Antero Resources: Still Growing Strong

Summary

$600 million buyback is underway with 9.1 million shares repurchased.

Well economics are an impressive 37% return even with all the costs included.

Finding and development costs continue to decline.

Credit ratings are climbing despite gas pricing over the last few years.

The company raised $357 million by rearranging the hedging and could potentially raise another $300 million from the Antero Midstream structure simplification proposal.