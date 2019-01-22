Summary
Air Canada's EBITDA margin is expected to expand in 2019, thanks to new planes and falling oil prices.
The company should be able to significantly reduce its debt in the next few years, thanks to growth in its operating cash flow and a gradual decline in capital expenditures.
Air Canada shares are significantly undervalued and a return of 66% is possible.
Investment Thesis
Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) [TSX:AC] is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline. We have a positive outlook on Air Canada based on: (1) expected margin expansion due to falling oil prices and