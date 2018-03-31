Stocks

Private equity firms Cinven and Advent have teamed up to bid in an auction that could value Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) skin health business at about 7 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion), Reuters reports. P-E firms Blackstone (BX), KKR (KKR), Carlyle (CG), CVC, EQT and Partners Group reportedly also are expected to bid and might look for partners. Nestle Skin Health, which sells Cetaphil and Proactiv skin care products, Restylane wrinkle fillers and prescription dermatology medicines, had sales of 2.7 billion Swiss francs last year, accounting for roughly 3% of Nestle’s total.

U.K. packaging company RPC is on the verge of being acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) for more than $3.8 billion, and a deal could be announced as soon as today, WSJ reported over the weekend. The deal is not particularly big for Apollo, but it might ease the pressure on the private equity firm to invest its cash hoard after dropping out of some auction processes for big acquisitions, according to the report. Driven largely by acquisitions, RPC grew revenue by 36% to £3.75 billion ($4.83 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2018 while net profit rose 92% to £253.4 million, but the company’s free cash flow fell 4%.

UBS announced adjusted Q4 pre-tax profit fell to $860 million, hurt by a slowdown in its flagship wealth management business and weaker earnings in its investment bank. UBS (UBS) says wealth management net new money outflows during the quarter totaled $7.9 billion and adjusted pre-tax earnings in the wealth management business fell 22% year-over-year. The bank also says it will propose a dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share ($0.70) for 2018, up from 0.65 Swiss francs, and aims to buy back as much as $1 billion in shares in 2019.

The U.S. government will proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Canada's ambassador to the United States told The Globe and Mail, a move certain to ratchet up tensions with China. Ambassador David MacNaughton does not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan. 30, according to the report. Meng was arrested at the request of the U.S. over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran; she was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb 6.

Google has been fined €50 million ($57 million) by France’s data protection watchdog for breaching European Union online privacy rules, the biggest such penalty levied against a U.S. tech company. France’s National Data Protection Commission, or CNIL, says Google (GOOG, GOOGL) violated rules requiring information about data collection to be transparent and did not go far enough in getting valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising. The French action could signal the opening shot of potentially several regulatory actions as officials wield Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation.