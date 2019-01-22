TreeHouse Foods Is A Cash Flow Machine

In my opinion, the hardest part of the turnaround was already executed in 2018 and the company might start to improve its margins during 2019.

Once the 2020 strategic plan is completed, the company will be well positioned for organic growth, market share gain, margin improvement and acquisition integration.

There are several catalysts that could boost the company's valuation, like asset divestments, deleveraging or start paying dividends.

2018 was an inflection point for the company, which is still recovering from the integration of their largest acquisition to date, made in 2016.

In 2016, TreeHouse Foods (THS) announced the transformational acquisition of ConAgra's (CAG) private brands business for $2.7 billion, almost doubling their annual sales. It seemed a good deal, because ConAgra paid $5 billion for this business in 2013, when they acquired Ralcorp.

But the company was not prepared for such a huge acquisition due to several reasons that I will analyze in detail.

In August 2017, the company announced its strategic plan for the next 3 years, and most of the critical steps were made during 2018, including:

Closure of six factories.

Reducing the SKU count.

The integration of a standard ERP.

Centralizing services, like sales or production management.

Even after the margins compression caused by the integration of ConAgra's private brands, the company always generated plenty of Free Cash Flow. I believe that the company will be able to improve their FCF margin during 2019 and 2020 thanks to the efforts made in 2018.

Moreover, if the company is able to improve its margins, the market might apply a higher P/FCF multiple, which is currently still close to the minimums of last year's:

THS Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

A Brief History

From its beginnings, the company grew combining organic growth with small acquisitions until the ConAgra's private brands deal of 2016:

Source: Company

But, it was clear that the company wasn't prepared for this huge acquisition. In summary, after all the acquisitions and the problematic integration of ConAgra's private brands, the company was a mess. The causes were:

Prioritizing growth over margin . They were too focused on the growth aspects and they also acquired some low-margin businesses like soups and snacks.

. They were too focused on the growth aspects and they also acquired some low-margin businesses like soups and snacks. Decentralized operations . Including sales management that's confusing for their customers and the corporate organization.

. Including sales management that's confusing for their customers and the corporate organization. IT infrastructure . The company was using 13 different ERPs! That's impossible to manage efficiently.

. The company was using 13 different ERPs! That's impossible to manage efficiently. Excess of capacity . Some factories were operating well below their optimal utilization rate.

. Some factories were operating well below their optimal utilization rate. Logistics and planning issues. The smaller clients with their 'last hour changes' and the high number of SKUs made the planning and production more difficult.

In fact, in 2014, the company purchased Flagstone for $860 million, but they had to report an impairment of the goodwill to $0 in the last quarter. This might have been a warning sign prior to the huge acquisition of ConAgra's private brands.

Following the acquisition, there were several changes in the management team:

April 2016. The board retired Christopher Sliva as COO and named him President.

December 2016. The company hired a new CFO, Matthew Foulston, replacing Dennis Riordan, who served for 10 years as CFO.

July 2017. New President and COO, Bob Alken (second COO in a year). He resigned after just five months. In my opinion, this event alone caused a lot of skepticism about the company. Maybe he was 'scared' of the integration of ConAgra's private brands? Perhaps he found an unreliable company? Who knows.

October 2017. Sam Reed, the company's longtime Chairman and CEO resigned from his main position, serving now in the board just as Chairman.

March 2018. New CEO hired, Steve Oakland, an industry veteran coming from J.M. Smucker (SJM).

June 2018. Shay Braun was named COO (third one in two years, I wish him good luck!); he has already been in TreeHouse since 2016 as 'Chief Supply Chain Officer'.

I think that all these 'top level management changes' along with the negative GAAP net income, impairments and integration issues caused a lot of negativity and skepticism about TreeHouse Foods.

Just as an example of the negative market sentiment during the last two years, in October 2017, 11 analysts downgraded their estimates for TreeHouse:

Source: marketscreener.com

I think that the market completely forgot that TreeHouse is a cash flow machine.

Cash Flow Machine

Even with declining EBITDA margins since 2016, the company has been able to generate positive cash flow.

Please note that these EBITDA margins are not adjusted to exclude extraordinary or non-cash items and impairments.

The company used most of its FCF to deleverage from almost $3 billion in Long-Term Debt since the first quarter of 2016 to $2.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018, a 23% reduction in less than three years.

