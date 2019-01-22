The Daily Drilling Report's Almanac And Gazette: January 2019 Edition

Introduction

T'was the night before Christmas and oil was finished... again. Down on Christmas Eve by another 8%. It was kaput. Out with hydrocarbons and switch on your electric whatever, with power sourced from solar, wind, and hydro. The "Clean Future" of energy had arrived in Whoville (a little town in Frac Patch, U.S.A.) with a thump, and taken down everything that had anything to do with ugly, old oil.

This'd had real consequences for one little Whovill-ite, a Miss Cindy Lou Le Frac. She had looked sadly at her portfolio comprised of the Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield All Stars, and choked back a sob that chilly, wintry Christmas eve. She had been faithfully reading the free articles that had come out, and initially been very impressed... to the point she'd considered cracking open her piggy bank for an inside look at the DDR. Now, it was down 24%, more if you counted the 35% profit it had logged as of a few months ago... all washed away by the Oil Grinch. "Mean old Grinch," she sniffled. Cindy Lou hated losing money in the stock market, and she resolved that after Christmas, the Fluidsdoc was going to get a piece of her mind about all this capital loss.

To top everything off, she had just finished her application to study Petroleum Engineering at Whoville A&M, and saw her future as a drilling engineer for Whoville Oil & Gas going down the drain. Should she change her course of study to Electrical Engineering and design batteries for (choke, sob, gag) yucky old Teslas? She shuddered at the thought. No way! Cindy Lou wasn't going down without a fight. She didn't like anything green, as it reminded her of that nasty old Grinch.

Something had to be done. That night she penned an email to Khalid Al-Falih the Saudi oil minister, strongly suggesting he, "man up," and get hold of this little oil price problem. She went on to say that maybe they were pumping just a little too much, and he might want to send one of his little princes out to close the choke a little on the oil well behind the palace. And while he was at it, maybe call that nice Russian fellow, Mr. Novak, who had been coming to the meetings in Vienna and hanging out on the yacht, to suggest he do the same.

The Le Fracs managed a joyful Christmas, full of good cheer and fellowship (some of it a little forced as Daddy Le Frac had just been laid off his job at Whoville O&G), dined on a can of beans (you may recall that the Grinch had swiped their roast beast), and sang songs of Yuletide cheer.

When she awoke on the 26th, turned on the business channel and saw oil was up 8%, Cindy Lou knew happily that Khalid had indeed seen her note and responded as she'd hoped. Alexander Novak, the Russian oil minister, who had opined that oil prices would stabilize in 2019, and poured oil on the energy market waters, so to speak.

That was all it took. Cindy Lou mailed her application to Whoville A&M that very day, and subscribed to the Daily Drilling Report, taking advantage of a rare discount being offered presently.

It's been a lively time around the DDR the last few weeks as you can imagine. On the 4th of January, we put out a buy alert for a number of companies in our oilfield portfolio. The 24th of Dec had clearly been a bottom, and we were ready to pounce on the great companies we follow that were still at multi-year lows. By the tenth of this month, we had been nicely rewarded for our courage, with the portfolio rising over 18% in that ten-day trading period.

Table pub'd in DDR on Jan 10th, 2019 reflecting stock prices at that time.

One of the discussions we had internally was about being willing to buy on the way up. Human nature is to always want yesterday's price. The reality is, if we do get yesterday's price, it may get cheaper still. The "Falling Knife" adage is frequently heard in these pages. We like the "Rising Tide" counterargument much better.

Making incremental buys as a stock goes up is a proven way to lower average costs in a stock. We have continued to make incremental buys as the macro picture surrounding oil has continued to improve this month, cementing our view that the market is moving from a perception of glut to one of scarcity.

Our current view of the macro environment driving oil higher is represented in the bullets below.

All of these factors, which have been going the other direction for most of 2018, are bullish indicators for strengthening oil prices. If I had to pick a couple that are the most critical to our position on oil, they would be China becoming more flexible on trade, and of course, the Saudis choking back production significantly to drive prices up. A few quick comments on this.

China - I have long said that Trump's "Carrot or stick" approach to China would be successful, and have commented on this in a number of articles. One is linked above. No one has ever done this to them, act tough and MEAN it. Trade fears have introduced huge volatility to the oil markets over the last quarter, mostly to the downside. Any sign that these are overblown or moderating will reduce this fear bias, and oil should respond positively, as it has so far. It's early days, but these are encouraging signs.

KSA - Regardless of what anyone else tells you, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA, are the marginal producers globally for oil. They have more of it, and their production costs are lower than anyone else's. I have commented many times in prior articles they have budgets to live by just like everyone else. Most of their revenue comes from oil sales, and they need a price of more that $80.00/bbl to meet these needs.

Even better OPEC is now more properly "ROPEC," to reflect the Kremlin's increasing desire to move into the cracks in the U.S.-Saudi relationship. All it took was kind of a grumpy comment from the Saudi Oil Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, about their slowness in cutting as agreed, and the Russians just fell over themselves in getting with the program. I am sure you all remember the pic below from the G-20 meeting in Argentina, of Putin warmly greeting Khalid Sheik-Muhammad, KSM.

The Kremlin clearly hasn't got the same problem with the Saudi story about the death of that Khashoggi fellow, that some of the U.S. leadership does. Of course, it could just be two like-minded fellows hitting it off here. Vlad has been known to make people who got on his nerves disappear as well.

Notes From The Gazette

One of the new companies that's gotten some notice around the DDR is Occidental Petroleum, (OXY). We wrote this one up internally a few weeks back with a pretty strong buy recommendation. The entire article is still exclusive to the DDR subscribers, but here is a little of what we discussed in it.

It's behaved like a champ since, rising another 10% from where we called it a buy.

The slide above highlights the balanced portfolio of domestic and international opportunities open to OXY and providing safety for investors.

The crown jewel is of course their massive 2.5 mm acre position in the Permian, giving them decades of low-cost drilling opportunities.

Opportunities they are clearly maximizing through their JV with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). OXY owns 26 of the top 50 wells in the Permian. More production means more revenue, and less proppant means lower cost. Technology plays a role here.

You may have heard that concerns are arising about the future productivity of shale going forward. That perhaps, the best days of shale are behind it. In an internal article we've discussed why some of the data leading to these conclusions may have been misinterpreted, and that properly applied technology can make a huge difference in EURs. We will eventually put this thinking out to the free side.

In summary on OXY. It is currently generating about $3.5 bn of Free Cash from operations on an annual basis, and is trading at 14 X FCF. If oil continues to improve, I can certainly see Wall Street restoring its multiple of a few months prior to the steep decline we saw in Q-4 of 2018. That would imply about a 20% upside to the stock.

OXY also pays a nice 0.78 dividend on a quarterly basis, yielding 4.65% currently, and putting it in a div-growth category for investors.

Your takeaway

Sentiment as regards the energy market has shifted dramatically in response to a change in fundamentals, over the last few weeks. Patient, long investors have been rewarded (after months of punishment, we might add), with a nice snap back in their energy-oriented portfolios.

We think the prevailing winds continue to favor a market perception of scarcity as opposed to glut in the coming months. Accordingly, we are looking for additional increases in oil prices as this sentiment continues to take hold. This should also accrue to the benefit of most of the oil-oriented portfolio we cover.

Thanks for reading. I hope you found this free article to be informative and useful.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the entire Oilfield All Stars portfolio discussed in this article.