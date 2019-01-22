Live Nation: Capturing The Heart And Soul Of Festival Goers Globally
About: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV), Includes: AEG
by: The Profit Hunter
Summary
Live Nation is the world’s largest live entertainment platform.
The Group operates a vertically integrated model which combines promotions and ticketing services alongside talent management.
In 2017 the company generated $10 billion in revenue from 30,000 events which attracted 86 million fans.
The average consumer frequents two and a half concerts each year with disposable income prioritised towards compelling experiences.
Live Nation’s (LYV) live events business was originally founded by Robert Sillerman in 1996, sold to Clear Channel Communications in 2000, spun off as Live Nation in 2006 and merged with Ticketmaster, a