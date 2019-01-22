Kronos Converts TiO2 Into Cash Flow

Summary

TiO2 (or titania) is a crucial and nearly irreplaceable pigment, needed primarily as the economy evolves and consumption expands.

Titanium dioxide market is highly competitive and tough to enter. Existing players are protected from interventions while battling for their share among each other. Nevertheless, this business is highly cyclical.

Industrial output decline and a global economic slowdown could lead to lower TiO2 demand.

In Q3 2018, high feedstock prices led to a contraction of margins.

Kronos is ahead of peers regarding FCF, liquidity, lower leverage; 6.7x P/E and 3.5x EV/EBITDA signalize undervaluation.