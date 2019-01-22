The Verdict On ViewRay

This small cap medical device maker has been in the news recently and the stock is down substantially from recent highs.

Today we take a look at a small medical device maker who has made news recently. The shares are down significantly from recent highs as well. Is this name a Buy, Sell Or A Hold? We take an in-depth look in the paragraphs below

Company Overview:

ViewRay (VRAY) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based firm that is a player in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies markets that was founded in 2004. It came public in the third quarter of 2015. Everything the company does is based on the belief that enhanced real-time visualization combined with on-line adapting and accurate dose recording will radically improve the safety and efficacy of radiation therapy. In their quest to give clinicians new and better ways to treat cancer with radiation therapy, the company created the MRIdian radiation therapy system. The company believes they are positioned to become the standard of care in radiation oncology, which is an approximate $3.7 billion market. ViewRay currently has a market cap around $750 million and trades just under $8.00 a share.

Recent News:

In recent news, on October 29th, it was announced that the company made a deal to collaborate with GenesisCare to roll out the first MRIdian systems in England. GenesisCare is the largest provider of cancer services in the UK, Spain, and Australia. Multiple MRIdian linear accelerators will be deployed within the GenesisCare network, with the first two systems to be installed in the UK. GenesisCare offers radiotherapy at 12 centers in the United Kingdom.

Source: Company Presentation

On January 7th, the company announced preliminary fourth quarter results. Revenues came in at $21 million for Q4 and $81 million in FY2018. However, its order backlog at the end of 2018 stood at $212 million. Sales for FY2017 came in at just $35 million in way of comparison.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

MRIdian radiation therapy system:

MRIdian is a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow related to advanced radiation oncology. MRIdian is the world’s first commercially available MRI-guided radiation treatment system. It addresses specific challenges like beam distortion, skin toxicity, continuous imaging, imaging during treatment, and various other concerns that arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

It enables the most accurate soft tissue alignment available, the ability to make changes to match daily soft tissue anatomy and gives one the clarity to see what they treat as they treat. The real-time on-table adaptive therapy enables professionals to see clearly and shape the dose, which allows for tighter margins and reduced treatment volumes that mitigate healthy tissue toxicity. Thus, the technology leads to improved patient outcomes, shorter treatment times, increased patient throughput and favorable healthcare economics.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is making solid progress with key opinion leaders. For example, Dr. Siddiqui from Henry Ford showed a video of treating a tumor right next to the patient’s beating heart at the Miami Symposium and stated that, “This would have been unimaginable before MRIdian.” Another example is ASTRO gold medalist Dr. Steinberg stating at ASTRO that “The integration of MRI with adaptive radiotherapy represents the next generation in radiation oncology and a potential new standard of care.”

The company states that patient feedback is also equally encouraging. This is supported by the company’s world-class customer willingness to recommend score of 94. Reimbursement trends are also moving in the company’s favor. For example, the new ASTRO, ASCO and AUA joint guidance regarding prostate cancer recognizes and helps to reinforce that higher doses in fewer fractions is preferable.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on two large, overarching goals. The first is creating a world-class organization, a team that can exploit market opportunities and build on the company’s competitive advantages. ViewRay went out and hired new leadership in their commercial, clinical, quality, regulatory, legal, HR and operational functions. The leaders of these divisions are now working on building out their teams beneath them. The second goal is to strengthen the company’s market-leading position through innovation. The company’s innovation team is currently working on ways to further improve their technology.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Based on recent preliminary fourth quarter guidance, ViewRay ended 2018 with just over $165 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company also filed for a $250 million mixed shelf offering in early January and burned through just under $35 million it appears in the fourth quarter.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $4.3 million, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $16.7 million, compared to $7.5 million for the same period last year. Selling and Marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $16.7 million, compared to $7.5 million for the same period last year. Total revenue was $17.7 million, compared to $12.2 million for the same period last year. The backlog stood at $200 million. The company raised net proceeds of just over $160 million during the quarter from a common stock public offering. Overall, ViewRay had a net loss of $32.8 million in the third quarter.

Overall, the analyst community seems optimistic on the small cap concern. The current median analyst price target is currently $13.00 a share on ViewRay. Since the mixed shelf offering was filed, four analyst firms have reiterated or assigned new Buy ratings on VRAY. Price targets proffered have ranged from $12.00 to $20.00 a share. Here is the commentary from Cantor Fitzgerald who reissued their Overweight rating and $13 price target on ViewRay on January 8th.

We reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $13 on VRAY. VRAY has succeeded in bringing an MRI linear accelerator (linac) to market when its larger competitors could not. Its differentiated technology has the potential to change radiation therapy long term, but VRAY’s commercial launch is only in its infancy. Positive early clinical data are driving physician interest, but the price of the system has a significant premium (~50%) to existing linacs. VRAY, like many small capital equipment companies, has a good amount of risk, but we think momentum is building.”

On November 13th, ViewRay's CEO picked up another 60,000 shares of stock in the company. On the same date, the COO purchased 25,000 shares.

Verdict:

ViewRray is an interesting little company which seems to be going in a positive direction. The entry point is certainly more attractive than a few months ago. However, the company will be burning cash into the foreseeable future and another secondary raise seems likely in the coming months. ViewRay deserves to have a 'watch item' status on it for the time being. We might revisit in the future as the company continues to evolve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.