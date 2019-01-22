Brainsway IPO Is A Major Bet On New Treatment

Summary

Biotech company Brainsway has announced an upcoming IPO where it plans to raise $30 million.

Brainsway has an anti-depression product called Deep TMS which has received FDA approval, and other TMS products have been on the market since 2008.

Brainsway reports rapidly rising revenue, albeit for a short time, and consistently negative cash flow.

This company will not be going public for some time, but investors should keep a close eye on it and note that it is a better investment than most biotech IPOs.