The start of this year has been very challenging for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG). While gold (GLD) has been mostly flat, IAMGOLD shares have already lost 23%, continuing the downside of the second half of 2018 and heading to new multi-year lows. The catalyst for this abysmal performance was the recent 2018 production and 2019 guidance report. Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for IAMGOLD shareholders? Let’s take a closer look.

When the company reported its disappointing Q3 2018 earnings, it reaffirmed 2018 production guidance of 850,000 – 900,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $990 - $1070 per ounce. As per the production report, the actual 2018 production results were in line with expectations: IAMGOLD produced 882,000 ounces at AISC that were near the high end of its previous guidance of $990 - $1070 per ounce.

The problem is that to reach the high end of the cost guidance for the full-year, fourth-quarter AISC should have been significantly above $1070 per ounce as Q1 AISC were $953/oz, Q2 AISC were $1077/oz and Q3 AISC were $1086/oz. I estimate that Q4 AISC might have been as high as $1165/oz, based on AISC of $1070/oz for the full year. IAMGOLD has routinely been a relatively high-cost miner, but AISC of $1165/oz is just too high, and the market’s negative reaction is understandable. Fourth-quarter results won’t look good.

Another hit for IAMGOLD shares came from 2019 guidance:

Guidance for current year calls for decrease of production to 810,000 – 870,000 ounces and for AISC of $1030 - $1080 per ounce. Part of the production guidance decrease comes from lower production at Sadiola, a mine that is in the process of being shut down completely.

Essakane mine in Burkina Faso will have lower production due to lower grades. Higher production at Rosebel (Suriname) and ramp-up at Westwood (Canada) will be unable to upset lower results at Essakane and the production drop at Sadiola.

The ramp up at Westwood (IAMGOLD targets production of 100,000 – 120,000 ounces) continues to be a disappointment for the market. Back at the beginning of 2015, Westwood was planned to produce 110,000 – 130,000 ounces. The mine had problems, and the mine’s production was 60,000 ounces in 2015, 65,000 ounces in 2016, 125,000 ounces in 2017 and 129,000 ounces in 2018. Put simply, Westwood numbers tell that there is no “ramp-up”.

The mine was scheduled to produce 110,000 – 130,000 ounces at its first full year of commercial production, 2015, an expectation that never came true, and 2019 guidance calls for 100,000 – 120,000 ounces. The company’s report contained the following comment on Westwood: “Westwood production is expected to be between 100,000 and 120,000 ounces as mining and development activity continues to ramp up, while respecting our safety protocols for mining in areas where seismicity is present”.

Apparently, seismic activity is limiting the options that IAMGOLD team has, and keeps the mine’s production in check, which does not bode well for the company’s financial results. The company’s most recent presentation promises that Westwood production will ramped up to full capacity in 2020, but, given ongoing challenges (as evident from production numbers), it’s hard to say what the sustainable production level for the mine will look like.

Let’s now look at other developments. IAMGOLD has recently entered into a $170 million gold prepay agreement. This agreement will provide the company with $170 million in December 2019 in exchange for physical delivery of 150,000 ounces of gold over the period of January 2022 to December 2022. This agreement is done to finance the development of Cote Gold (Canada), a project that will require initial CAPEX of $1.15 billion on a 100% basis (IAMGOLD owns a 64.75% stake) and targets production in mid-2021.

The investment decision on Cote Gold is expected in the first quarter of 2019, and I fully expect it to go through. In base case, Cote Gold is expected to produce 367,000 ounces annually for 16-year mine life at AISC of $694/oz; an extended plan calls for production of 372,000 ounces annually for 18-year mine life at AISC of $703/oz. The numbers look good on paper but given the fate of Westwood the market may take it more cautiously than it would have done otherwise.

IAMGOLD shares lost plenty of ground following the news of 2018 production and 2019 guidance and resumed their previous downtrend. In the short-term, this downside may continue even further if gold fails to breach $1300/oz and corrects to $1250/oz or below.

Speaking about longer-term perspectives, the company will have to show tangible improvements before the market really bids up its shares again. Investors are increasingly becoming cautious regarding gold miners and demand results rather than promises.

With $734 million of cash and short-term investments available at the end of 2018 and available credit facility of $500 million, IAMGOLD has no liquidity problems, but this cash will be soon used to develop Cote Gold, and investors will have to wait several years to see the results. Since the stock market is increasingly demanding real results and is not ready to buy gold miners in basket when gold price increases, I believe that year 2019 will be challenging for IAMGOLD as a stock and make it more suitable for trading than holding, as the first major positive catalyst, the ramp-up (if it happens) of Westwood is coming in 2020.