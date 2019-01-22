PCK: A Look At California Municipal Debt Funds

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) as an investment option at its current market price. Currently, PCK is one of only two Pimco CEFs that trades at a discount to net asset value (NAV), which puts the fund at the top of my radar. While the discount is not large, it looks especially attractive when you consider the valuations of other Pimco CEFs with a focus on California municipal debt. Furthermore, PCK's income production looks very strong in the short term, which is paramount for a fund with a history of distribution cuts. Finally, while California has experienced some devastating wildfires which could pressure the municipal debt sector, other events have developed that could make this asset class worth looking at. Specifically, in November California voters rejected Proposition 6, which would have repealed a gas tax and pressured government revenues. Furthermore, while many states seem ill-prepared to weather an economic downturn, California is in the minority of states that have seen their reserves increase since the 2007-08 recession. This means the state could be better equipped to withstand an economic downturn.

Background

First, a little background about PCK. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $8.14/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.035/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.16%. This is my first review of PCK, although California municipal debt is an asset class I consistently monitor. Furthermore, I have regularly covered the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), but have decided to initiate coverage on PCK because I am drawn towards the fund's attractive valuation. Therefore, I am going to explain why I am currently bullish on California municipal debt and, given that sentiment, why I believe PCK is a smart way to play it.

Valuation and NAV Discussion

To start, let us take a look at PCK's valuation, which is a principal reason I am looking at this fund as opposed to other Pimco offerings, such as PCQ or the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC). Specifically, PCK catches the eye because it is trading at a discount, which most Pimco CEFs do not. Furthermore, this discount is well below PCK's normal trading range. In the chart below I compiled some relevant valuation metrics, which illustrates how PCK looks cheap in isolation, and also when compared to PCQ and PZC:

Current Premium to NAV (1.57%) 2-Year Average Premium 7.43% 2-Year High 19.63% 2-Year Low (8.43)% Current Premium - PCQ 23.72% Current Premium - PZC 7.63%

Source: Pimco

As you can see, its current valuation, while noticeably above its lowest trading points, is well below the fund's short-term average. Furthermore, it offers a compelling value based on market price to NAV compared to both PCQ and PZC, but especially PCQ. This tells me investors willing to initiate positions now would be getting in at a below-average price, which is usually a favorable situation.

Another important point to mention when discussing valuation is the fund's NAV, because the direction of the NAV could shed a lot of light on why a discount or premium either exists or is expanding. Fortunately for PCK, the fund's NAV has held up reasonably well over the short term, which suggests the drop in share price may be overdone. Specifically, over the past two years, PCK has seen its NAV decline by just over 2%, while paying out a distribution above 5% each year. That is a fairly strong performance considering the current market of rising interest rates. Its one-year trend is a bit worse, declining about 3% during that time period, but that is not surprising given the Fed's relatively aggressive action in 2018. This caused the majority of fixed-income products to struggle, so PCK's performance does not signal any glaring red flags. Therefore, given the underlying performance and high distribution level of the fund, the discounted price to own it seems compelling indeed.

Income Production - Currently Positive

While I just discussed how PCK's valuation is attractive, it is important to evaluate this figure based on the fund's past performance. Over time, PCK had traded at similar premium levels as many Pimco CEFs, which explains the 7% premium average over the past two years. However, the fund's valuation has dropped significantly in the short term, for good reason. Specifically, PCK suffered a distribution cut back in January 2018, which sent the market price dropping in turn. This is what income-investors fear, and is a key reason why investing in funds that trade at substantial premiums can be risky. When bad news strikes (ex: a distribution cut), the market price can correct significantly.

