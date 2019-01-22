JetBlue Still Trading At 10% Discount After Stellar December Traffic Results

Summary

JetBlue Airways continued to grow traffic and capacity in December with revenue passenger miles and available seat miles increasing 6.8% and 8.5%, respectively.

Traffic growth allows JetBlue to improve its load factor and strategically invest in expanding capacity to take advantage of the healthy economic conditions and higher 2018 travel season.

Third-quarter results showed margin pressures that are expected to continue in 2019. JetBlue must continue to focus on driving traffic, increasing fees and efficiency.

I believe JetBlue is an attractive long-term growth investment given its track record, growth potential, and valuation. However, it must fend off competition from other low-cost airlines.