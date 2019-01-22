How Safe Is Ecolab's Dividend?
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
Ecolab (ECL) is a well-known dividend stock because of its lengthy dividend history, which qualifies it to be a Dividend Aristocrat.
Investors might look at the company's dividend history and low yield and conclude that its dividend is extremely safe.
We believe that fundamental analysis is also required.
In this article, we examine Ecolab's current dividend safety relative to earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt.
Ecolab's (ECL) dividend history (32 years of consecutive dividend increases) means that the company is widely-followed among the dividend growth investor community.
In fact, the company's long dividend history combined with its low