Ladder Capital: My Top Commercial Mortgage REIT For 2019

We are maintaining a BUY on Ladder shares, and we believe that the company is once again “firing on all cylinders."

Multiple types of lenders remain eager to lend on quality real estate assets with strong sponsorship, and the commercial mortgage REITs have become a terrific alternative.

The current lending landscape provides additional opportunities for real estate investors, thanks to a sizable wall of commercial real estate loan maturities that are coming due in the near term.

As the number of new entrants to the commercial mortgage REIT sector has expanded, we decided to also increase our REIT research by incorporating a dozen mortgage REITs to the Intelligent REIT Lab. In 2018, the commercial mortgage sector had a strong year, returning an impressive 16.8% with an average yield of 8.4% (through December 18, 2018).

Given their predictable income and steady price appreciation, we increased exposure in this specialty finance REIT sector to around 15% in 2018 and expect to do the same in this year.

The commercial real estate market is enjoying extra innings of the real estate cycle, and that means investors should stay alert for opportunities to diversify and take advantage of the continued economic performance.

Many loans executed prior to the Global Financial Crisis are now maturing, which will create opportunities for sophisticated investors. Also, since the end of the last recession, commercial mortgage REITs have become less risky, primarily due to lower leverage and lower loan-to-value (or LTV) ratios. These days, there is strong demand for CRE debt capital, driven by a high volume of overleveraged and near-term loan maturities that provide strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions.

The commercial mortgage REIT sector can be further broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

A pure balance sheet lender originates or purchases loans for its own balance sheet and holds these loans on its balance sheet, although it may sell participation units in the loans to diversify some of the risks. Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) are pure balance sheet lenders.

A balance sheet/conduit lender originates or purchases loans for its own account (balance sheet) or to be sold into a securitized vehicle such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (conduit). Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), Ladder Capital (LADR) and Starwood Property (STWD) are conduit lenders. Balance sheet lenders originate loans with the intent of holding them on their books.

The risk with pure balance sheet lenders is that the loans don’t perform as expected. Balance sheet/conduit lenders have the risk of non-performance, as well as the risk that the conduit market experiences a disruption and cannot take as many loans as expected.

All Of The Ingredients For Something Special

In January 2018, I wrote an article on Ladder Capital in which I explained that the company has a “strong and seasoned management" and is “undervalued by the public marketplace”. In fact, I upgraded shares in Ladder from a BUY to a STRONG BUY in December 2017, in which I explained,

“LADR's cost of capital is as good as or better than most of the peers and this validates the fact that LADR has great flexibility and match‐funding that positions the company well to seize on opportunities that arise (regardless of market conditions)… high inside ownership fosters a strong alignment of interests with shareholders ‐ at over 11% or approximately $175 million.”

In hindsight, had I selected a top commercial mortgage REIT in 2018, it would have been Ladder, but in reality, I selected Ladder as a STRONG BUY, hoping that the company would generate at least 25% total returns over the course of the year (in 2018).

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see below, Ladder was the top-performing commercial mortgage REIT in 2018:

As illustrated below, Ladder was on track to deliver “super strong” returns in 2018, and had it not been for the pullback that all equities experienced in late December, Ladder may have climbed to $18.00 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now, it's 2019, and we're in the midst of designing an all-new commercial mortgage REIT Index. The purpose for this Index is to include 5 of the most popular commercial mortgage REITs, similar to the all-equity REIT index we created called ‘DAVOS’ (Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)).

In addition to the commercial REIT Index, we are also re-launching our preferred REIT portfolio. We believe investors should utilize a combination of preferred REIT shares and commercial mortgage REITs - those investors who want steady income.

Ladder has been a favorite of ours for some time, and this year, we're selecting this REIT as our top commercial mortgage REIT for 2019. Now, let’s take...

A Closer Look At Ladder

Ladder is a diversified commercial real estate company that was formed in 2008 and went public in 2014 (as a C-Corp). The company's primary business strategy is to originate and securitize first mortgage loans on stabilized, income-producing, commercial real estate properties.

In 2014, the company converted from a C-Corp into a REIT structure. During the first quarter of 2015, Ladder received shareholder approval to convert to a REIT. And on March 2, 2015, LADR said shareholders had approved the plan to restructure as a REIT.

It's important to recognize Ladder has a unique platform: it doesn’t rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources, including earning a significant portion of its revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals, as well as expanding its market share in the commercial mortgage loan origination market.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Ladder operates as an internally-managed REIT (other peers referenced are externally managed). The company originates first mortgages secured by commercial real estate and invests in commercial properties and highly-rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities).

As viewed above, Ladder has three main business lines - lending, investment‐grade rated securities, and real estate equity (mostly net lease) - adding up to over $6 billion of assets. This multi‐cylinder approach is inherently safer than a mono‐line approach and better able to produce profits through cycles and a wide range of market conditions.