THS Non-Current Portion of Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The point is that the cash flow generating capacity of the company was ignored. The company was trading above $100 during mid-2016, then it plummeted to $35-40 during early 2018; now it's still trading about $55-60, but now TreeHouse is not the same company as it was in 2016, it is better!. In my opinion, the company is more efficient today and well positioned for growth.

That's why my valuation will be mainly based on the cash flows that the company will generate during 2019 and 2020.

2020 Strategic Plan

In summary:

Reduction of the SKU count . Focus on large and growing customers. According to the company, the smallest customers - about 1,000 clients - increased the complexity of the business and caused multiple changeovers, but they only represented ~10% of the annual sales with low margins.

. Focus on large and growing customers. According to the company, the smallest customers - about 1,000 clients - increased the complexity of the business and caused multiple changeovers, but they only represented ~10% of the annual sales with low margins. Capacity utilization . They want to increase it by up to 20% (their factories should be totally inefficient!)

. They want to increase it by up to 20% (their factories should be totally inefficient!) Logistics improvement . Reducing shipping points, transforming mixing centers, et cetera.

. Reducing shipping points, transforming mixing centers, et cetera. IT improvement . As I've said, they were using 13 different ERPs. They will reduce this to 3 different systems in 2020, but it will be SAP (NYSE:SAP) mainly. Besides, they'll use analytics data to optimize pricing and margins. This will also improve its forecasting and planning.

. As I've said, they were using 13 different ERPs. They will reduce this to 3 different systems in 2020, but it will be SAP (NYSE:SAP) mainly. Besides, they'll use analytics data to optimize pricing and margins. This will also improve its forecasting and planning. Objective. +300 bps in the Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020, returning to the 2015 levels.

Source: Company

I think the strategic plan, which I first analyzed a year ago, seems to be feasible. They do not depend on third parties, new agreements or debt refinancing, they simply have to restructure their business.

Besides, I think that the main challenges are behind, like the closure of six factories, the SKU count reduction, the inflation in commodity prices or freight:

Source: Company

I'd also like to show you this slide, which summarizes the 'errors from the past' versus its new strategy:

Source: Company

Private Label Sector

By investing in TreeHouse, we would also be betting on the future of the private label sector in the US, a trend that has been growing fast since 2016:

Source: Nielsen

“Private label in the past was low quality. It was viewed as an opening price point. What’s happened is retailers and those pushing private label have come to realize it can be very effective to offer private-label products, they but have to be like-quality to name brands.” - Michael Lasser, UBS Analyst; CNBC.

Using a similar point of view, we can see that the brands had really bad years. In 2013, they saw a reduction in their units sold - between the -3% and -7%. However, the private label sales seem to be more resilient, with a -1% in some quarters and a solid growth since late 2016:

Source: Company

On the other hand, the branded product sales are stagnating or even decreasing:

Source: Nielsen

If national CPG brands don't keep up with the premium private-label push, the U.S. grocery scene could end up looking more like Europe, where private label commands more loyalty than it does here. - Nielsen; GroceryDive.

Besides, the market share of the private brands has a lot of room for growth in the US, with just a ~17%, far away from the more than 40% of the top three European countries (UK, Spain and Switzerland):

Source: Nielsen

TreeHouse also emphasizes the importance of the private labels for the big retailers, which are among the company's biggest clients:

Source: Company

[WalMart,] Trader Joe's, Aldi and Lidl, among many other retailers, have emphasized store brands both online and offline with great success. - Nielsen; GroceryDive.

A Diversified Portfolio

You may find TreeHouse products on most of the supermarket food departments, including:

I think that this product diversification gives TreeHouse some kind of competitive advantage and economies of scale.

TreeHouse Foods is the biggest manufacturer of private label food in the US. The company is able to supply national providers with a wide variety of customized products; most of their smaller competitors simply can't do this.

Catalysts

In my opinion, these factors could drive the company's share price higher:

Margins improvement - The market could increase the company's valuation multiple if the company showed 'signs of recovery' after the two hard last years.

- The market could increase the company's valuation multiple if the company showed 'signs of recovery' after the two hard last years. Stock repurchases - In the first three quarters of 2018, the company repurchased 0.9 million shares, or 1.5% of the outstanding shares at the end of 2017 for a total consideration of $42 million. In 2019, the company might increase the amount of repurchased shares. In my opinion, this would 'send a signal' to the market that the shares are still undervalued. According to Morningstar, 2018 was the first year that TreeHouse reduced its share count.

