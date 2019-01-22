Chinese Gaming Resurrected; Trade War Resolution?

Although Tencent was left out of the initial batch of game approvals, it is still slated to release a game based on Game of Thrones and is active on the M&A front.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, I offer my take on how the trade war will pan out, discuss the resurrection of gaming in China, key developments at social media and gaming titan Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), and end off with the market outlook for the coming week.

As mentioned in a prior issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)(CQQQ)(FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for easy reference during the discussion in the subsequent sections.

KWEB Price data by YCharts

Trade War Resolution?

By now, readers should have come across various news media reporting about the surprise shrinking in China’s December exports and imports. Nevertheless, given the strong correlation of macro developments with the fate of Chinese Internet stocks as I have detailed before, I will still do a quick recap.

Merchandise exports from China declined 4.4 percent year-on-year (“yoy”) measured in U.S. dollars. Besides being the first month-on-month (“mom”) decline since 2009, it is the steepest fall in two years. US, Japan, and the European Union all contributed to the slowdown. On the other hand, as signaled by the positive PMIs (discussed in the prior Chinese Internet Weekly issues), exports to Southeast Asian countries continued to grow. Exports to BRICS members also increased, albeit at a slower pace as compared with the January-November 2018 average.

Merchandise imports into China fell even more at 7.6 percent in December on a USD basis. This is the biggest monthly drop since July 2016. The surprise on the downside came even as the Chinese Yuan strengthened in December, reflecting lower commodity prices and continued softening in the domestic demand.

What also caught the media attention was the trade surplus, the highest on record dating to 2006. Interestingly, this has largely been shrugged off as an anomaly given the pre-stocking strategy adopted by U.S. importers to beat the additional tariffs.

While the December trade numbers were ugly, the bulls are saying that we can now expect more aggressive government actions to boost sentiment. As such, we could be hearing an acceleration of the previously announced infrastructure stimulus and tax reforms aimed at mitigating the economic slowdown and keep the employment market on an even keel. As for getting consumers to spend more to juice up the economy, it would be tough to see that happening amidst the crackdown in shadow banking as well as a continued escalation in the housing prices, scrimping disposable income.

Although I have no doubt that Chinese President Xi Jinping is capable of enacting policies that can rejuvenate the economy, it is another issue altogether as to whether he wants to. With the key country leadership apparatus under his charge, it seems he is willing to sacrifice short-term pains to achieve long-term stability. Unlike U.S. President Trump who is ostensibly concerned about his re-election for another term, his Chinese counterpart is under little threat of losing power in the next few years.

In fact, there is no let-up in his deleveraging, anti-corruption and pollution mitigation campaigns. There has been less attention on these due to other topics like the trade war and auto slowdown for the media to hype about. The bulls can argue that Beijing can always soften its stance on these until the economy is on steadier footing. However, I believe the Chinese President would not want to lose the momentum on the clean-up imperative, whether for the environment, financial risks, or corrupt officials, for a more sustainable economy in the long run.

With this in mind, President Trump and his advisers should be planning for the possibility that China might not be easily cowed into submission. China’s willingness to acquiesce to some demands of the U.S. is expected to be low given the contradictory impact to its own ambitions. Furthermore, even if Beijing agrees to the terms set by the U.S. in true faith, there is no guarantee that the local authorities will comply with them as intended. There is a Chinese saying, “the emperor is far away, I will do it my way.” In the event of non-compliance detected by the U.S., the Trump administration could ratchet up tensions again.

Hence, while we have on Friday the headline-grabbing news of the intention by the Chinese side to greatly increase its purchases of U.S. goods over the next six years, it remains to be seen if the goal of reducing the trade surplus to zero by 2024 will materialize. I retain a strong dose of skepticism of a concrete resolution, especially since thorns like barriers to accessing the Chinese market as well as the alleged theft of intellectual property by China remains outstanding.

Alibaba (BABA) appears to share my cautious view. Despite seemingly good progress on the trade negotiations, the e-commerce titan still announced a postponement of some hiring and a reduction in travel expenses.

