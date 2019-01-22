Global Central Banks are likely the reason why investors are seeing a rebound in stock prices since we hit the December 24, 2018 low.

Global Central Banks play a larger role in the stock market than most realize. Quantitative easing allows for easy money to be injected into the economy.

Watch video to learn more about how Global Central Banks are playing a role in the stock market

Global Central Banks are propping up the stock market

Since December 24, 2018, the stock market has continued to close green almost every single day. Investors should focus on the real reason for the rise. Global Central Banks have injected more liquidity into the economy, which supports asset prices.

For example, China's central bank recently pumped a net 560 billion yuan ($83 billion) into its banking system. This is a record amount of money being injected in one day. The Chinese government explains that the liquidity is needed as the economy is facing enormous stress resulted from the trade war with U.S. Additionally, this is the period where consumers need to pay their annual taxes. "At present, it is the peak of the tax period, and the total liquidity of the banking system is declining rather quickly," the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

As well, China’s central bank is cutting the amount of cash that large financials banks are required to hold as reserves for the fifth time this year. As a result, $116 billion of liquidity is freed up which allows for additional lending to occur.

Another example of how global central banks have been intervening in the stock market is to look at the Bank of Japan (BOJ). Below chart shows the recent increase in the central bank's balance sheet. BOJ has been in strong favor of their qualitative easing policy for the last decade. This is evident as the 553.6 trillion yen ($4.87 trillion) of assets the Bank of Japan holds are worth more than the combined GDPs of five emerging markets — Turkey, Argentina, South Africa, India and Indonesia!

