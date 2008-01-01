Real Estate Earnings Preview

Real estate earnings season kicks off this week and will continue for the next six weeks. More than 100 REITs, 10 homebuilders, and 50 housing-related companies will report fourth quarter earnings. This quarter’s earnings season, which includes the first look at 2019 guidance for most firms, will be closely watched by not only real estate investors, but by economist and investors around the world due to the wide range of forecasts- some positive and some negative- on the state of the US housing markets and the broader residential and commercial real estate industry.

Real Estate Earnings Calendar

Below we compiled the notable earnings that we’re watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review.

Real Estate Led The Rally Over the Past Quarter

In our Weekly Reviews, we look at the performance of the real estate sector on a weekly and YTD basis. In these quarterly earnings previews, it gives us a chance to look at the performance on a quarterly-basis to dissect some of the sector-specific trends that have occurred since the start of last earnings season. REITs (VNQ) and Homebuilders (ITB) have been among the biggest winners over the past thirteen weeks, outperforming the broader equity market by a wide margin: 5% for REITs and 16% for Homebuilders. Within the housing industry, in addition to homebuilders, residential REITs (REZ) have been among the best-performing housing sectors, led by strong performance in the senior housing, apartment, and manufactured housing sectors.

This outperformance was aided by the sharp pull-back in interest rates. The 10-Year yield had essentially peaked in the days leading up to the beginning of 3Q18 earnings season at around 3.20% but has since pulled back more than 40 basis points and now sits below 2.80%. The plunge in crude oil prices dragged down inflation expectations to the lowest level since before tax reform. Unsurprisingly, the more rate-sensitive and defensive segments of the REIT market including healthcare, student housing, and net lease REITs, were among the stronger performers in this time. After returning 4% in 2017, in 2018 REITs delivered their first negative total return year since 2008, dipping 5%.

Homebuilders have not historically been a particularly rate-sensitive sector, but the continued rise in mortgage rates throughout 2018 was likely the primary culprit behind the significant softness in single family housing demand data in the second half of the year. Already facing affordability issues and pressure from competitive product in the multifamily markets, the 120 basis point rise in the 30-year mortgage rate between September 2017 and November 2018 amounted to a nearly $200 increase in monthly payments on a new $250,000 loan. After surging 60% in 2017, homebuilders dove 30% in 2018. Homebuilders, however, have started to respond to lower rates, as the sector has climbed 12% off their December 2018 lows.

Housing Earnings: Expect The Unexpected

Given the recent sensitivity of single family ownership demand to mortgage rates, and the wide range of expectations on rates, earnings commentary and guidance from homebuilders, homebuilding suppliers, and other housing-related companies will likely be all across the board. Recent earnings commentary from real estate technology firms Zillow (Z) and Redfin (RDFN) has been among the more useful leading indicators, as Redfin was among the first companies to note that the single family market was weakening considerably as early as August on their 2Q18 call at a time that new home sales were up nearly 10% on a TTM basis.

Results from the homebuilders themselves will likely be the most closely watched of all housing-related companies. Lennar (LEN) and KB Homes (KBH) reported results earlier this month that generally pleased investors despite clear signs of slowing growth. KB Homes reported a 12% dip in net orders from the same quarter in 2017. Lennar chose to defer issuing FY 2019 guidance due to "continued softness and uncertainty at this seasonally slower time of year." A sign of just how sour sentiment had gotten on the building sector, Lennar and KB Homes both delivered strong stock price rallies in the wake of these lukewarm results. Even with significant softness in the second half of 2018, builders are still riding some momentum from the first half of the year. Homebuilders delivered relatively solid results in the third quarter. More than 50,000 homes were delivered in calendar 3Q18, a strong 13% jump over the same period last year.

REIT Fundamentals Inflected Higher in 2018

For REITs, investors will be hoping that the positive momentum of 2018 continued in 4Q18. A trend of the past two years, 2019 guidance is likely to be very conservative. In our 3Q18 Earnings Review, we discussed that beneath the interest-rate-driven market swings, REITs have quietly delivered a solid year in 2018 as fundamental metrics have inflected higher after bottoming at the end of last year. For the first time since mid-2016, dividends per share and FFO per share were both positive on a trailing twelve-month basis. Same-store NOI ticked higher to 2.82%, the third-straight quarter of higher growth.

Even with the recent outperformance, REIT valuations remain near the lowest levels of the post-recession period. The 16.5x FFO multiple at the end of 3Q18 was the second lowest since the real estate recovery began in 2011. We estimate that the REIT sector trades at an aggregate discount to private market-implied NAV of 5-10% with retail and office sectors trading at steeper 20-30% discount.

Equity valuations play an important role in the underlying operating fundamentals of the REIT business, particularly for REITs that have historically relied on their NAV premium to fuel external growth through acquisitions. While the NAV discount has shrunk in recent months, the persistent NAV discount has forced many REITs to scale back their acquisition plans and many REITs have sold assets in an attempt to close the valuation mismatch. While selling assets into a NAV discount does create long-term shareholder value, it typically results in short-term negative impacts to traditional closely watched metrics like FFO and dividend per share. REITs have acquired just $5 billion in net assets over the last year, far below the $60 billion peak pace of 2016.

REITs are no longer simply buy-and-hold real estate holding companies, however. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have softened slightly. The development pipeline remains near a record-high at $43 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial and residential sectors pipelines remain full while the retail sector continues to see only modest redevelopment and almost zero new development.

Bottom Line: Closely-Watched Earnings Season on Tap

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs, 10 homebuilders, and 50 housing-related companies will report fourth-quarter earnings over the next six weeks. Real estate equities have led the broader equity over the last quarter amid the retreat in interest rates and inflation expectations. The “Rates Down, REITs Up” mantra continued throughout 2018.

For REITs, investors will be hoping that the positive momentum of 2018 continued in 4Q18. A trend of the past two years, 2019 guidance is likely to be very conservative. After the dismal end to 2018 for single family housing data, homebuilders earnings will be a key focus of not just real estate investors, but of all global market participants. Given the sensitivity of single family ownership demand to mortgage rates, and the wide range of expectations on rates, earnings commentary and guidance will likely be all across the board.

