Superior Group Is An Ideal Small Cap Growth Stock For Investors

The company competes in an industry that is quite sticky and offers secure revenue streams.

Superior Uniform Group (SGC) has a $270+ million dollar market capitalization and primarily engages in the business of selling uniforms, corporate identity apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products. The company has been quietly growing and recently reported a great second quarter. The market is serves is dominated by one large player while the rest of the market is fragmented. The company deserves a look by investors interested in the space.

Earnings Review

Superior reported earnings on October 25th. Revenue grew 41.5% to $95.87 million beating estimates by $3.47 million.

As we can see below, the fundamentals of the company keep improving.

The company has seen the benefit of acquisitions and tax reform benefit the bottom line. This also should help with growth going forward as the increased earnings will be reinvested into the company. The only thing I do not necessarily like is the dividend. I believe a company of Superior's size should look to put all the money back into the business instead of paying anything. This would allow the company to save an additional roughly $7 million a year for investments, marketing, or acquisitions.

The company has seen positive earnings momentum even without the recent acquisition.

As we can see above revenue is on track to more than double from just 5 years ago. The company has also seen an increase in free cash flow alongside the revenue growth. This means the company is actually generating a positive return on investment and is not just growing the top line unprofitably.

The company has proven its ability to grow revenue at a 17.4% CAGR, and earnings per share by a 31.4% CAGR. Superior has proven to be actually superior at generating sales and earnings growth.

The Superior Group

Superior operates primarily in a market in which it only has 6% market share currently.

This gives the company a long run way for growth. With a combination of acquisitions and organic growth the company could continue to gain market share. There is one main competitor in the space and that is UniFirst Corp (UNF). UniFirst has approximately $1.67 billion in revenue.

Superior services a broad variety of industries, many resilient to recession. Security, healthcare, cleanroom, and security tend to still be necessary services during a recession.

Further the company recently expanded even deeper into the healthcare space with the acquisition of CID. This is an attractive market with positive fundamentals.

CID sells mostly scrubs, both through direct sales and retail channels. Through signature brands and marquee brands the company had grown its sales to 8% of the market since being founded in 2010. The management team that comes with the acquisition has many connections and experience which could help superior further cross sell and grow its other business lines.

Below paints a better picture of how fast CID is growing and how it will hep Superior grow through cross selling.

The economics are quite attractive and show management's objective to acquire stable revenue that can grow and has pricing power. The cross selling really should help grow sales in the retail channels it once might not have had access to. New customers come with the acquisition and is unaccounted for value when cross selling can occur.

The company also operates in the promotional products category. With the economy continuing to accelerate and recent tax cuts putting more cash in both companies and consumers pocket this category should do well. The BAMKO division is used by many of the largest brands. Customers like Nike (NKE), Reebok, DirectTv (T), Tesla (TSLA), Dunkin Donuts (DNKN), American express (AXP), and more. This gives the company the ability to reference them when pitching new customers.

It currently has only a $43 million dollar share of the market and sees plenty of room for growth looking for acquisitions. The company's focus on smaller size acquisitions mean it wont take on more then it can handle just for the sake of growing quickly. It also means the deals are more likely to be paid for with cash instead of debt and stock.

A quick look below shows the history of Superior and its path to become what it is now.

These deals are all apart of the company's plan to compound earnings going forward at more than 8% so that revenue hits $460 million by 2022.

The company has been able to perform quite well in the last few years and should the trend continue, shareholders will be rewarded.

Should the company not hit these goals going forward then investors should reconsider their position. However, besides a severe economic recession, there should not be much to stop the company from reaching this very attainable target.

Valuation

Next we look at the valuation compared to UniFirst to see if we are able to pay a fair price.

Superior offers a better forward multiple along with a slightly better price to book and P/S ratio. The company could be an acquisition target of UniFirst or even Cintas (CTAS) due to its growth profile, market cap, and attractive value. The company should continue to earn more as well as it begins to leverage its recent acquisition and this could make it even cheaper fundamentally.

Conclusion

As a small cap, the company is interesting as it has a long runway for growth. The management has clearly laid out its intention to continue to grow in multiple ways. Between improving margins, cross selling, enhancing customer relationships and even acquiring small strategic companies, the company should do well. The stock currently trades at a fair multiple considering the growth it expects in the coming years and offers a way to play the uniform service market without paying a premium for a well know name. Shares under a multiple of 20 are attractive and investors should look to see if Superior deserves a spot in their portfolio.

