Antero Resources: Still Growing Strong
About: Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Includes: AM
by: Long Player
Summary
$600 million buyback is underway with 9.1 million shares repurchased.
Well economics are an impressive 37% return even with all the costs included.
Finding and development costs continue to decline.
Credit ratings are climbing despite gas pricing over the last few years.
The company raised $357 million by rearranging the hedging and could potentially raise another $300 million from the Antero Midstream structure simplification proposal.
Antero Resources (AR) has been growing impressively ever since this mainly Marcellus gas producer went public. Lately though, Mr. Market has begun to worry about the future and sent this stock into a