The Broader Economy May Be Slowing But Chinese Internet Companies Still Have Hope

Despite the lackluster macro environment and unabated uncertainties, I am still moderately optimistic about the prospect of Chinese Internet companies as their business models do not always require consumers to spend more. Rather, many of them enable users to part with their money differently. Thus, we might see such companies gain at the expense of their traditional counterparts even as the economy becomes more gloomy.

For instance, while China’s automotive market experienced its first slump in more than two decades, a development deemed unthinkable only until recently, sales of second-hand vehicles jumped 12.8 percent yoy to 12.6 million units in the first 11 months of 2018, according to the China Passenger Car Association (“CAPA”). As I have detailed in an earlier issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, the stigma of owning second-hand cars has vastly diminished, spurred by the convenience and security of using mobile apps for transactions. The heavy marketing, whether online or via traditional means such as advertising on TV, employed by such operators to encourage the growth of the second-hand auto market also helped greatly.

Higher uncertainty in the job market, slower wage growth, and rising expenses combined to result in consumers clamoring for the steep discounts offered by the e-commerce companies, especially during online shopping extravaganzas like the Singles’ Day or “Double 11” as the locals call it. This would lead to higher sales to online shopping platforms like Taobao of Alibaba, Kaola.com and Yanxuan of NetEase (NTES), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), etc.

As a form of entertainment and relaxation, the Chinese might find video streaming services such as iQIYI (IQ), Huya (HUYA), YY (YY), and Momo (MOMO) a much more affordable option compared to physical travel (sorry, Ctrip (CTRP).) There’s even no need to spend money on books or magazines when there’s so much to read on Qutoutiao (QTT) and other news aggregators. Those desiring more ‘action’ could opt for more gaming options from Tencent and NetEase.

Gaming Is Dead. Long Live Gaming.

Last year, the gaming industry in China suffered from a drought of game approvals. The Chinese government decided to crack down on games with objectionable contents (e.g. violence and sex). In addition, there were deep concerns over the fast-rising incidents of myopia among the youths, with addiction to gaming ostensibly one of the key contributors. Companies with gaming as a revenue source saw their share prices slump as they were unable to monetize new games without approvals. Investors lost patience when there appeared to be no quick resolution to the debacle.

Tencent wasted no time to announce its third company-wide reorganization since its founding. The company turned its attention to “industrial internet,” the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 5G, etc. Newly created Cloud and Smart Industries Group will lead the renewed focus on Tencent’s cloud offerings. The other new division, the Platform and Content Group, is aimed at recovering lost grounds in user attention from other competing services and apps. Gaming, to some observers, appears to be left for dead.

Fast forward to late last year, when the setting up of an assessment committee for the review of games spurred hopes that the approval of games would resume shortly. Indeed, a total 164 game titles were given the green light in two batches on December 19 and December 29, following months of a freeze. Although Tencent and NetEase were left out of this initial batch of approvals, analysts were sanguine that it would be a matter of time the two gaming titans receive their fair share of game titles.

Tencent is not resting on its laurels and simply waiting for the next batches of approvals. Tencent is set to release a Game of Thrones smartphone game after securing the rights to distribute the title in China, as reported by Caixin. The debut of the eighth and final season of the Game of Thrones show, the most Emmy-winning series ever, on April 14 is expected to attract more players to the game when the show runs or significantly boost the anticipation of the game if it's not released by then.

Source: HBO

In another sign that industry players are confident the local gaming scene has resurrected, Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(OTCPK:MPNGF) is reportedly venturing into video gaming from scratch. Wang Huiwen, Meituan’s co-founder and senior vice-president, acknowledged the reports but said he's "just giving it a try."

Coming back to Tencent, the behemoth is also hedging its bets outside China. Hot on the heels of acquiring a 36 percent stake in Swedish game developer Fatshark, a major subcontractor and well known for its own game Vermintide, Tencent is now rumored to be considering a bid for South Korean gaming company Nexon's (OTCPK:NEXOF)(OTC:NEXOY) owner. The investment in the publisher of popular mobile and PC titles like MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online could be worth up to $8.9 billion.

