Trying On Carter's At 52-Week Lows

Carter's Inc. (CRI) may not be well known among teenagers or adults without children, but the name is familiar to most parents. The company is a leading baby/children's apparel company that has amassed a huge retail presence both through direct and wholesale channels. The stock is trading in the lower end of its 52-week range, and we are bullish on the stock moving forward for a number of reasons outlined below.

Baby and children's clothing is an intriguing niche because children constantly grow, creating a constantly refreshing demand for product. In addition, baby clothes press special psychological/emotional buttons in consumers. Most parents enjoy spending on their babies/children, making these products almost a necessity rather than a discretionary spending category.

Carter's manufactures and sells baby and children's apparel. The majority of Carter's business is done in the United States, with all but about an eighth of sales stemming from US retail and wholesale operations. The company does more than $3.4 billion in annual sales.

Operational Performance

The business has grown consistently over the past 10 years. Revenues and earnings have been quite resilient, even during economic downturns. It would seem that the combination of affordable product, and the strong desire for parents to provide for their children produces lucrative results. Over this time frame, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 9.18%, while earnings have grown at a CAGR of 13.59%.

This top line growth has helped Carter's generate cash. The company hasn't converted revenue to free cash flow at as high a rate as we like to see. The top line growth has helped cover up for that. We typically look for $0.10 of every dollar to wind up as cash flow. Operating margins have also fluctuated some, but have remained relatively stable over time. While demand for Carter's products is resilient, the industry is highly competitive which negatively impacts pricing power. It cannot command a premium in the way that a company such as Nike (NKE) can because branding doesn't carry as much weight with baby clothes. Babies grow out of outfits so fast, it's harder to justify a spending premium for most consumers.

Carter's has a solid track record of generating cash returns on its capital investments. We gauge this by reviewing the CROCI (Cash Return on Invested Capital). We look for this rate to measure in the low-teens or higher. The company has performed at this level, but does struggle with consistency. The last few years have been pretty solid, so investors should continue to monitor this. The CROCI is a great gauge because it measures how strong management is at utilizing the company's resources. It is also a general indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat". When a management team can invest capital and generate strong cash returns, it translates to stronger returns to shareholders.

The last area of review before moving on, is the balance sheet. It's obviously important for a company to avoid going too far into debt. A lot of debt will hinder cash flows, and make the company vulnerable to rising interest rates. It's important for a company to generate sufficient cash flows, so that it can invest in growth, raise its dividend, or buy back stock without having to lean on borrowing.

Fortunately, the balance sheet is in good shape. The company is currently carrying $123.9 million in cash against $798 million in total debt. This leverages the company at 1.49X EBITDA, which is well below the 2.5X ratio that we use as a "warning sign" threshold.

Dividend Outlook

Dividend growth is still somewhat new to Carter's. The company has raised its payout for just the past six years. The dividend is paid every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $1.80 per share. The current yield of 2.19% isn't terrible for income investors, but still falls short of what 10-year US treasuries can offer (2.79%).

The dividend has grown immensely over that time frame. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 30.26% over the past five years. The payout is still in check, currently at 48% of cash flow. Even though the company has seen strong top line growth, we don't see the current growth rate as being sustainable because of the company's inconsistencies in generating free cash flow. We project a dividend growth rate in the 10% range within the near future. However, if cash flow improves, a growth rate in the mid-teens is possible in the short term. We don't expect a long-term payout to exceed 60% of cash flow.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

When evaluating the future potential of Carter's, we see a few influencing factors. The first being that there is massive room for international expansion. Currently, only about 12% of revenues are generated outside of the United States. The company has established a presence in approximately 60 countries, but its largest international operations stem from Canada, Mexico, and an e-commerce site in China.

Considering that the United States only represents a small portion of the global market, there is immense room for expansion over the long term. Even limited success given the company's probable reliance on foreign markets with established middle class populations, would still prove beneficial to Carter's over the long run.

A growth lever that the company has already been pulling is its own "Age Up" initiative. Carter's is a primary player in the US baby clothing market. With strong brand presence, it makes sense to expand its offerings to older children (expanding from size 4 to size 14) - rather than let customers "grow" out of reach at such a young age. We are bullish on this strategy, as it exposes Carter's to a much larger target demographic.

The "Age Up" strategy is at least partially a response to a noticeable macro-social trend that is working against Carter's. Due to a number of factors both social and economic, the birthrate in the US has been steadily declining. This is obviously a headwind to Carter's because the fewer babies there are, the less parents need to purchase clothing and apparel. This trend doesn't seem to have impacted Carter's at this point as the company has posted strong growth. However, it is something that long-term investors should monitor in case growth slows within the business.

Valuation

Shares of Carter's have had a rough ride over the past year. Trading at just over $82 per share, the stock is at the low end of its 52-week range. Analysts are projecting Carter's to complete the year with earnings of $6.04 per share. Given the price of shares, the current earnings multiple is approximately 13.66X. This is a 27% discount to the stock's 10-year median multiple of 18.66X.

Despite this, the stock isn't remarkably priced from a cash flow basis. The free cash flow yield isn't anywhere near recession levels from earlier in the decade and aren't very close to recent year highs either. However, the company's cash flows have been volatile over the past 10 years. This makes the FCF yield less reliable in gauging value.

When we look at the company's PEG (price to earnings growth), the current ratio of 0.82 is 23% less than its 10-year median of 1.07. This falls in line with our discounted earnings multiple, indicating that the stock is currently undervalued. We find the stock attractively priced at current levels, and find fair value to be at approximately $108 per share.

Wrapping Up

We wish that Carter's displayed some stronger margins/cash flow generation, but there is still a lot to like here. Despite less than ideal cash flow metrics, the balance sheet is strong. Carter's is also a strong player within one of the more resilient niches of consumer discretionary spending.

The company has a strong presence in the US, succeeds at both the wholesale and retail levels, and has upside in foreign markets. The "Age Up" strategy makes sense, and should be enough to make up for declining birth rates in the US. The stock is attractively priced, making us bullish on Carter's at current levels.

