To play a further appreciation in the industrial metals complex, consider Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), the leader among industrial metals ETFs.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

The Fund intends to track changes in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ Opt Yield Industrial Metals Index ER) plus the interest income from the Fund's holdings of primarily US Treasury securities and money market income less the Fund's expenses.

The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most liquid and widely used base metals — aluminum, zinc and copper (grade A). The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November. The rolling method is optimized in order to minimize the negative effects from the contango (spot price<forward price).

Its assets under management total $162 million, with an average daily volume of $1.65 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.12%. Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF. The correlation between DBB and the LMEX over the past year is at +0.99, demonstrating that DBB offers a relevant and accurate exposure to the LME industrial metals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.