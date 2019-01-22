Looking Behind Insmed's Recent Revenue Beat
About: Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
by: Stephen Ayers
Summary
Shares of Insmed rallied over 50% following a quarter revenue beat.
Sales of Arikayce came in around $9M while analysts were expecting $3M.
While Arikayce may have a niche in refractory MAC infection, Insmed burns a lot of cash and seems appropriately valued at this time.
I recommend revisiting this story after significant dips for those interested.
Insmed Jumps On $9M In Q4 Revenue
Insmed (INSM) caught my attention recently when it jumped ~50% (hundreds of millions of dollars in valuation) on reports of $9M in Q4 revenue. The consensus