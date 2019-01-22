Analyzing The Uniti, Bluebird, Macquarie Menagerie

Summary

Uniti announced a deal which includes a partnership, an acquisition, a sale leaseback, and lots of confusion for many on SA. So let's make sense of it.

One major questions is whether or not they overpaid and we can explore a metric by which to evaluate the purchase: $/fiber route miles.

I'll share some of my analysis of their possible liquidity in relation to this deal which suggests that they may not have any.

There are some key questions to keep in mind with their next earnings report to see whether liquidity is going to improve or not.