Is It Time To Buy Aflac Ahead Of Their Anticipated Dividend Increase?

In today's dividend stock analysis, I wanted to take a look at a stock that I own and would like to increase my position in one day in the future. On top of it, the company is expected to announce a dividend increase in the coming weeks. We are the Dividend Diplomats for goodness sake. Dividend increases our one of our FAVORITE events to monitor. So today, we will review the recent news surrounding Aflac (NYSE:AFL), their recent investment from Japan Post, and run them through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener to determine if AFL is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock. Unfortunately, based on our screener, it doesn't appear that AFL is considered undervalued. However, let's take a deeper look at the insurance giant.

AFL is one of the major players in the Accident and Health Insurance industry and the company possesses one of the iconic brand images. Who hasn't seen a commercial with the duck quacking Aflac? Aflac is a Fortune 500 company and has a major presence in both the United States and Japan. In fact, the majority of Aflac's operating earnings are earned from their Japan operating segment, not in the United States. Per the company's September 30, 2018 10-Q, the company's Japan operating segment earned $11,481 million for the 9 months during the year and the U.S. operating segment earned $4,831 million during the same period.

Speaking of Japanese operations, the company's announced a new investment from Japan Post Holdings Co. In December, it was announced that Japan Post will invest over $2.6b dollars in Aflac, increasing their investment to 7%. The investment allows Japan Post to increase their investment to 20% in four years. The transcript from the call announcing the investment was pretty interesting and can be found here on Seeking Alpha. Here were some interesting pieces I found about the investment.

The investment will not dilute current shareholders. Rather, stock purchases will be made on the open market. It was even stated that "the open market acquisition of shares by Japan Post Holdings will not disrupt our share repurchase plans and guidance for 2019."

This will further expand and enhance the current business relationship between Aflac Japan and Japan Post to provide cancer insurance. With a further investment, Japan Post will have a larger, vested interest in growing this relationship as the company will report earnings on their income statement (once their investment reaches 20%)

Overall, I am pretty positive on the investment, given the fact that Japan Post has a large investment from the Japanese government. I'm excited to see the company's top and bottom line grow as the relationship develops.

Aflac is a Dividend Aristocrat that is getting ready to announce a dividend increase at the end of January/beginning of February. We monitor dividend increases closely, down to the exact month/week that the company is expected to announce their next dividend increase. Prior to last year, AFL typically increased their dividend in October/November. The company announced a small dividend increase in October 2017. Then, tax reform happened. We started seeing large dividend increases announced in the first quarter post tax-reform. Aflac was one of the first companies to partake. They announced their dividend increase at the end of January. In fact, the dividend increase was 15% and it was already on top of their regular dividend increase that was announced in October 2017.

Lastly, before proceeding to our stock screener, I wanted to take a quick look at the company's investment portfolio. Since Aflac is a an insurance company, a large part of the company's earnings are from investment income, gains/losses, etc. So I wanted to look at the company's investment portfolio to gain an understanding of the quality of the company's investment portfolio. Looking at the company's 9/30/18 10-Q, the majority of the company's investment portfolio are in debt securities, compared to a small portion that are invested in equity securities or other investments. As of Sept. 30, 70% of the company's debt portfolio had a credit rating of A or higher (the majority of these were rated A, rather than AA or AAA), 23.9% were rated BBB, and just under 5% were rated BB or lower. Overall, based on this review, I am comfortable with the quality of the company's investment portfolio.

Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener

The time to run Aflac through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener is upon us. This is our simple stock screener that we use to determine if the company we are analyzing currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. If a company passes our screener and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). Let's see the results!

Ticker Price - 1/18/19 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio AFL $47.70 $4.20 $1.04 2.18% 24.76% 8.08% 11.36

**Sources: Pricing information, forward EPS, and annual dividend were obtained from Yahoo! Finance. The 5-year average dividend growth rate was obtained from Dividend Investing|Best Dividend Paying Stocks. The remaining figures in the table above were calculated by the author.

1) Dividend Yield: Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund, or ETF. AFL's current dividend yield is slightly above the broader market at the moment. Interestingly too, AFL's current dividend yield is below their 5-year average dividend yield (2.39%). I like the fact the company's yield is above the market; however, the fact that it is below their average dividend yield could potentially indicate that the company is over-valued compared to historical levels.

2) Payout Ratio: We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. AFL is WAY below the threshold we use. This is not surprising given the fact that the company's dividend yield is just over 2%. AFL's dividend could double and their dividend payout ratio would still be below our threshold. While I expect a nice dividend increase at the end of the month, I would imagine a 100% dividend increase is a stretch. Something closer to their average sounds much more appropriate.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate: I've already mentioned that AFL is a Dividend Aristocrat and the company is expected to announce a dividend increase at the end of the month. AFL's 5-year average dividend growth rate is just over 8%, which is solid. Not great, not terrible, but pretty solid! I'm not expecting a 15.5% dividend increase like last year. Rather, something closer to their average dividend increase.

4) P/E Ratio: The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20x and a forward P/E ratio between 17x and 18x (per The Wall Street Journal). This number has been even lower based in December based on a crazy month.

But, here is the caveot to this metric. The insurance industry typically trades at a multiple below the market. So the stock market may not be the best metric to assess whether or not AFL is trading at a discount at the moment. So instead, I'll compare AFL's P/E ratio to the company's 5-year average P/E ratio. For this, I review the statistic as calculated by YCharts. Per YCharts, the company's 5-year average P/E ratio is 9.99X. Hypothetically, assuming earnings of $4.20/share per the table above, AFL's price would have to fall to $41.96/share to trade at a multiple of 9.99X. That is a pretty steep drop at the company's current price.

Summary

So what does this analysis tell us about Aflac? Remember, the purposes of our dividend stock analysis is to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. AFL's dividend growth rate, dividend history, and dividend payout ratio all pass our stock screener. Further, I love the company's new investment from Japan Post as it will further expand the company's presence in one of its major markets and grow their top line. The one negative in this analysis is the valuation. The company is below the market, but we showed in our stock screener how the company is trading at a multiple above their 5-year average. Indicating that the company is not trading at a discount. This analysis isn't to say whether or not the company warrants the premium. Because there is definitely an argument to be made there based on the recent news. However, since my investment strategy is to invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks, I will unfortunately have to pass on investing in Aflac at this time. If the company's stock price falls below $43/share, like it did in the fourth quarter, they will.

Would you invest in Aflac at the current levels? Or did we miss our opportunity when the company's stock price was trading below $42/share in the fourth quarter?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of AFL; however, I am not planning on adding to my position in the next 72 hours