Even before these international pursuits, Tencent and NetEase have made efforts to expand their ex-China gaming earnings to mitigate the impact from the heightened regulatory oversight in their base market. I noted the following from a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly:

"IHS Markit reported that Tencent and NetEase together recorded $376 million in international mobile games revenue from January through mid-November 2018. This represents a 382 percent increase compared to the entire calendar year of 2017 when the companies' combined international revenues were only $78 million. NetEase has an edge in the international push, as seen from its 72 percent share of this combined company revenue growth."

Interestingly, there's speculations though, that Tencent is keen on Nexon because of the latter's ownership of multiple cryptocurrency exchanges (GBTC) including a majority stake in Korbit — South Korea’s second-largest crypto exchange at one time, and an 80 percent stake in Bitstamp, the world’s oldest bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN) exchange.

On a side note, while Tencent appears to want a foothold in every business, if you come across WeLive and WeGrow, don't mistake them for WeChat-linked services. The two names are units of The We Company, formerly known as WeWork, a key investment of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF) and a leading player in the provision of shared workplaces.

Tencent's Siri-Like Voice Assistant Is Coming

At Tencent Holdings’ annual WeChat conference for developers and partners held last Wednesday, the social media and gaming giant announced it was launching a Siri-like voice assistant named Xiaowei. As many readers are aware, the WeChat app is known as Weixin (literally 'micro-messages) in China. Xiaowei literally means 'Little Micro' which makes little sense but due to the ubiquity of Weixin, the name Xiaowei is adopted as it sounds endearing to the ears of the locals.

The development of an omnipresence voice assistant has gained in importance as the Internet-of-Things ("IoT") phenomenon becomes more mainstream. Human beings are increasingly interacting with internet-connected devices, and are likely to do so more than with the smartphones in the near future. Instructions to the IoT devices are expected to be done so via voice commands rather than by touch, justifying the imperative for fully functional voice assistants. Thus, Xiaowei is instrumental in maintaining the supremacy of Tencent in the tech space.

Market Outlook – Corporate Front

As the week comes to a close, let's pay some attention to the upcoming events. On January 22, the IPO lockup for Pinduoduo will expire. A fortnight ago, I highlighted the share price slump of Chinese handset maker Xiaomi (XI) following its IPO lock-up expiry. The bloodletting has apparently not stopped. This week, an undisclosed shareholder disposed a large chunk of shares at HK$9.45 apiece, a 5.1 percent discount to the prior trading day’s close. The share price subsequently dipped to new lows.

The uncertainty in the broader economy and the decent premium that can be enjoyed with a sale price around the current level meant that the likelihood of profit-taking by pre-IPO investors is high. After all, there are challenges at the rural market-focused e-commerce player that have not been fully addressed. Nevertheless, while it is not a sure thing that the share price of Pinduoduo will decline as a result, it will certainly be pressured. Already, we have seen its stock shed 4.5 percent even as the share prices of Chinese Internet proxy stocks, BANT (Baidu, Alibaba, NetEase, and Tencent), and KWEB rose more than 3 percent in the past week.

Early in the week, Netflix’s (NFLX) price increases on its subscriptions sent its share price soaring. Its fourth hike and the steepest ever, happened before the launch of the second season of “Stranger Things” and after new Netflix content such as “Bird Box” delivered phenomenal success. Its ability to add more subscribers than its own forecast after it last raised prices in late 2017 probably boosted market confidence over its pricing power.

NFLX Price data by YCharts

As the leader in video streaming in China, iQIYI has inevitably been labeled as the Netflix of China. Proponents of investment in iQIYI have long argued that the company can similarly lift subscription prices opportunistically to boost revenue and cash flow. With its U.S. counterpart having fired its latest shot, it might be a matter of time before analysts turn their attention to iQIYI and start drawing parallels again. When that happens, we should see some action in its share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY, NTES, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.