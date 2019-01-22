Evolent Health Is A Value-Based Healthcare Play
About: Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)
by: Sergio Heiber
Summary
Company is expected to turn profitable in fiscal 2019.
EVH is exploiting a new market opportunity in the switch to value-based healthcare.
EVH has established and is widening its barrier to entry moat in an industry that is just in its infancy.
EVH provides a solution to current unsustainable Medicare and Medicaid funding woes.
Evolent Health (EVH) provides software and consulting services for value-based healthcare providers. Healthcare costs in the U.S. have been spiraling out of control. EVH founders saw a market opportunity in providing population health