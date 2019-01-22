Long Ideas | Services 

JetBlue Still Trading At 10% Discount After Stellar December Traffic Results

|
About: JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)
by: BAM Investments
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
BAM Investments
Long only
Summary

JetBlue Airways continued to grow traffic and capacity in December with revenue passenger miles and available seat miles increasing 6.8% and 8.5%, respectively.

Traffic growth allows JetBlue to improve its load factor and strategically invest in expanding capacity to take advantage of the healthy economic conditions and higher 2018 travel season.

Third-quarter results showed margin pressures that are expected to continue in 2019. JetBlue must continue to focus on driving traffic, increasing fees and efficiency.

I believe JetBlue is an attractive long-term growth investment given its track record, growth potential, and valuation. However, it must fend off competition from other low-cost airlines.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is an attractive long-term growth investment opportunity with an approximate 10% price-to-earnings ratio discount at current levels compared to the industry average. JetBlue should be able to