The Company is authorized to enter into an administrative repurchase plan for $50 million of the $400 million in fiscal 2018 and is also authorized to repurchase an additional $100 million per year outside the administrative repurchase plan (total annual cap of $150 million). Any shares repurchased will be held as treasury stock. Source: Company

Dividend payment might increase the valuation multiple of the company, by attracting new investors.

might increase the valuation multiple of the company, by attracting new investors. Deleveraging would reduce the risk of the company.

would reduce the risk of the company. Assets divestments - The company is studying how to improve certain low-margin segments. If they are not able to do so, they'll probably sell these businesses. I'll study this point deeper below, in the valuation section.

- The company is studying how to improve certain low-margin segments. If they are not able to do so, they'll probably sell these businesses. I'll study this point deeper below, in the valuation section. Organic growth - Boosting the annual revenue. According to my estimations, a mere 1% organic growth might represent a 1.2% increase in their Adjusted EBITDA,

We will increase our focus on growth in the second half of 2019. Source: Company.

Risks

I would say that the main risks are:

Customer concentration . Walmart (WMT) is its main customer, which represented 22% of the annual sales in 2017, followed by Costco (COST) with a 10% (Source: Company's 10-K).

. Walmart (WMT) is its main customer, which represented 22% of the annual sales in 2017, followed by Costco (COST) with a 10% (Source: Company's 10-K). Debt . According to my opinion, the estimated Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio would be 4.5x for the 2018 fiscal year, which is significantly high. Their company's target leverage ratio would be between 3.0 to 3.5x; this target might be achieved in 2020. The company should focus on deleveraging, like they are doing since 2016.

. According to my opinion, the estimated Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio would be 4.5x for the 2018 fiscal year, which is significantly high. Their company's target leverage ratio would be between 3.0 to 3.5x; this target might be achieved in 2020. The company should focus on deleveraging, like they are doing since 2016. Commodities prices. The margins could temporarily compress if they are not able to charge the rise to their customers, like it happened during the Q1 2018.

For a complete list of risk, please check the company's 10-K.

Valuation

Let me talk again about the assets divestments, because it is very significant:

A sale of these assets might represent a $910 million cash income using a conservative multiple of 0.7x P/S, or half of the industry average, which is 1.4x according to Aswath Damodaran. This would represent the 27% of the company's current market capitalization of ~$3.3 billion.

The company even showed a 'proforma guidance' for 2018 without these segments, demonstrating that these low-margin products represent the 22% of the annual revenue but just the 4% of the Adjusted EPS. In other words, the sale of these assets wouldn't significantly impact the company's earnings. In fact, it would boost the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

Source: Company

In summary, the company is already trying to improve the margins of these segments. If they are not able to do so, they'll look for bidders.

These are the average multiples of TreeHouse for the last seven years, compared to the 'Food Processing' industry averages:

Multiple TreeHouse Foods (2012 - 2018e) Industry Average (TTM) P/E 22.8 22.0 P/S 0.9 1.4 EV/S 1.3 2.0 P/B 1.7 2.0 P/CF 10.5 13.0 EV/EBITDA 10.8 11.7

Source: Author using company filings and his own estimates; Aswath Damodaran; csimarket.com

I'm using Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA for TreeHouse's multiples calculation.

I would prefer to use a P/FCF instead of the Price to Cash Flow ratio, but I didn't find reliable information of the industry average. It would also be interesting to use the industry averages for the last seven years, but I haven't found these historical ratios either.

We can see that TreeHouse was historically trading below the current industry average ratios, except for the P/E, so I will use the lower ratios as a reference.

These are my forecasts for the next years, using below average margins and assuming that the company will execute its strategic plan as scheduled:

Source: Author using his own estimates.

And again, using below average multiples, we would have the following share price targets:

Source: Author using his own estimates.

As you can see in this graph, TreeHouse traded above the ratios that I've used for my valuation for a long time. I'm omitting the EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios because they are not Adjusted:

THS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Conclusion

In my opinion, TreeHouse is still undervalued despite its recent share price rally. The company offers a margin of safety of about 10% at the current share price of $58.82 (as of January 15, 2019). I estimate an upside potential of 22% for 2019 and 38% for 2020 if the company executes its strategic plan as scheduled.

Besides, the company might sell its low-margin segments, which would mean a cash income of $910 million even if we value these segments at half of the industry average P/S ratio.

I consider TreeHouse Foods an undervalued defensive company, with more upside potential than downside risk, due to its current depressed multiples.

Don't forget to draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not represent any kind of investment recommendation or advice.