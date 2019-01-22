Encana's Promising Permian Growth Story

The Permian Basin is home to one of the best liquids-rich growth runway in Encana Corporation’s (NYSE:ECA) portfolio as the play is full of easily repeatable high-return opportunities. Unlike at other unconventional plays where core acreage is situated across just a few counties (at best), core unconventional Permian acreage stretches across roughly a dozen counties in two US states. Back in 2014, Encana Corporation bought into the Midland Basin play in West Texas through its $7.1 billion purchase of Athlon Energy, acquiring 140,000 net acres and 32,000 BOE/d in production in the area. Let’s dig in.

Source: Encana Corporation

Significance to Encana

First, in order to understand the significance of the Permian Basin, keep in mind that not all of Encana’s assets offer prime growth opportunities. Encana is running out of economical Eagle Ford well locations and that is causing the firm’s output from the play to enter the terminal decline state (article on that issue here). The economics of its Duvernay position aren’t compelling enough to stimulate production growth in the region, at least not when compared to other uses of Encana’s capital (article on that issue here). Management has even made it clear that (from November 2018):

"Growth at Encana will be anchored by large, premium positions in the oil and liquids-weighted Permian, STACK/SCOOP and Montney. The Eagle Ford, Williston and Duvernay will further support value by generating significant free operating cash flow."

Production growth in the unconventional upstream space is a function of energy prices, the size of the acreage position getting developed, and the economics of developing that acreage. In the event energy prices are high and the economics of the undeveloped acreage are compelling, that isn’t needle moving for Encana if there are only a handful of remaining well locations. Even if there are a lot of remaining well locations on a massive acreage position, that means little if the economics aren’t there to support development because energy prices are either too low (no unconventional oil producers are making money at $30 WTI) or the required breakeven prices are too high (expected well returns are too weak to stimulate development, even if WTI were to climb up to $70).

Only core contiguous acreage positions with economical development opportunities are worth anything in the upstream space, and that’s why Encana paid a pretty penny to buy into the Permian a few years ago. The 118,000 net acres that Encana still has an economic interest in appears to be almost entirely, if not entirely, located in the Tier 1-2 part of the Midland Basin, a sub-basin with the Permian.

Midland, Upton, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock counties are all located next to each other near the city of Midland, the Permian oil hub. Midland, Martin, and Howard counties are seeing the most development activity and would be considered Tier 1 acreage, followed by Glasscock County (Tier 1.5 opportunities) and then Upton County (Tier 2 opportunities).

Encana’s acreage is situated in those five counties, with 70% of its development activity going towards the counties of Martin and Midland. Its Martin County program is heavily focused on developing the Middle and Lower Spraberry formations, while its Midland County program is developing those formations and the various horizons within the Wolfcamp formations. When possible, management has been "coring up" Encana's Midland position by trading/buying the working interest on leases covering acreage adjacent to its existing position, thus expanding its core drilling inventory.

Since acquiring its Permian position, Encana has tripled its production in the play to over 100,000 BOE/d as of its latest update. During the third quarter of last year, Encana produced 98,500 BOE/d with a 63% oil mix. Half of Encana’s capital expenditures were guided to go towards developing the Permian last year, making it clear the firm wants the play to be its primary growth generator over the next few years. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas conducted a survey in March 2018 and noted that the play with the lowest breakeven oil price, according to upstream operators, was the Midland Basin. Generally speaking, the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin are considered the most economical unconventional plays in the world.

Energy price realizations and hedging overview

Firm transportation options are required to dodge in-basin pricing problems, which means deliveries of light sweet crude to Midland in Texas selling for less than light sweet deliveries to the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. Crude with access to the Gulf Coast can fetch better oil realizations as Houston WTI trades $5/barrel over WTI. True, the Midland-to-WTI differential has dropped from $15/barrel during the middle of 2018 to less than $5/barrel as of this writing and that is expected to continue falling through 2019, hitting zero by the end of this year as more pipeline capacity comes online. However, realizing a premium for crude pricing is always preferred (keeping in mind the premium over WTI needs to factor in transportation expenses).

Encana’s firm takeaway capacity for Permian crude is expected to rise up to 43,000 barrels of oil per day this year, a nice increase from 25,000 bpd last year. The company has also hedged its Midland-to-WTI differential at $1.42/barrel below WTI for 18,000 bpd of its crude production this year. That means that roughly two-thirds of its current Permian oil production has access to Gulf Coast oil prices while basis hedges protect Encana’s in-basin realizations for most of its remaining crude production as things stand today.

In the event management continues to ramp up Encana’s Permian output, note those incremental barrels will be sold at in-basin prices unless additional firm takeaway capacity is secured. That won’t be a major issue if the Midland-to-WTI differential drops to zero as the market currently expects, made possible by an enormous oil pipeline build-out.

As Permian well economics tend to be heavily influenced by liquids realizations, Encana has already made solid progress on ensuring its oil sales will fetch decent, if not premium, realizations relative to WTI. On the natural gas liquids front, Encana appears to have ample access to pipeline takeaway capacity that can route NGLs from West Texas to Mont Belvieu, the major fractionation and petrochemical hub along the Gulf Coast in Texas. Encana's management team commented that:

"Our marketing strategy continues to enhance our margins. Once again, the realized prices we received in the third quarter for our Permian oil and Canadian gas volumes were well in excess of the respective benchmark prices."

Waha Hub pricing is used to value in-basin Permian natural gas sales. As that benchmark has plummeted in the wake of surging regional production, Encana hedged 45 million cubic feet of its daily gas output at $0.35/Mcf below Henry Hub for both 2018 and 2019. As of this writing, Waha Hub trades well below Henry Hub (the benchmark is based on natural gas deliveries to Erath, Louisiana). That differential tends to trade $1/Mcf below Henry Hub and sometimes even $2/Mcf below. Under half of its current daily Permian natural gas production is hedged via basis swaps.

Final thoughts

Encana Corporation likely wants to keep growing in the Permian Basin, but management must also be cognizant on the need to scale back when oil prices are low. As the Midland-to-WTI differential continues to fall while new pipelines come online, it is possible Encana Corporation will consider shifting capital from the Eagle Ford over to the Permian Basin to both live within its means while maximizing its cash flow generation. We’ll see how this pans out. To read more about Encana Corporation, check out its Montney growth asset here. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.