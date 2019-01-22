What The Saudi Budget Means For Oil

Saudi Arabia announced its 2019 budget recently and it contained a few surprises.

The budget will boost spending even as Saudi Arabia endeavors to close its budget deficit, indicating Riyadh’s priority to spur growth in an economy hurt by lower oil prices. State spending will increase by more than 7 percent next year to 1.106 trillion riyals ($295 billion) from 1.030 trillion riyals, in line with a September pre-budget statement, according to the country’s finance ministry. The International Monetary Fund previously forecast the country’s budget deficit to shrink to less than 2 percent of gross domestic product next year in the event that the allowances were scrapped. The budget deficit for 2019 will now be 4.2 percent of GDP, according to the government’s statement Tuesday.

The key assumptions though that caught our eyes were those related to the budget deficit and oil price assumptions.

Public debt 678 billion riyals or 21.7 pct of GDP - Oil revenues estimated at 662 billion riyals, taking into account the financial impact of correcting energy prices, compared to 607 billion in 2018.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) averaged $65 approximately in 2018, in spite of the huge collapse at the end. Saudi Arabia produced about 10.4 million barrels per day in 2018.

Source: OPEC December Report

The Saudi Riyal is fixed/pegged to the USD at an exchange rate of 1 USD =3.75 Riyals. Based on that we can calculate the USD amount of oil revenues.

Source: Author's calculations

Now, WTI price is usually a tad higher than what Saudi Arabia receives on their oil. But even if we use an average price of $60 for the year, annual USD revenue comes to $227.76 Billion, versus the $161.87 billion calculated earlier.

Source: Author's calculations

The revenues shown above are $227.76 billion USD versus the actual amounts of $161.87 billion USD. What are we doing wrong? We are assuming that all oil barrels are sold at the $60 price. That of course is incorrect as Saudi Arabia uses a lot of oil for domestic consumption and exports around 7.4 million barrels a day. Adjusting for that, we see that this actually fits a lot better on our annual revenue front.

Source: Author's calculations

With Saudi Arabia forecast to produce 10.2 million barrels a day in 2019 and accounting for a 3% rise in domestic consumption, we can figure out their price assumptions.

Source: Author's calculations

This translates into a WTI price of about $76/barrel. Now even at this price, Saudi Arabia forecasts a budget deficit of 4.2% of GDP. Based on this information, we can extrapolate Saudi Arabia's fiscal deficit at various oil prices.

Source: Author's calculations

As noted, it would take a WTI implied oil price of $93 to balance the Saudi budget. At current oil prices, the deficit would explode to almost 10% of GDP. More importantly, Saudi Arabia would burn through over $80 billion of cash reserves. With net cash reserves of around $300 billion, this would imply a drawdown of over 26% in a single year.

What this means

At current prices, the drain on Saudi Arabia cash reserves is unsustainably high. We will show you what this means in the next figure.

Here, we have assumed that Saudi Arabia gets $60 oil (WTI- $67) for the next 5 years. We have also built in three additional very optimistic assumptions.

1) Government Expenditures increase at a 2% annual rate. For reference it increased 7% in 2019 budget over 2018 actual amount.

2) Non-Oil revenues will increase at 6% a year.

3) Export barrels will remain constant, i.e. internal consumption increase will match production increase.

Even in that scenario, Saudi Arabia burns through its cash reserves in 5 years.

Source: Author's calculations

What would happen if Saudi Arabia ran out of cash reserves?

Unlike many Western countries running a deficit, Saudi Arabia will have a very hard time running that big a deficit after it runs out of cash reserves. Forced austerity is likely to have a very negative feedback loop on the economy as well. We would forecast that somewhere before year 5, the Riyal-USD peg would break. Once the cash reserves are out, Saudi Arabia will find itself in the exact same position that Venezuela reached in 2015. We all know the internal chaos and strife and oil production drop that followed.

Can the Government cut back on expenditures?

We think this is a Sisyphean task. Unemployment is bordering on 12% and youth unemployment is 25%. Cutting back expenditures would lead to another Arab Spring and we are sure Saudis will want to avoid that.

Conclusion

Recent market action is clouding the oil bears judgement. The longer prices stay low, the greater the urgency will be in Saudi Arabia to increase them. The current fiscal situation in Saudi Arabia means that it cannot afford to wage a pricey war with shale oil. The last one cost it about half of its $600 billion in cash reserves and shale came back quickly. Hell hath no fury like a CEO paid based on production and not profit, numbers. If prices do stay low, then they set up an even bigger probability of spike down the line as Saudi finances and potentially the country comes apart at the seams.

Energy related investments have had a horrible bear market. Some of favourite names have been clobbered. The market is pricing in very low oil prices way into the future. We think at a minimum $70 will be required to balance supply and demand. Even at that price, Saudi Arabia one of the world's largest exporters, runs into serious fiscal issues. It will be interesting to see how this evolves.