That said, I am willing to take a shot on PCK at these levels because the fund has proved its new distribution level has been sustainable in the short term. PCK paid out its $.035/share distribution for all of 2018 and has started 2019 on the right track as well. Furthermore, its short-term distribution coverage ratio is actually better than both PCQ and PZC, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Pimco

These strong coverage ratios (above 100%) give me confidence that the current income stream will continue to be maintained, at least in the short term. While PCK does not have the UNII reserve that PCQ has, the valuation helps make up for this. While PCQ's short-term coverage ratios are worrisome, the fund has almost six full months of income in reserves to maintain its distribution rate. However, my takeaway here is that PCK is worth the gamble at current levels. If the new distribution rate is maintained, PCK has very limited downside considering it already trades at a discount to NAV. This tells me if the fund can continue to reassure investors the income stream is safe, the next move will likely be higher.

Recent Macro Developments

Now that I have pointed to a few reasons why I like PCK, I want to shift to the broader California debt market and why this could be a lucrative area for investors to consider. Looking back at 2018, I was initially bearish on municipal debt funds. However, once the sector corrected substantially after the year began, I started to find value in funds that I have previously recommended avoiding. PCQ was a perfect example of this, as my opinion on the fund shifted about halfway through the year. However, as I mentioned above, I believe PCK is the better way to play bullish sentiment in California debt at this time.

A point I want to follow up on since my last analysis is the state's reserve fund, which is an area I was optimistic on last year when I reviewed the sector. Specifically, I mentioned in my September review of PCQ how a recent Supreme Court ruling would allow states the ability to tax online retailers that do business in their jurisdiction. This ruling was expected to have a large, positive implication for state and local revenue, in particular in California.

Looking back on this prediction, it seems California has indeed benefited from this ruling as well as other positive factors, such as a growing state economy. In fact, while the majority of states are seemingly unprepared to withstand a future economic recession, California is actually in a better place financially now than it was prior to the 2007-08 recession. To illustrate, consider the map below, which highlights which states have seen positive or negative changes in state fund balances, as a percentage of expenditures, since 2007:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, less than half of U.S. states have seen a positive change in state fund balances, when compared to state expenditures over the past 12 years. Fortunately for PCK investors, California is one of those states in the minority, as revenues have exceeded planned future expenditures. This reality should have municipal debt investors considering California debt at the expense of other state options.

A second point on California has to do with the November voting season. On the ballot in the Golden State was Proposition 6, which was a measure that proposed a repeal of the Road Repair and Accountability Act (ACT). Specifically, this Act imposed taxes of $.12/gallon on conventional gasoline and $.20/gallon on diesel fuel. It also raised vehicle registration and license fees in the state. The law further mandated all funds collected be set aside for transportation-related projects. While popular in California, the Act faced stiff opposition, and Proposition 6 was placed on the ballot as an effort to eliminate these new taxes. Despite the effort to repeal, Californian voters roundly rejected repealing the Act, keeping the new taxes in effect by a 55% margin.

My takeaway here is largely positive for PCK investors, and Californian municipal debt investors in general. The improving state finances (compared to 2007) provide some comfort that California will be able to withstand further market volatility, at least at a better rate than the majority of the U.S. states. Secondly, the defeat of Proposition 6, while not a positive for consumer wallets, is a positive for state and local revenues, which will benefit from the influx of new cash thanks to the tax. This will help California finance transportation projects, and improve the likelihood that bondholders will be paid back in the future, in full.

Bottom line

PCK has been on my radar throughout 2018 as a distribution cut sent the fund spiraling downward, to the point where it began trading consistently at a small discount to NAV. While I was reluctant to recommend the fund at first, the fund has now paid out its new distribution amount for thirteen straight months, which helps put me at ease that the new distribution rate is sustainable. With that in mind, I see PCK's almost 2% discount as a strong value, especially considering the valuations of Pimco's other California debt funds are much higher. PCK has also seen its coverage metrics improve in the short term, yet its discount has stubbornly remained. Furthermore, the outlook for California debt, while clouded by natural disasters, has some notable tailwinds. State revenues continue to improve and new taxes make the financing of new transportation projects easier to manage. Therefore, I see PCK's 5% tax-free yield as safe and attractive, especially given the fact that the interest rate outlook for 2019 looks more dovish compared to last year. In summary, PCK's valuation and outlook paint a positive picture, and I would recommend investors consider the fund as an investment option at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.