The Lending Portfolio (76% of equity)

Ladder’s Senior Secured Balance Sheet business represents a majority of revenue (76% of equity) - a business similar to Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Generally, Ladder’s loans are for 2- to 5-year terms. During Q3-18, the company originated a total of $677.7 million of loans, and the portfolio of balance sheet loans increased to $3.8 billion - almost $1 billion over the past four quarters. Currently, Ladder has around $3.648 billion invested in first mortgage loans and $375 million in conduit loans (and $158 million in other loans) with investments diversified by property type:

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Ladder’s average loan size is ~ $20 million with a focus on mid-market lending. The company has a loyal client base, with more than 50% of balance sheet loans to repeat borrowers. One key differentiator for Ladder is that it leverages its deep credit expertise through the capital stack.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Conduits make up around 8% of Ladder’s equity (as of Q3-18). The company doesn’t rely on this business but serves more like a “fuel enhancement” for its lending portfolio.

To fund the conduit loans, Ladder typically puts up 25% of equity and uses multiple lines. The company pools the loans together and creates a larger (~$1.0 billion) pool. The company has historically generated around $1 billion to $1.5 billion per year in conduit closings, and returns are very profitable.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

CMBS Segment (6% of equity)

While LADR expects its balance sheet lending business to be the primary driver of core earnings in the year, the company also expects securitization activities to supplement quarterly earnings.

Ladder originated $350.3 million of loans targeted for securitization (in Q3-18) and contributed $102 million of loans into one securitization with a profit margin of 2.53% for a core earnings contribution of $2.6 million.

The securities portfolio provides stable recurring net interest income and portfolio liquidity. The portfolio is predominantly a mix of single-asset/single-borrower and conduit loan collateral.

Ladder has invested in over $10 billion in CMBS since inception and has generated around 20% ROE, demonstrating the company is in the catbird seat to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Real Estate Segment (10% of Equity)

Ladder’s equity platform is often misunderstood, and this is where I believe there is substantial equity to unlock. The company has around 8.3 million square feet, mostly (2/3) invested in net lease, and the balance (1/3) in binary risky opportunities.

For example, during Q3-18, Ladder sold a four-building office campus in Minnesota that contributed $29.1 million to core earnings. Over the four-year holding period, these assets contributed a total of $49 million to core earnings, resulting in an annualized ROE of 40.4%.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

Around 96% of Ladder’s debt investment assets (as of Q3-18) were senior secured. As of Q3-18, total assets stood at $6.43 billion, and total equity was $1.55 billion, resulting in adjusted debt to equity ratio of 2.6301.

Total unencumbered investments, including cash, were $1.7 billion at quarter end, and unsecured debt stood at $1.2 billion, reflecting an unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio of 1.44x.

As viewed below: 65% of the capital base was comprised of book equity, unsecured debt, and non-recourse mortgage and CLO financing. 97% of outstanding debt was comprised of committed, term financing and unsecured bonds.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

Ladder had $4.1 billion of adjusted debt outstanding and committed financing availability of $2.2 billion for additional investments. At quarter end, the company had $1.2 billion of FHLB borrowings, with a 2.34-year weighted average maturity, and an average cost of 2.22%.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

My Top Commercial Mortgage REIT For 2019

As I alluded to above, Ladder was the best-performing commercial mortgage REIT in 2018, and hopefully, readers benefited from my research. Can Ladder repeat the success in 2019?

First, let’s analyze Ladder’s dividend performance:

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

As you can see, Ladder has generated impressive dividend growth over the last few years - since Q1-15, an 8.5% CAGR, a feat no other commercial mortgage REIT has accomplished. Here’s a snapshot of the company’s dividend history:

Source: FAST Graphs

Ladder also has a secret weapon when it comes to dividends. The company paid out a special “true-up” dividend in 2016 and 2017. And on January 24, 2019, LADR will pay out the regular Q4-18 dividend of $.34 per share, as well as a special dividend of $.23 per share.

But as if that’s not enough….

Ladder is yielding 8.2%, and the dividend is well-covered. Don’t worry about a sucker yield here, as Ladder maintains a very conservative payout ratio, thanks to its disciplined management team.

Source: Ladder Investor Presentation

One of the reasons I was so set on owning Ladder over a year ago is because I knew the company was trading cheaply, based on its overall Net Asset Value (or NAV). You may recall in my detailed article on Ladder (a year ago) that I concluded I was placing a “control premium” on the shares thanks in large part to “internal management”.

As I explained,

“Remember that it is the only internally managed commercial mortgage REIT with over 14% insider ownership. Credit management is essential to the control premium thesis, and as evidenced by the strong earnings and dividend growth record, LADR is deemed a best-in-class management team.”

You see, there truly is a secret sauce behind Ladder’s performance - and we believe the company is positioned to generate another solid year... yet Mr. Market is not giving the company as much credit as it deserves.

In summary: We are maintaining a BUY on Ladder shares, and we believe that the company is once again “firing on all cylinders.” The management team is doing an excellent job - and we credit the company’s deep experience, as a primary catalyst for growth. Although there are always “gun-slingers” in the lending universe, Ladder has maintained strict discipline and deserves to be the top pick in 2019... we expect 20% annual returns for the new sheriff in town.

Source: FAST Graphs

