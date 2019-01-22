Avedro IPO: Speculative, But With An Ongoing Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Avedro could try to sell equity in the future. Investors should remember this feature. In 3 to 5 years, it will have to pay $22.9 million in debt and other contractual obligations.

The company’s main issue, which value investors will not appreciate, is that selling efforts are too elevated. The company lost $21 million in 2017 and $16.3 million in 2016.

The company expects to complete its Phase 3 in the second half of 2019. New data should be released in the first half of 2021.

As of January 21, 2019, the research activities of Avedro continue with an ongoing Phase 3 trial application to treat progressive keratoconus with different procedures.

Avedro (AVDR) may be quite appealing to investors with a lot of expertise in ophthalmic medical technology. The company should release data from a Phase 3 clinical trial in 2021, which could lead to share price increases. With that, Avedro has not proved to the investment community that its current products can make the company profitable. Avedro should pay, in 3 to 5 years, $22.9 million in debt and other contractual obligations. It is quite likely that new sale of equity is launched to pay those obligations. Taking into account the risk on this name, retail investors should see this name as very speculative.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Products Approved And Product Candidates

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Avedro is an ophthalmic medical technology company commercializing and researching new treatments to fight corneal ectatic disorders and improve vision.

Source: Company’s Website

Since the first trial was initiated in 2008, Avedro has been able to get approval for several treatments including the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery. The image below provides further details on the long scientific trajectory of Avedro:

Source: Company’s Website

As of January 21, 2019, the research activities of Avedro continue with an ongoing Phase 3 trial application to treat progressive keratoconus with different procedures. Additionally, Avedro expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Presbyopia in the first half of 2019. The image below provides further details on the programs approved and those at a clinical stage:

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity seems quite large. A total of 64 million people could be using Avedro’s products in the United States. The company believes that its total market opportunity could be equal to $26 billion including $3 billion from progressive keratoconus, $15 billion from Presbyopia, $8 million from low myopia, and $180 million from post-cataract refractive errors. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

KXL System And The New Treatment For Keratoconus

The KXL system counts with an optical lead with an integrated eye camera and a touch panel display that permits delivering UVA light in a circular pattern across a large portion of the cornea. The images below provide information about the medical device and the treatment for Keratoconus:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The company’s new product candidate, which will be used in combination with the Epi-On procedure and uses drug formulations and Boost Goggles, provides new benefits over the current products offered. It should deliver pulsed UVA light at a significantly higher power as compared to the company’s Epi-Off procedure. As a result, the company expects to offer an additional amount of oxygen and an increased rate of treatment reaction. As noted in the image below, the company expects to complete its Phase 3 in the second half of 2019. New data should be released in the first half of 2021.

Source: Prospectus

The Mosaic System And Its Presbyopia Application

The Mosaic system comes with an optical head and touch panel display and includes a digital technology that seems a bit more sophisticated than the KXL system. The lines and the image below provide further details on how this device treats the cornea:

“Our Mosaic system uses a digital UVA beam-forming technology in conjunction with real-time eye tracking to deliver metered UVA light to the cornea in a controllable pattern and to induce cross-linking in a targeted zone of the cornea. This zonal corneal cross-linking induces a change in the shape of the cornea and enables refractive correction using a procedure we refer to as PiXL.” Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Below there is an image about the treatment that the company is proposing to the FDA for Presbyopia:

Source: Prospectus

Avedro expects to conduct a Phase 2a clinical trial, for which enrollment should begin in the first half of 2019. In addition, the company expects to commence a Phase 2b clinical trial using the Mosaic system, Boost Goggles and a drug formulation in the United States in the first half of 2020.

35% Revenue Growth Y/Y

Revenue growth was quite impressive in 2017, when the company reported a revenue of $20 million, 35% more than that in the year ended December 31, 2016. The gross profit is also another appealing feature. In 2017, Avedro reported a gross profit margin of $10.3 million, 51% of the total amount of revenue. With that, the company’s main issue, which value investors will not appreciate, is that selling efforts are too elevated. The company lost $21 million in 2017 and $16.3 million in 2016. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The numbers in 2018 were exactly like those in 2017. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Avedro reported revenue growth of $19 million, 24% more than that in the same period in 2017. In addition, like the previous periods, Avedro continued to report losses, equal to -$18.7 million. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet will not be appreciated as much as the income statement. The total amount of assets is $31 million, and the total amount of liabilities equals $29.5 million. Additionally, $16 million in cash and cash equivalents does not seem quite a bit. Keep in mind that the financial debt of Avedro equals $19.7 million. The balance sheet is shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

The right question about Avedro is when it should be paying its debt. Without enough cash in hand to repay, the company could try to sell equity in the future. Investors should remember this feature. In 3 to 5 years, it will have to pay $22.9 million in debt and other contractual obligations. Further details are provided in the table below:

Source: Prospectus

With that, certain investors may believe that the amount of interest rates that the company is paying is elevated. In March 2017, the company signed two loans, under which cash interest accrues at the rate of 10% per year. In addition, in case of default, the applicable margin will increase by 3% per year. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds And Conversion Of The Preferred Stock

The use of proceeds is very beneficial as the company does not expect to use the proceeds to acquire shares from existing shareholders or to pay debt. A certain amount will be used to finance the commercialization of the KXL system, the completion of the company’s Phase 3 trial, the completion of the Phase 2a trial of the company’s Mosaic system among other purposes. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is also quite interesting that Avedro is expected to convert all its preferred stock and all outstanding warrants. Most companies executing an IPO make these changes in their equity structure. However, it is good marking for them who don’t usually invest in IPOs. It is very beneficial as investors should not care about the potential stock dilution from these convertible securities. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In the image below, the expected capitalization is shown. Please notice that the company will change its long-term debt, and a total amount of $68 million in preferred stock will be converted into common stock.

Source: Prospectus

Competitors

The prospectus mentions that Avedro competes with a long list of companies. It is an issue that all of them seem to be private companies. It is not idea as they cannot serve to assess the valuation of Avedro. Have a look:

PeschkeTrade GmBH

EMAGine

IROS

LIGHTMED Corporation

NVILaser

SERVImed

SOOFT italia S.p.A.

Appasamy Associates

Allotex Inc.

Presbyopia Therapies, LLC

Clerio Vision, Inc

TECLens, LLC.

Institutional Investors Acquired Large Stakes In The Company

Several institutional investors decided to trust the company. A total of four institutional funds acquired stock or preferred stock. This is ideal as it will retain the attention of other institutions. It will help the company sell shares in the IPO.

It is also quite ideal that none of the shareholders control more than 50% of the total amount of voting power. As a result, the Board of Directors is expected to be independent. The image below provides further details on the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

While the business model of Avedro and its product candidates seem quite appealing, as of January 2019, the company has not been able to show that it can be profitable. This seems quite relevant as Avedro should pay, in 3 to 5 years, $22.9 million in debt and other contractual obligations. It is quite likely that new sale of equity is launched to pay those obligations. Remember that sale of equity could lead to share price depreciation. With that, if the data to be released in 2021 from the Phase 3 clinical trial is beneficial, stock returns should be expected. With all this information in mind, investing in this company seems quite speculative for retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.