REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast)

He shares his value approach, his communications REITs pitch, and a few other ideas on his mind.

REITs are long-lived assets whose underlying fundamentals are tied to sectors across the market. But they trade at times like short-term interest-rate levered companies.

There are two interesting aspects of REIT investing that may get some less play from investors. First, real estate is, at least theoretically, a long-lived asset that is based on long-term leases, yet REIT stocks trade on short-term noise and news, including things that would seem to be understood, such as a rising rate cycle. Then, there's the fact that REITs in some ways are a reflection of the broader economy, with some tied to offices while others are tied to houses and others are tied to tech growth via data centers or otherwise.

That connection between REITs and news, or else the disconnect between REIT prices and fundamentals, is something Brad Thomas talks about on this episode of the Marketplace Roundtable. With nearly ten years on Seeking Alpha, and having hosted Rhino Real Estate Advisors on the Marketplace for nearly three years as a one-stop shop for REIT investors, he has seen a few things, and it was worth checking in after the recent bumpiness to see how he's viewing the markets.

Brad shared his overall outlook, but also theses on a few different sectors that, as mentioned above, are levered to fundamental growth in other sectors. It makes for a worthwhile sanity check as investors brace for Q4 REIT earnings. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

1:30 minute mark - Bringing a value approach to the REIT sector

8:15 - The growing importance of the real estate sector in the markets

10:30 - The pitch for communications REITs including data center REITs and cell tower REITs

15:00 - How industrial REITs like STAG and PSB fit into that thesis

18:00 - The case for Iron Mountain (IRM)

22:30 - Handling the rising rate environment and related volatility

26:00 - The case for Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI)

29:00 - Opportunities in 2019 even amidst the shutdown climate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Brad Thomas is long QTS, CCI, PSB, STAG, CONE, and DLR. Nothing on this podcast is meant as investment advice.