Brainsway IPO Is A Major Bet On New Treatment
About: Brainsway Ltd. (BRSYF)
by: David Evans
Summary
Biotech company Brainsway has announced an upcoming IPO where it plans to raise $30 million.
Brainsway has an anti-depression product called Deep TMS which has received FDA approval, and other TMS products have been on the market since 2008.
Brainsway reports rapidly rising revenue, albeit for a short time, and consistently negative cash flow.
This company will not be going public for some time, but investors should keep a close eye on it and note that it is a better investment than most biotech IPOs.
Israeli company Brainsway Ltd. (OTCPK:BRSYF), a biotech company which aims to cure depression and other brain diseases, has announced plans to go public on the NASDAQ. Nasdaq announced that Brainsway “filed on Monday